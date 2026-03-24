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WKN: A3CMTG | ISIN: SE0015811963 | Ticker-Symbol: IVSD
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 16:43
31,495 Euro
+0,95 % +0,295
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OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
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INVESTOR AB B Chart 1 Jahr
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INVESTOR AB B 5-Tage-Chart
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31,50531,51516:46
31,50031,51016:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2026 16:30 Uhr
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Investor AB: Guillaume Joucla appointed interim CEO of Mölnlycke

Guillaume Joucla has been appointed interim CEO of Mölnlycke, following Zlatko Rihter's decision to resign after more than five years as CEO. Mölnlycke's board is now initiating the recruitment of a permanent CEO.

"Zlatko has been instrumental in navigating Mölnlycke through an ever-changing world while delivering above-market growth. The company has made significant progress, with a relentless focus on customer centricity and geographic expansion," comments Mölnlycke's Chair of the Board Karl-Henrik Sundström.

"We thank Zlatko for his contributions and strong results during his tenure as CEO. He and his team have developed Mölnlycke into an even stronger company that will continue to enable safer, more efficient and more sustainable care," says Thomas Kidane, Co-Head of Patricia Industries.

"We are pleased to have Guillaume Joucla serve as interim CEO, responsible for taking the company forward in line with the current strategy. Guillaume has an excellent track record and extensive experience serving almost 20 years in the company, most recently in his role as CFO," says Mölnlycke Chair Karl-Henrik Sundström.

For further information:

Jacob Lund, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer,
Phone +46 725 60 21 57
jacob.lund@investorab.com

Magnus Dalhammar, Head of Investor Relations,
Phone +46 73 524 2130
magnus.dalhammar@investorab.com

Our press releases can be accessed at www.investorab.com

Investor AB, founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916, creates value for people and society by building strong and sustainable companies. Through substantial ownership and board participation, we drive initiatives that we believe create value and support our companies to remain or become best-in-class. Our portfolio is organized in three business areas: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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