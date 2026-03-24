Original-Research: init innovation in traffic systems SE - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft



24.03.2026 / 10:36 CET/CEST

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Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to init innovation in traffic systems SE Company Name: init innovation in traffic systems SE ISIN: DE0005759807 Reason for the research: update Recommendation: Buy from: 24.03.2026 Target price: 68.00 Last rating change: Analyst: Ralf Marinoni

init SE: A real hidden champion



In the 2025 fiscal year, init achieved an EBIT increase of 32.5% to EUR 32.5m. The company has become the global market leader in telematics solutions for public transportation. A true hidden champion!

The current weakness in the stock price-due to a weak stock market environment-should be used as an opportunity to buy more shares. We confirm our Buy recommendation and raise the TP from EUR 60.00 to EUR 68.00 based on higher peer group multiples and a DCF valuation.







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