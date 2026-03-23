SMX Public Limited: SMX Breaks the Link Between Material Costs and Consumer Prices: Verified Recycled Plastics Keep Products Affordable

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 23, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is disrupting the traditional cost structure of consumer goods by proving that rising material costs do not have to result in higher prices for consumers. As the cost of virgin plastic continues to climb alongside volatile energy markets, SMX enables brands to transition to certified recycled plastics that stabilize costs - and protect price at the shelf.

Consumers across categories are already feeling the pressure. Prices for clothing, packaging, household goods, and everyday essentials are increasing as manufacturers grapple with higher input costs driven by oil- and gas-based materials.

For decades, the formula has been simple: higher production costs lead to higher prices.

SMX is rewriting that formula.

By embedding a permanent, invisible molecular marker into plastic and linking it to a secure digital system, SMX transforms recycled materials into verified, consistent, and scalable inputs. What was once considered less reliable is now engineered to perform-without the cost volatility of virgin plastic.

That shift directly impacts price.

Instead of passing rising costs through to consumers, brands can rely on SMX-certified recycled materials that offer greater predictability and efficiency. The result is a new model where price increases are no longer the default response to material pressure.

For consumers, that translates into real advantages:

Everyday products that don't become more expensive as raw material costs rise

Sustainable options that don't come with a higher price tag

Clear visibility into what products are made from and how they are sourced

This is a structural shift in pricing power.

Sustainability has long carried a built-in premium, forcing consumers to choose between affordability and responsibility. SMX eliminates that trade-off by making recycled plastic a verified, high-performance material that also delivers cost stability.

At the system level, SMX is converting plastic into a traceable, accountable resource. Materials can be authenticated at every stage, reducing inefficiencies, eliminating uncertainty, and improving cost control across the value chain.

The outcome is a more balanced market:

Consumers avoid unnecessary price increases

Brands defend margins without raising prices

Supply chains operate with greater discipline and transparency

This is not about absorbing higher costs-it is about preventing them from cascading through to the end consumer.

With SMX, the relationship between materials and price is fundamentally redefined:

Rising costs no longer have to mean rising prices.

In a world where inflation is the expectation, SMX is delivering a different reality-one where products remain accessible, competitive, and better built at the same time.

Contact:

Billy White

billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-breaks-the-link-between-material-costs-and-consumer-prices-v-1150593