LR Health & Beauty SE: LR Health & Beauty SE announces successful conclusion of the Written Procedure initiated on 6 March 2026 under the 2024/2028 Bonds and issuance of Super Senior Bonds

LR Health & Beauty SE announces successful conclusion of the Written Procedure initiated on 6 March 2026 under the 2024/2028 Bonds and issuance of Super Senior Bonds

Ahlen, 24 March 2026 - On 6 March 2026, LR Health & Beauty SE (the "Company") initiated a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") under the terms and conditions for the Company's 2024/2028 bonds (ISIN: NO0013149658) (the "Bonds") to implement certain amendments to, and request certain temporary waivers under, the terms and conditions for the Bonds in order to inter alia enable the incurrence of a super senior bridge financing in the form of a new bond in the amount of EUR 10,000,000 which will rank super senior in relation to the Bonds (the "Super Senior Bond").

Deadline for voting in the Written Procedure was 15:00 hrs CET today. Votes representing a sufficient part of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds were obtained in order to form a quorum and a requisite majority of the adjusted nominal amount voted in favour of the amendments and the temporary waivers in the Written Procedure. Consequently, the amendments and the temporary waivers are effective immediately and the Company will issue the Super Senior Bond on or about 26 March 2026.



For further information regarding the Written Procedure, please refer to the notice of the Written Procedure which is accessible on the Company's website at https://ir.lrworld.com/en/bond/.





LR Group

Under the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group - headquartered in the town of Ahlen/Westphalia - successfully produces and distributes various high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetic products in 32 countries. As an attractive Social Commerce Company, LR supports the personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions. The holistic tool "LR neo" offers the international partnership all business-relevant key figures and information for their LR business in one dashboard.

Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a "people business" with a focus on people and personal consultation. In times of changing working environments, the business model is particularly appealing to those who are looking for more flexibility, a better work-life balance and greater financial independence.

The processing of aloe vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the leaf's valuable inside is used for the products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of the most modern aloe vera production facilities for aloe vera drinking gels in Europe.

In the fall of 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which supports disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world efficiently and without the usual red tape in cooperation with local institutions. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please read our Sustainability Report.





Contact:

PR Contact:

LR Health & Beauty SE

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone: +49(0)2382 7658-106

E-mail: a.kellermeyer@LRworld.com

https://ir.lrworld.com/



IR Contact:

cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Building D

65195 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: burbach@cometis.de