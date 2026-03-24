Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd: Idorsia announces the nomination of three candidates for election to the Board of Directors

Idorsia nominates three Board Directors with outstanding pharmaceutical industry, management and financial expertise for election at the Annual General Meeting 2026 on May 6, 2026

All Board members - current and proposed - are committed to accelerating the growth of the company

Allschwil, Switzerland - March 24, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) announces that the Board of Directors will propose three candidates for election to the Board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors at AAVantgarde Bio; Gabriel Baertschi, Chief Executive Officer of Grünenthal; and André C. Muller, former Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia.

Natalia Misciattelli and Gabriel Baertschi are nominated as independent members of the Board. Having served as Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia until June 2025 and currently acting as an advisor to the Board, André Muller is nominated as a non-independent member.

The proposed composition further strengthens the Board with senior leaders who bring deep experience in global operations, biopharmaceutical innovation, commercial execution, and long-term strategic execution, while ensuring continuity through extensive company knowledge.

Mathieu Simon, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Board member, commented:

"We are very pleased to nominate Gabriel Baertschi, Natalia Misciattelli, and André C. Muller for election to Idorsia's Board of Directors. Gabriel and Natalia bring broad, complementary expertise from across the biopharmaceutical and biotech sectors, while André's deep knowledge of Idorsia will help ensure continuity as the company moves forward. Together, their experience will strengthen the Board's ability to support the company to accelerate commercial performance, business development opportunities, and the innovative pipeline."

Biographies of the nominees

Natalia Misciattelli (Independent candidate)

Dr Natalia Misciattelli is the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at AAVantgarde Bio, a biotechnology company developing next-generation gene therapies. She brings more than 25 years of international executive experience spanning from advancement of novel therapeutic platforms, operational transformation, corporate development & capital strategy.

Her extensive experience combined with her leadership across multiple innovative biotech environments - will provide valuable insight as Idorsia advances its pipeline and growth priorities.

Gabriel Baertschi (Independent candidate)

Gabriel Baertschi currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grünenthal, a global leader in pain research and management. With more than 20 years of international pharmaceutical experience, he has held senior leadership roles across Europe, Asia, and in global therapeutic area strategic roles, consistently delivering portfolio expansion, operational excellence, and organizational transformation.

His proven track record in commercial strategy, market expansion, M&A, and patient-focused innovation will support Idorsia's commitment to sustainable long-term value creation.

André C. Muller (Non-Independent candidate)

André C. Muller previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia, having joined the company at its creation in 2017 as Chief Financial Officer. He played a central role in Idorsia's development, transformation initiatives, and business development strategy over several years, and continues to advise the organization.

His nomination as a non-independent Board member reflects the Board's confidence in the value of his deep understanding of Idorsia's business, assets, and strategic trajectory. Mr?Muller brings extensive leadership experience across pharmaceutical R&D strategy, finance, and long-term business planning.

Re-election of Board members

The Board will also propose the re-election of Jean-Paul Clozel (who will also stand for the role of Chairman), as well as the re-election of independent Board members Mathieu Simon (Vice-Chairman and Lead Independent), and Sandy Mahatme.

Bart Filius has informed the Board that he will not stand for re-election at the AGM 2026.

Jean-Paul Clozel, MD, Chairman of the Board of Idorsia, commented:

"I'm very pleased that Mathieu and Sandy will stand for re-election, bringing continuity to the Board. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Bart. He has been a consummate professional throughout his tenure, supporting the company during an important period in Idorsia's evolution. He has always supported our common vision of improving the life of patients with innovative R&D and shown great enthusiasm for our pipeline."

Annual General Meeting 2026

The AGM to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2025, will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

The company encourages all shareholders to register their shares no later than 17:00 CEST on April 27, 2026, in order to vote at the AGM either in person or through the independent proxy card, which will be distributed in due course.

Notes to the editor

About Natalia Misciattelli

Dr?Misciattelli has been Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at AAVantgarde Bio since 2022. Prior to joining AAVantgarde, she served as Chief Business Officer at NovalGen and Senior Vice President of Strategy & Operations at Freeline. Her earlier career includes roles at Arthur Andersen in London, corporate development at GE Healthcare, and partnership leadership at PA Consulting, advising global clients across Europe, the United States, Asia, and Latin America.

Nationality: Danish

Year of birth: 1972

Education: B.Sc. and Ph.D. in Microbiology, Bangor University, University of Wales, UK

Board membership: Fishmonger Livery Company (non-listed)

About Gabriel Baertschi

Gabriel Baertschi has served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Corporate Executive Board of Grünenthal since 2016. He previously held senior international leadership roles at AstraZeneca, including Company President for Japan, Germany, and Thailand, and General Manager for Vietnam and Indonesia.

Nationality: Swiss

Year of birth: 1974

Education: Master of Science in Biology, University of Neuchâtel; "Leading Enterprise Transformation" program, Harvard Business School

Board membership: DKSH Holding AG (listed), MedXCell (non-listed)

About André Muller

André C. Muller joined Idorsia at its creation in June?2017 as Chief Financial Officer, having previously served as CFO of Actelion since 2013. He became Idorsia's Chief Executive Officer in June?2024 following the retirement of founder and CEO Jean-Paul Clozel, serving for one year before transitioning to an advisory role. Before Actelion, he held senior financial leadership positions at Pierre Fabre SA.

Nationality: French

Year of birth: 1963

Education: Master's degree in Business Administration, EMLYON Business School, Lyon, France

Board membership: Cellectis (listed), Chiron Investments AG (non-listed)

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech hub - Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact:

Investor & Media Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com - media.relations@idorsia.com - www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intend", "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

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