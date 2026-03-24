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WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 | Ticker-Symbol: IT3
Frankfurt
24.03.26 | 08:03
0,895 Euro
-4,79 % -0,045
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN PROPERTY INCOME REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8950,95017:16
Dow Jones News
24.03.2026 16:33 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Share Buyback 
24-March-2026 / 15:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

24 March 2026 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc 

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company") 

Share Buyback 

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified 
portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, announces that yesterday it purchased 100,000 ordinary shares 
of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("the Shares"). The Shares were acquired at 78.5 pence per share for 
aggregate consideration of GBP78,476 (plus costs and expenses) and will be held in treasury. This transaction was 
executed under the irrevocable, non-discretionary share buyback programme ("the Programme") announced on 17 July 2025 
which instructs Deutsche Bank AG to operate the Programme independently during closed periods. 

To date the Company has purchased 5,845,732 shares under the Programme for aggregate consideration of GBP4.6m, at a 
weighted average cost per share of 79.1 pence, representing an average 17.7% discount to dividend-adjusted NAV per 
share.  

Following this transaction, the Company holds 5,845,732 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 488,216,789 ordinary 
shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). 

- Ends - 

Further information: 

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited               
 
Richard Shepherd-Cross - Managing Director 
 
Ed Moore - Finance Director            Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
Ian Mattioli MBE DL - Chairman 
 
                          www.custodiancapital.com 
Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch       
 
Hugh Jonathan / George Shiel      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
                     www.dbnumis.com 
FTI Consulting                                
 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons    Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                                      custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 422028 
EQS News ID:  2297062 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2297062&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 24, 2026 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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