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WKN: A41YR6 | ISIN: IE000B5COQZ5 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.03.26 | 20:44
7,750 US-Dollar
-15,30 % -1,400
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMX SECURITY MATTERS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.03.2026 00:02 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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SMX Public Limited: SMX Brings A New Standard Of Authenticity And Traceability To The Global Luxury Goods Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 20, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is transforming the luxury goods industry by introducing a new level of authentication, traceability, and material intelligence-helping brands protect their identity, preserve value, and meet rising consumer and regulatory expectations.

Luxury has always been built on trust-trust in craftsmanship, origin, and exclusivity. But in today's global marketplace, that trust is under pressure. Counterfeiting continues to scale, resale markets are expanding rapidly, and consumers are demanding greater transparency around sourcing, sustainability, and authenticity.

In this environment, traditional methods of verification-certificates, serial numbers, and packaging-are no longer enough.

SMX offers a fundamentally different approach.

Through its molecular marking technology, SMX enables luxury goods and the materials within them-such as textiles, leather, precious metals, and gemstones-to carry a permanent, invisible, and tamper-resistant identity. This identity is linked to a secure digital record, allowing every item to be authenticated instantly and tracked across its entire lifecycle.

The result is a new infrastructure of trust for luxury.

Brands can verify the authenticity of their products at any point-from manufacturing to point of sale to resale-eliminating ambiguity and protecting against counterfeiting and gray market diversion. Consumers gain confidence that what they are purchasing is genuine, with verifiable proof of origin and craftsmanship.

For the fast-growing secondary market, this changes everything.

Resale platforms, auction houses, and collectors can transact with greater certainty, as goods carry built-in verification that confirms authenticity and provenance. Items no longer rely on external documentation or subjective inspection-they can prove themselves.

At the same time, SMX enables luxury brands to respond to a new generation of consumers who expect more than prestige. Today's buyers want transparency: where materials were sourced, how products were made, and whether they align with environmental and ethical standards.

SMX makes this level of insight possible.

By embedding traceability at the material level, brands can validate sourcing claims, track supply chains, and demonstrate compliance with evolving global regulations. From responsibly sourced leather to recycled textiles and conflict-free precious materials, every component can be authenticated and verified.

This is particularly critical as regulatory frameworks tighten across key markets, requiring greater disclosure and accountability in product origin and lifecycle.

Beyond protection and compliance, SMX opens new opportunities for engagement and value creation.

Luxury goods can carry a digital identity that connects brands directly to consumers-enabling storytelling, ownership verification, and lifecycle tracking long after the point of sale. Products evolve from static items into dynamic assets with ongoing relationships between brand and buyer.

In a market where perception, provenance, and trust define value, this represents a powerful shift.

Luxury is no longer just about what is seen-it is about what can be proven.

SMX is enabling the next era of luxury, where every product carries its own verifiable truth, and where authenticity, transparency, and traceability are not added features, but intrinsic to the product itself.

As the luxury industry evolves to meet the demands of a more connected, more discerning global consumer, SMX is providing the technology to ensure that trust remains its most valuable asset.

Contact: Jeremy Murphy/ jeremy@360bespoke.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-brings-a-new-standard-of-authenticity-and-traceability-to-th-1150111

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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