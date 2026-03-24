

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Oracle Corporation Japan (OCJ.F) on Tuesday reported ordinary profit of 67.742 billion yen, a 4.6% increase year-on-year from 64.752 billion yen.



Operating profit increased to 67.023 billion yen, compared with 64.219 billion yen in the prior year period, marking a 4.4% rise.



Net income climbed to 46.929 billion yen from 44.857 billion yen, representing a 4.6% increase. EPS rose slightly to 366.35 yen from 349.98 yen.



Net sales grew 7.1% to 206.670 billion yen from 192.892 billion yen last year.



For the full year, net sales are forecast to rise between 6% and 10% year-on-year. EPS is projected in the range of 490 yen to 505 yen.



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