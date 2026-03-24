Partners with Netris, Supermicro, VAST Data to deliver composable platform

KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2026--Mirantis, delivering Kubernetes-native infrastructure for AI, today announced support for the NVIDIA NCX Infra Controller, an open-source technology to build next-generation AI cloud platforms, plus progress with an ecosystem of partners delivering an open, composable infrastructure platform based on k0rdent purpose-built to support AI workloads.

For more than a decade, Mirantis has been at the forefront of open source private cloud innovation, helping shape and scale production deployments of OpenStack and Kubernetes for some of the world's largest enterprises and service providers. As cloud infrastructure evolves from virtualization-first architectures to AI-native platforms, Mirantis is once again applying its deep open source expertise to lead the next transformation. By collaborating closely with industry partners and contributing to community-driven technologies like k0rdent, Kubernetes, and OpenStack, Mirantis is extending proven cloud operating models into the AI era delivering composable, multi-tenant infrastructure built on open foundations rather than proprietary silos.

With its k0rdent AI, Mirantis transforms NVIDIA's open AI infrastructure building blocks into production-ready, multi-tenant cloud platforms delivering a validated "Metal-to-Model" stack for enterprise AI factories. k0rdent AI provides a unified control plane that orchestrates the entire stack across the full NVIDIA reference architecture portfolio from NVIDIA Ampere, NVIDIA Hopper, and NVIDIA Blackwell architectures to NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, NVIDIA NVLink scale-up networking, and NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA HGX, and NVIDIA MGX platforms.

"AI infrastructure service providers need to maximize utilization and operational efficiency," said Warren Barkley, vice president of product management, NVIDIA. "Our collaboration with Mirantis helps neoclouds deploy validated AI infrastructure faster, pairing ISV validation with NVIDIA NCX Infra Controller lifecycle automation to deliver consistent performance, operational efficiency, and real cloud differentiation at scale."

As NVIDIA open-sources major components of its AI cloud stack, the NVIDIA NCX Infra Controller integration is one part of a broader effort by Mirantis to evaluate and adopt those that strengthen k0rdent AI, and validate the full platform against NVIDIA's standards through its AI Cloud Ready Initiative. Mirantis is a contributor to the NVIDIA NCX Infra Controller open source project and is also working with a number of other companies on its open, composable infrastructure platform for AI that enables users to:

Scale deployments with repeatable patterns rather than manual, one-off integrations;

Accelerate time-to-deploy AI infrastructure through Kubernetes-native automation.

"Building an open source AI ecosystem is vital to providing customers with complete, turn-key AI solutions," said Shaun O'Meara, chief technology officer, Mirantis. "We've made significant progress on work with NVIDIA and other partner companies around our k0rdent technology that automates operations for AI infrastructure while also improving utilization. Just as we helped pioneer modern private clouds, Mirantis is now instrumental in open, production-ready AI cloud infrastructure for the next generation of workloads, and continuing to contribute and evolve community-driven technologies like OpenStack and Kubernetes for new AI use cases."

Most recently, Mirantis partnered with Netris on an integration that automates Kubernetes cluster delivery and data center networking for AI workloads, eliminating two of the biggest operational bottlenecks: the lack of a standardized path to cluster deployment and the manual, fragmented network provisioning processes that slow infrastructure rollout. With Mirantis' composable infrastructure approach, users are able to select validated networking technologies that meet their performance and operational requirements. Through the integration, networking becomes part of Kubernetes cluster delivery itself, not bolted on later, and not configured manually.

Another partner integration with Supermicro automates operations for sovereign AI and hybrid GPU cloud environments, eliminating manual provisioning workflows so that Supermicro nodes are automatically discovered and provisioned as Kubernetes infrastructure.

Also, Mirantis and VAST Data have aligned efforts to bring high-performance data services into k0rdent AI, helping to simplify operations by eliminating one-off integration work while enabling AI infrastructure to scale faster.

Through all of this work, Mirantis and its partners aim to standardize AI infrastructure designs, including NVIDIA-led reference architectures that define how compute, networking, and storage are composed for large-scale GPU environments.

Mirantis will showcase how k0rdent can fully automate AI cloud services at KubeCon EU in Amsterdam from March 23-26. Visit Mirantis booth 492 for live demonstrations.

About Mirantis

Mirantis delivers the fastest path to profitable, scalable GPU cloud infrastructure for neoclouds and enterprise AI factories, with full-stack AI infrastructure technology that removes complexity and streamlines operations across the AI lifecycle, from Metal-to-Model. Through k0rdent AI and strategic partnerships, Mirantis enables organizations to transform GPU cloud economics with production-grade multi-tenancy, intelligent workload orchestration, and automated operations that maximize utilization and profitability. With more than 20 years delivering mission-critical open source cloud solutions, Mirantis provides the end-to-end automation, enterprise security and governance, and deep expertise in Kubernetes and GPU orchestration that organizations need to reduce time to market and efficiently scale cloud native, virtualized, and GPU-powered applications across any environment-on-premises, public cloud, hybrid, or edge.

Mirantis serves many of the world's leading enterprises and service providers, including Adobe, Ericsson, Inmarsat, MetLife, PayPal, and Société Générale. Learn more at www.mirantis.com.

Mirantis is a registered trademark of Mirantis, Inc. Metal-to-Model is a trademark of Mirantis, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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Contacts:

Joseph Eckert for Mirantis

jeckert@eckertcomms.com