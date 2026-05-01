SMX Public Limited: SMX Turns Trust Into Proof: Why the Next Global Economy Will Run on Verified Materials, Not Claims

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) is redefining the role of trust in global commerce-moving it from a matter of belief to something that can be proven at the material level.

Across industries, trust has traditionally been built on documentation: certificates, serial numbers, supplier declarations, and paper trails. But in today's fragmented global economy-where goods cross multiple borders, supply chains stretch across continents, and resale markets are expanding-this model is under increasing strain.

Verification systems that rely on external documentation can be separated from the product, altered, or lost entirely.

SMX offers a fundamentally different approach.

By embedding invisible, durable molecular markers directly into physical materials and linking them to secure digital records, SMX gives products a persistent, tamper-resistant identity. That identity travels with the material from origin to manufacturing, through distribution, into retail, and across resale-creating a continuous, verifiable chain of custody.

The shift is subtle but powerful.

Instead of asking markets to trust what is said about a product, SMX enables stakeholders to verify what the product actually is.

This matters at a time when counterfeiting is becoming more sophisticated, secondary markets are growing rapidly, and consumers are asking deeper questions about sourcing, authenticity, and sustainability. At the same time, regulators are tightening requirements around disclosure and origin.

In that environment, trust is no longer a soft concept. It is infrastructure.

SMX's platform allows brands, manufacturers, and supply-chain partners to confirm authenticity in real time, reducing exposure to fraud, diversion, and misrepresentation. Products can be authenticated based on data tied directly to the material itself, rather than relying solely on branding, packaging, or documentation.

For consumers, that replaces assumption with evidence.

For secondary markets-resale platforms, auction houses, and collectors-it introduces a new level of clarity. Items can carry built-in proof of origin and authenticity, enabling transactions to happen with greater confidence and less friction.

But the implications extend beyond authentication.

As expectations around sustainability and ethical sourcing intensify, companies are being asked to substantiate claims that were once taken at face value. Where materials come from, how they were processed, whether they were responsibly sourced or recycled-these are no longer optional disclosures.

SMX enables those claims to be verified at the material level.

By giving materials a persistent identity, SMX allows each component-whether plastic, metal, textile, or composite-to carry its own record of origin, movement, and transformation. That creates a system where compliance, reporting, and transparency are built into the material itself, rather than layered on afterward.

It also changes how products exist after they are sold.

With a persistent digital identity, products can remain connected to brands and owners beyond the point of sale-supporting authentication, resale, lifecycle tracking, and ongoing engagement. In effect, products evolve from static objects into verifiable assets.

The broader message is clear: trust is no longer something that can be implied or marketed. It must be demonstrated-continuously, credibly, and at scale.

SMX is building the infrastructure for that shift.

The old system relied on belief. The next system will rely on proof.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-turns-trust-into-proof-why-the-next-global-economy-will-run-1163129