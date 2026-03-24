Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTCQB: HNTRF) (FSE: 6RH) ("Gold Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration; the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on March 12, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia; the issuance of finder's warrants in connection with the Company's recently completed non-brokered private placement; the partial repayment of the Company's outstanding bridge loan; and the grant of stock options to officers, directors, and consultants.

APPOINTMENT OF VICE PRESIDENT OF EXPLORATION

Gold Hunter is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., as Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Kutluoglu has been serving as the Company's Independent Technical Advisor and Qualified Person and will now assume an expanded executive role as the Company advances into its inaugural drill program at the Great Northern Project, in Newfoundland.

Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) since 2011, a Fellow of both the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG) and the Geological Society of London (GSL). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Lakehead University and brings more than 20 years of exploration experience across a wide variety of commodities globally.

Mr. Kutluoglu began his career working with the team that discovered the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury for Wallbridge Mining Company. He subsequently held roles at Aeroquest Surveys Ltd., Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and Goldfields Canada before joining Kiska Metals Corp. as a Project Geologist (2009-2011), a company that was subsequently acquired by AuRico Metals Inc. and later by Centerra Gold Inc. for $290 million. He then co-founded and served as VP Business Development at Evrim Resources Corp. (now Orogen Royalties Inc.) (2011-2012). Most notably, Mr. Kutluoglu served as Exploration Manager for Kaminak Gold Corporation (2012-2015), where he was part of the team that delivered the initial mineral resource estimate, a positive preliminary economic assessment, and a positive feasibility study for the Coffee Gold Project in the Yukon - a project subsequently acquired by Goldcorp Inc. (now Newmont Corporation) for $520 million. He went on to serve as VP Exploration and Development at Kutcho Copper Corp. (supported by a $100 million Wheaton Precious Metals financing package), and has held VP and COO roles at Dolly Varden Silver Corp., Gold Bull Resources Corp., Cronin Capital Corp., and Cloudbreak Discovery PLC.

"When I joined Kaminak Gold, the discovery had already been made, and it was clear the project had so much potential. As a team we set about methodically testing the district-sized property to establish where the mineralization occurred and how the system functioned," said Rory Kutluoglu, VP Exploration. "We successfully and expeditiously delivered that initial resource, advanced through PEA and feasibility, and the company was ultimately acquired for $520 million. With David Copeland and Tanya Tettelaar forming the core of my technical team, and with the recently acquired property-wide geophysics and a robust database, we have a strong foundation for targeting. I am very excited to take on this expanded role working closer with such a talented team on what I believe is a truly exceptional exploration opportunity."

"Rory's appointment as VP Exploration is a natural evolution of the role he has been playing as our technical lead," said Sean Kingsley, President and CEO. "His track record - from Kaminak to Kutcho to Dolly Varden - speaks for itself. He brings exactly the discipline, the systematic thinking, and the discovery experience that this program demands. Having him in the chair as we put the drill bit in the ground at Great Northern gives our shareholders and our technical team full confidence."

2025 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the recent AGM, shareholders voted in favour of all items of business presented. The following individuals were re-elected to serve as directors of the Company:

Sean Kingsley - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

- President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Brandon Schwabe - Chief Financial Officer & Director

- Chief Financial Officer & Director John Theobald - Director

- Director Michael Williams - Director

- Director Lewis (Lew) Lawrick - Director

Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing fiscal year, and approved the audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended August 31, 2025, and August 31, 2024.

FINDER'S WARRANTS

The Company also announces that, further to its News Release of February 2, 2026, it has issued an additional 2,730,000 share purchase warrants (each, a "Finder's Warrant") to one arm's length finder in connection with the closing of the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the CSE on the trading day immediately preceding the date of issuance, for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The Finder's Warrants and the Warrant Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

PARTIAL REPAYMENT OF BRIDGE LOAN

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 8, 2025, the Company secured an interest-free bridge loan in the amount of $400,000 from a non-arm's length third party (the "Lender"), the proceeds of which were used to advance technical and assessment work at the Great Northern Project and to assist the Company in completing its financing on terms favourable to shareholders. In connection with the bridge loan, the Lender was granted 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company is pleased to announce that, following the successful close of its $6,749,894 non-brokered private placement in February 2026, it has repaid $200,000 of the outstanding principal to the Lender, reducing the remaining balance of the bridge loan to $200,000. The remaining balance continues to be interest-free. The partial repayment was made in accordance with the terms of the loan agreement.

As the transaction involves a non-arm's-length party, it constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 available in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), as neither the fair market value of the transaction nor the consideration paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

In connection with the appointment of Mr. Kutluoglu and in recognition of the contributions of the Company's officers, directors, and consultants, the Company has granted an aggregate of 3,750,000 stock options (the "Options") pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.06 per common share for a period of three (3) years from the date of grant. The Options will vest immediately. All Options are subject to the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws. The Options and any common shares issued upon the exercise thereof are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Rory Kutluoglu, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration of Gold Hunter Resources Inc. and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Kutluoglu is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

ABOUT GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC.

Gold Hunter Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing high-potential precious and base metal projects. The Company employs a data-driven approach to exploration, combining modern techniques with historical datasets to identify and develop district-scale opportunities.

Following the successful divestiture of its first consolidated district to FireFly Metals Ltd., Gold Hunter has assembled the Great Northern Project, covering 26,237 hectares and over 35 kilometres of strike length along the prospective Doucers Valley Fault Structure in Newfoundland. Within the Doucers Valley Fault, over 50 kilometres of potential splays and secondary faults with known mineralization and potential for additional mineralization have been identified. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and delivering long-term value to shareholders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events, including but not limited to statements regarding the role and contributions of Mr. Kutluoglu as Vice President of Exploration, the Company's exploration strategy and objectives, and the advancement of the Great Northern Project.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, volatility in commodity prices, exploration and development risks, availability of financing, regulatory or political developments, the ability to retain qualified personnel and contractors, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them.

Although Gold Hunter believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289669

Source: Gold Hunter Resources Inc.