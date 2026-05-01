SMX Public Limited: SMX Takes Aim at the Affordability Crisis: Verified Recycled Plastics Can Help Keep Everyday Products Within Reach

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is advancing a new affordability model for consumer goods by showing that rising material costs do not have to automatically translate into higher prices at the shelf.

As households continue to feel pressure from the cost of groceries, clothing, packaging, household goods, and everyday essentials, manufacturers are facing their own pressure from volatile input costs. One of the biggest drivers is plastic, particularly virgin plastic, whose economics remain closely tied to oil, gas, energy markets, and global supply-chain instability.

For decades, the equation has been simple: when raw material costs rise, companies either absorb the hit or pass it along to consumers.

SMX is offering a third option.

By embedding a permanent, invisible molecular marker into plastic and linking that material to a secure digital record, SMX turns recycled plastic into a verified, traceable, and commercially reliable input. That means brands can use recycled materials with greater confidence, stronger compliance, and better cost predictability.

The result is more than a sustainability story. It is an affordability story.

Verified recycled plastic gives manufacturers a way to reduce dependence on virgin plastic markets, where pricing can move with energy shocks, geopolitical conflict, and commodity volatility. With SMX technology, recycled material becomes measurable, authenticated, and easier to integrate into production at scale.

That matters for consumers. If brands can stabilize material costs, they are less likely to treat price increases as the default response to market pressure.

SMX's platform helps create a new economic framework where recycled plastic is no longer viewed as a lesser alternative or an ESG add-on. Instead, it becomes a verified resource with practical financial value: traceable, auditable, reusable, and capable of supporting lower-cost production models.

For brands, that can mean stronger margins without constant price hikes. For retailers, it can mean more pricing stability. For consumers, it can mean everyday products that do not become more expensive simply because virgin plastic costs rise.

The company's technology also addresses one of the biggest barriers that has historically held recycled plastic back: trust. Manufacturers need to know what a material is, where it came from, how it was processed, whether it meets specifications, and whether its recycled content can be proven.

SMX provides that proof by giving plastic a persistent identity. The marker travels with the material, while the digital record supports authentication, chain-of-custody verification, recycled-content claims, and lifecycle tracking.

In practical terms, SMX makes recycled plastic more usable, more valuable, and more bankable.

That shift could reshape how companies think about pricing, sustainability, and supply-chain resilience. Instead of treating recycled plastic as a premium product, SMX positions it as a cost-control tool - one that can help brands manage inflationary pressure while also meeting consumer and regulatory demands for greater transparency.

The affordability crisis has made one thing clear: consumers are tired of paying more for the same everyday products. SMX's technology gives manufacturers a way to attack that problem at the material level, before costs reach the checkout line.

The old model connected rising material costs directly to rising consumer prices. SMX is working to break that link.

By turning recycled plastic into a verified economic asset, SMX is helping build a market where sustainability and affordability are no longer competing ideas. They can be part of the same solution.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-takes-aim-at-the-affordability-crisis-verified-recycled-plas-1163126