Investor AB: Guillaume Joucla appointed interim CEO of Mölnlycke

Guillaume Joucla has been appointed interim CEO of Mölnlycke, following Zlatko Rihter's decision to resign after more than five years as CEO. Mölnlycke's board is now initiating the recruitment of a permanent CEO.

"Zlatko has been instrumental in navigating Mölnlycke through an ever-changing world while delivering above-market growth. The company has made significant progress, with a relentless focus on customer centricity and geographic expansion," comments Mölnlycke's Chair of the Board Karl-Henrik Sundström.

"We thank Zlatko for his contributions and strong results during his tenure as CEO. He and his team have developed Mölnlycke into an even stronger company that will continue to enable safer, more efficient and more sustainable care," says Thomas Kidane, Co-Head of Patricia Industries.

"We are pleased to have Guillaume Joucla serve as interim CEO, responsible for taking the company forward in line with the current strategy. Guillaume has an excellent track record and extensive experience serving almost 20 years in the company, most recently in his role as CFO," says Mölnlycke Chair Karl-Henrik Sundström.

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Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.