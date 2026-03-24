Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle Launches New Sleep Score, Built on Recent Research

Sleep Cycle, the leading AI-powered sleep technology company, today launches a new Sleep Score in the Sleep Cycle app and technical platform, built on the latest research into how we quantify human rest. The new Sleep Score will be rolled out gradually to users over the coming weeks. This marks an important step in Sleep Cycle's strategy to evolve from sleep tracking to proactive, AI-driven sleep coaching - strengthening user engagement while enhancing the company's technology platform.

Based on Scientific Innovation

Sleep Cycle's new Sleep Score is built on a simple but powerful insight: how long you sleep is only part of the picture. For decades, the "8-hour rule" dominated the conversation, but science has moved on.

Recent research has found that regular bedtimes and wake times was a stronger predictor of lowered mortality risk and better for overall health than sleep duration alone. Meanwhile, the gap between your weekday and weekend sleep schedules has been linked to irregular patterns of higher BMI, elevated blood pressure, and metabolic disruption. Duration still matters, but regularity and quality may matter more. The Sleep Score reflects this shift: Balancing data points across three categories, weighted by what the research actually shows.

The Three Pillars of Sleep

The new Sleep Score model is based on three pillars; Duration, Quality and Routine. These represent the cutting-edge consensus that circadian alignment and regularity are the most potent predictors of long-term health and mortality, often superseding duration itself.

By weighting Routine as the primary dimension, the Sleep Score algorithm moves beyond passive tracking to active behavioral modification, encouraging users to align their lifestyles with their natural circadian rhythm.

By building the Sleep Score on clinically relevant markers such as regularity and circadian alignment, Sleep Cycle further strengthens the scientific foundation of its platform - an important asset as the company expands into partnerships, technology licensing and medical applications.

As Sleep Cycle continues to scale its "Powered by Sleep Cycle" strategy and Sleep SDK offering, the new Sleep Score enhances the modular capabilities of the company's technology platform. A scientifically grounded scoring model creates a standardized framework that can be integrated into partner applications, corporate wellness solutions and future medical use cases.

Healthy Sleep Decoded

"At Sleep Cycle, we translate data into compelling, accurate and life-changing user narratives. The new Sleep Score will give our users an accurate reflection of their physiological reality, helping them to understand their nights and build healthy routines that improve their well-being and long term health," says Petter Höglander, Chief Product Officer at Sleep Cycle.

"We're introducing this feature with a clear focus on enhancing the Premium experience. While free users will gain meaningful value, unlocking the full potential requires a Premium subscription. The new Sleep Score is part of our continued investment in the Sleep Cycle app and commitment to improving global health through sleep."

For more information, please contact:

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Petter Höglander

petter.hoglander@sleepcycle.com

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

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