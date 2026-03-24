A New Generation of Women Is Shaping DP World's Port Operations in Chile

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / At DP World's terminal at the Port of San Antonio in Chile, thousands of containers move through the yard each day - lifted, stacked, and prepared for the next step in their global journey. Behind the controls of one of the terminal's towering rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes is Carolina García, an operator whose career reflects a broader shift underway across the maritime industry.

For decades, many operational roles in ports and logistics - particularly those involving heavy machinery - were overwhelmingly male-dominated. Today, that reality is changing across Latin America as more women enter technical and operational positions across the sector.

Carolina is part of that new generation helping reshape the industry.

Breaking Barriers in Port Operations

Operating rubber-tired gantry cranes requires focus, precision, and an unwavering commitment to safety - essential qualities in a modern port environment where efficiency and reliability keep supply chains moving.

At DP World in Chile, women are increasingly taking on roles across port operations, from crane operators and technicians to supervisors and managers. Carolina's presence behind the controls of an RTG crane reflects the growing opportunities available to women entering the logistics and maritime sectors.

For many women considering careers in logistics, visibility matters. Seeing women succeed in operational roles helps demonstrate that the industry is evolving - and that talent, skill, and dedication are what ultimately define success.

Gender Equity Across Latin America

Carolina's story reflects a wider transformation underway across DP World's operations in Latin America.

In Brazil, female representation at DP World's Santos terminal has increased dramatically over the past decade, with the female workforce growing more than 228% since 2013 and more women entering technical and equipment-operator roles historically dominated by men.

In Ecuador, one in five workers at DP World's Posorja port terminal are women - an important milestone in expanding gender representation in the maritime sector. The terminal continues to build on that progress through training, sustainability, and community initiatives that empower women to advance in the maritime and logistics sector.

These regional efforts reflect a broader commitment across DP World's global network to expand opportunities for women through mentorship programs, technical training, and leadership development initiatives designed to support women at every stage of their careers.

Inspiring the Next Generation

For García, the most important part of her journey may be the message it sends to other women considering careers in logistics.

Every container lifted at the San Antonio terminal helps move global trade forward. But stories like Carolina's show something equally important - that the future of ports and logistics will be shaped by a workforce that is more diverse, inclusive, and reflective of the communities it serves.

And across DP World's operations in Latin America and beyond, more women are stepping into those roles every day.

Watch the above video to learn more about Carolina's experience breaking barriers at DP World.

Learn more about DP World's commitment to sustainability and gender equity across Latin America.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-generation-of-women-is-shaping-dp-worlds-port-operations-i-1151172