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WKN: A0BMNG | ISIN: SE0000123671 | Ticker-Symbol: 3RE
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:04
14,020 Euro
-0,28 % -0,040
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REJLERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REJLERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,98014,12011:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rejlers AB: Sinfra extends agreement with Rejlers for expertise in security protection

Sinfra has chosen to extend its framework agreement with Rejlers for security consultancy services for another year. The agreement gives 541 municipal member companies continued access to qualified security expertise and contributes to stronger protection for critical infrastructure throughout Sweden.

Sinfra supports its member companies by procuring technical equipment and services. The framework agreement with Rejlers now gives member companies with their socially critical operations in district heating, water and sewerage and electricity the opportunity to strengthen their security protection in several areas. In a challenging global situation, where threats to critical infrastructure are increasing, access to the right security expertise is crucial to protect the societal functions that residents and businesses are completely dependent on.

The extension means that the framework agreement runs for another year and continues to cover consulting services in physical security, information security, IT security, crisis and continuity, penetration testing, personnel security, analysis, planning, all within the framework of comprehensive security protection. Thanks to its broad offering, Rejlers can deliver in all service areas throughout Sweden.

"It is gratifying that Sinfra has chosen to extend the collaboration with us. It is an acknowledgement that we deliver the value that critical activities in society need. We look forward to continuing to help member companies build a more resilient business", says Fabian H Hedén, Business Area Manager in Defence and Security at Rejlers' Industry Division.

Rejlers and Sinfra have built up a close collaboration since the framework agreement was signed. The extension confirms the trust that has emerged and Rejlers' continued ability to meet the high demands set by Sinfra's evaluation criteria, from the time of cancellation and breadth of expertise to questions about fossil-free transport.

For further information, please contact:
Mikael Fränckel, Head of Division Industry, Rejlers Sweden, +46 70 593 69 96, mikael.franckel@rejlers.se
Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers
Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,400 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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