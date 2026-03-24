Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft
Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE
init SE: A real hidden champion
In the 2025 fiscal year, init achieved an EBIT increase of 32.5% to EUR 32.5m. The company has become the global market leader in telematics solutions for public transportation. A true hidden champion!
The current weakness in the stock price-due to a weak stock market environment-should be used as an opportunity to buy more shares. We confirm our Buy recommendation and raise the TP from EUR 60.00 to EUR 68.00 based on higher peer group multiples and a DCF valuation.
You can download the research here: INIT20260324k
For additional information visit our website: https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
Contact for questions:
Quirin Privatbank AG
Institutionelles Research
Schillerstraße 20
60313 Frankfurt am Main
research@quirinprivatbank.de
https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/
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2296704 24.03.2026 CET/CEST
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