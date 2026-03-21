Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 21.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen statt Panzer: Beginnt hier der nächste Milliarden-Superzyklus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.03.26 | 20:44
7,750 US-Dollar
-15,30 % -1,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.03.2026 00:38 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SMX Public Limited: SMX Redefines Global Commerce as Material Efficiency and Validation Emerge as the New Currency

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is advancing a fundamental shift in the global economy, where material efficiency and validation are rapidly becoming as critical - and as valuable - as traditional financial capital.

In a world defined by rising energy costs, strained supply chains, and increasing regulatory pressure, the economics of production are changing. Extracting and processing virgin materials is becoming more expensive, more volatile, and less sustainable. At the same time, industries are under growing pressure to prove the origin, authenticity, and lifecycle of the materials they use.

The result is a new reality: materials themselves are no longer enough. What matters is knowing exactly what those materials are, where they came from, and how efficiently they can be reused.

That knowledge - validated, verified, and traceable - has become a new form of currency.

SMX is at the center of this transformation. Through its advanced molecular marking and digital tracking technology, SMX enables materials to carry a persistent, verifiable identity across their entire lifecycle. From plastics and textiles to metals, fuels, and chemicals, materials can now be authenticated, tracked, and measured in real time.

This capability is redefining value across industries.

Manufacturers are no longer just purchasing raw inputs - they are acquiring verified materials with known histories and measurable integrity. Recyclers are no longer dealing with waste - they are managing assets whose composition and quality can be proven. Brands and retailers are no longer relying on claims - they can substantiate them with data.

In this environment, efficiency is not simply about reducing costs. It is about maximizing the value extracted from every unit of material already in circulation.

As energy prices fluctuate and the cost of producing virgin inputs rises, the ability to reuse existing materials becomes economically decisive. Material efficiency reduces dependence on volatile resource markets, lowers production costs, and creates more resilient supply chains.

But efficiency without validation has limits.

Without proof of origin, composition, and chain of custody, materials lose value. They cannot be trusted, traded at scale, or integrated into high-performance supply chains. Validation is what transforms material from a commodity into a verified asset.

Together, material efficiency and validation form a new economic foundation - one where value is driven not just by what is produced, but by how well it is understood, authenticated, and reused.

SMX's platform enables this shift at scale. By embedding traceability at the molecular level and linking it to a secure digital record, SMX creates a system where materials can be continuously verified as they move through production, distribution, reuse, and recycling.

This has far-reaching implications.

Global trade becomes more transparent, as materials carry their identity across borders. Regulatory compliance becomes more efficient, as verification is built into the material itself. Secondary markets gain liquidity, as buyers and sellers can transact based on verified quality and provenance. And entire industries - from fashion and packaging to energy and infrastructure - gain new tools to operate in a resource-constrained world.

As the global economy adapts to higher energy costs and increasing demands for accountability, the definition of value is evolving.

It is no longer enough to produce more.

The future belongs to those who can do more with what already exists - and prove it.

SMX is building that future, where material efficiency and validation are not just operational advantages, but the new currency of global commerce.

Contact:

Jeremy Murphy
jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-redefines-global-commerce-as-material-efficiency-and-validat-1150112

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.