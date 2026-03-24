EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

Catalyst Crew Technologies Establishes Operating Presence in Venezuela to Support Digital Health and AI Initiatives



24.03.2026 / 02:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - March 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that it has established an operating presence in Venezuela as part of its broader strategy to expand its healthcare technology initiatives in Latin America. The Company has formed a wholly owned operating subsidiary in Venezuela to support local operations, infrastructure development, and the planned deployment of its digital health and artificial intelligence platforms. The establishment of a local operating entity is intended to facilitate the Company's ability to evaluate market opportunities, develop strategic partnerships, and support the implementation of its healthcare technology solutions, including telehealth services, remote patient monitoring, and artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare analytics platforms. Management believes that establishing an operating presence in Venezuela represents an important step in the Company's regional strategy, providing a foundation for potential pilot programs, service deployment, and collaboration with healthcare providers and organizations within the country. The Company's artificial intelligence healthcare platform, including modular systems such as CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, is intended to be integrated into its broader healthcare services infrastructure as development progresses. Catalyst Crew Technologies intends to prioritize market development in Latin America, where the Company believes technology-enabled healthcare solutions may help expand access to medical services, improve diagnostic capabilities, and support more efficient healthcare delivery. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "Establishing a local operating presence is an important step in executing our regional strategy. We believe that combining artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies with localized healthcare infrastructure can support more accessible and efficient delivery of medical services." The Company intends to continue evaluating opportunities to expand its presence in Latin America while advancing its digital health and artificial intelligence platform initiatives. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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