Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Retail Launch of Advanced Burn Relief Hydrogel in CVS and Walmart

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader in hypochlorous acid (HOCl) technology, today announced the U.S. retail launch of its advanced HOCl-based burn relief hydrogel in CVS and Walmart stores nationwide.

The hydrogel is indicated for the management of minor burns and skin irritations. Its gentle, non-irritating formulation is designed to help soothe damaged skin and support the natural healing process, making it well-suited for everyday consumer use, including seasonal sunburn care.

This launch represents Sonoma's first large-scale consumer-focused burn relief product, building on the Company's established presence in professional healthcare settings, where its HOCl-based solutions have long been used in advanced wound and burn care protocols. Sonoma previously demonstrated its ability to translate clinically proven technologies into scalable consumer offerings through the launch of its diaper rash hydrogel in mass retail in 2025.

The product is being commercialized through one of Sonoma's U.S.-based partners that distributes through CVS and Walmart, in line with the Company's strategy to leverage strategic partnerships to expand its presence across major retail channels while maintaining focus on innovation, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing excellence.

"We are excited to expand further into the consumer over-the-counter market with the introduction of our advanced burn relief hydrogel in leading U.S. retailers," said Amy Trombly, Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. "This launch builds on the strong foundation established by our prior consumer product success and reflects growing consumer awareness of hypochlorous acid as a safe and effective skincare solution. We believe this product is well-positioned to meet increasing demand for clinically-backed, gentle solutions for everyday skin concerns."

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare company focused on developing and manufacturing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for medical, veterinary, and consumer applications. The Company's patented HOCl technology platform is designed to provide safe, effective, and environmentally friendly solutions for a wide range of indications, including wound care, dermatological conditions, and burn treatment. With integrated custom packaging and branding capabilities and multi-country regulatory expertise, Sonoma supports distribution partners in 55 countries worldwide and is actively expanding its global distributor network. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with high-capacity manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, and European commercial headquarters in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "expand," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company's cash needs, fund further development, the ability to meet a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and Microcyn are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/sonoma-pharmaceuticals-announces-u.s.-retail-launch-of-advanced-burn-1151091