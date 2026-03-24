Veolia reinforces its position as a pioneer in the fight against PFAS contamination in Australia, with this acquisition acting as a double growth booster accelerating both its geographic expansion in Australia and its capabilities in hazardous waste treatment fully aligned with its global GreenUp strategy.

The transaction, part of usual tuck-ins, is valued at AUD c.220 million.

This strategic move contributes to the Group's ambition to achieve €1 billion in revenue from PFAS micropollutants treatment by 2030.

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) announces the acquisition of Enviropacific, a portfolio company of Next Capital, strengthening its technological and operational capabilities in remediation, water treatment and hazardous waste management across Australia. Enviropacific reported FY25 turnover of approximately AUD c.250 million, with nearly 300 employees. The transaction is valued at AUD c.220 million (Enterprise Value). It is subject to financial close and customary conditions.

Amid rising environmental and health concerns, PFAS contamination has become a major global and Australian issue, largely due to past firefighting foam use at defence sites, airports, and industrial facilities with an impact on soil and groundwater in multiple regions. Strengthened regulatory frameworks are now driving large-scale monitoring and cleanup efforts. In this context, demand for advanced treatment solutions is growing, reinforcing Veolia's role as a key partner for industries and public authorities tackling PFAS contamination.

Veolia pioneered the PFAS treatment market in Australia for more than 20 years. Today, the group holds a strong position, providing soil remediation, contaminated waste and water treatment (including PFAS), as well as in-field technical projects, supported by dedicated infrastructure such as thermal and soil washing facilities, landfill assets, and water treatment sites.

This tuck-in acquisition of a locally recognized leader in soil remediation marks a significant milestone in Veolia's ambition to lead the response to emerging contaminants, particularly PFAS, by scaling up its integrated, high-performance solutions. It strengthens the Group's position in complex soil remediation and on-site treatment, reinforcing its ability to offer fully integrated, high-value services to industrial and public clients. It contributes to the Group's ambition to achieve €1 billion in revenue from micropollutants treatment by 2030 through its BeyondPFAS offering.

It is expected to create strong value through revenue growth and operational synergies. By integrating a leading soil remediation player's client base and pipeline, Veolia will accelerate its expansion in high-growth remediation and PFAS treatment markets in Australia. Combining Veolia's global technologies with its engineering and field expertise will enhance execution, optimize solutions, and improve margins.

"This move reinforces our position as a trusted partner for Australian public authorities and industries seeking resilient, future-ready solutions to treat pollution contribution to public health protection. It is fully aligned with our GreenUp strategy and marks a new step in strengthening Veolia's global leadership in environmental security," said Estelle Brachlianoff, CEO of Veolia. "With this acquisition Veolia continues to pioneer new standards in environmental remediation and accelerate the deployment of our most advanced technologies in Australia. This is exactly what GreenUp is about: combining innovation, performance and impact to address the world's most critical environmental challenges.

ABOUT VEOLIA

Veolia, a global leader in environmental services, works every day to build environmental security for the benefit of public health and the competitiveness of industries and regions. With 215,000 employees across five continents, working closely with local communities, and thanks to its cutting-edge technologies, the group cleans up pollution, reduces carbon emissions, and regenerates resources through concrete solutions that combine its expertise in water and water technologies, waste including hazardous waste management, and local energy. In 2025, the Veolia group served 110 million people with drinking water and 97 million with sanitation, produced 45 million megawatt hours of energy, and treated 64 million tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE, Fortune 500, SBF 120) generated consolidated revenue of €44.4 billion in 2025. www.veolia.com

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