Vusion - Aggregated reporting of transactions in own shares

March 23, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, hereby publishes the aggregated information relating to transactions in its own shares carried out between March 16, 2026 and March 20, 2026 by an investment services provider under the mandate announced on March 3, in accordance with applicable regulations:

Issuer Name Issuer Identifier Code Transaction Date Financial Instrument Identifier Code Total Daily Volume (number of shares) Daily Volume-Weighted Average Acquisition Price (€) Market (MIC Code) VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 03/16/2026 FR0010282822 3,639 111.6575 XPAR VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 03/17/2026 FR0010282822 3,500 111.9379 XPAR VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 03/18/2026 FR0010282822 3,000 113.7844 XPAR VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 03/19/2026 FR0010282822 4,000 110.0399 XPAR VUSION 969500U51BYOMEW9M549 03/20/2026 FR0010282822 6,000 106.6257 XPAR TOTAL 20,139 110.2027



These transactions were carried out under the share buyback program authorized by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2025 (10th resolution), as described in section 7.6 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AioT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97143-pr-sbb-reporting-from-march-16-to-march-20-en.pdf