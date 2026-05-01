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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.05.26 | 18:13
1,690 US-Dollar
-4,25 % -0,075
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 17:02 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SMX Public Limited: SMX Gives Silver a Permanent Digital Identity as Global Markets Demand Proof, Traceability, and Trust

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW), a leader in material-embedded identity and digital traceability solutions, advances molecular marking technology for silver, creating a new standard for how one of the world's most trusted metals can be authenticated, traced, and protected across increasingly complex global supply chains.

Silver sits at the center of multiple high-value markets, from jewelry and investment products to industrial manufacturing, electronics, solar energy, and clean technologies. Yet once silver is refined, melted, fabricated, traded, or recycled, its history can become difficult to prove. Traditional systems still rely heavily on certificates, serial numbers, supplier declarations, and paper trails - all of which can be separated from the material itself.

SMX changes that equation by embedding invisible, durable molecular markers directly into the silver. The result is a persistent material identity that travels with the metal through production, refining, transport, fabrication, resale, recycling, and reuse.

That matters because silver is no longer just a precious metal. It is also a critical industrial input in a world defined by energy transition, electrification, defense demand, supply-chain volatility, and rising pressure for responsible sourcing. As governments, manufacturers, investors, auditors, and consumers demand stronger proof of origin and authenticity, silver needs verification that cannot be lost, altered, or separated from the material.

SMX's technology enables marked silver to be authenticated without relying solely on external tags, labels, documentation, or packaging. Each marked batch can be connected to a secure digital record, giving stakeholders the ability to verify origin, chain of custody, material history, recycled content, and lifecycle movement with a higher degree of confidence.

The company's molecular markers are engineered to withstand high temperatures, refining, fabrication, transport, and repeated reuse. That durability allows silver to retain its identity even as it is transformed, reprocessed, or recycled, supporting stronger sustainability reporting, recycled-content verification, compliance, and anti-fraud protections.

In practical terms, SMX gives silver a memory. It allows the metal to carry proof of where it came from, how it moved, how it was used, and whether it returned into the supply chain through verified recycling loops. That creates a stronger foundation for responsible sourcing, circularity, brand authentication, investor confidence, and regulatory reporting.

The move also reflects SMX's broader strategy: shifting transparency from a disclosure-based system to a proof-based system. Instead of asking markets to trust what is written about a material, SMX enables verification to be embedded inside the material itself.

As global markets place greater value on traceability, ethical sourcing, and secure material identity, silver represents a powerful use case for SMX's technology. By connecting physical metal to digital proof, SMX is helping transform silver from a commodity that depends on documentation into a verified asset with built-in trust.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact: Billy White / billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-gives-silver-a-permanent-digital-identity-as-global-markets-1163123

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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