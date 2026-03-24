Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
24 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 423.880p. The highest price paid per share was 433.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0296% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,322,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,093,727. Rightmove holds 10,638,100 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
482
418.900
16:24:07
446
418.800
16:23:12
503
418.900
16:23:08
799
418.700
16:22:17
914
418.700
16:21:07
156
418.900
16:20:34
18
418.900
16:20:34
659
418.900
16:20:30
18
418.900
16:20:29
1370
419.100
16:18:10
948
419.000
16:17:01
934
418.900
16:16:24
1021
419.000
16:16:18
1396
418.900
16:16:05
896
419.000
16:15:17
1264
419.000
16:15:17
78
419.200
16:15:11
65
419.200
16:15:11
183
419.200
16:15:11
47
419.200
16:15:11
893
418.900
16:14:12
942
419.000
16:13:00
516
419.000
16:13:00
874
419.100
16:11:55
999
419.100
16:11:55
514
419.100
16:11:53
1372
419.400
16:11:25
1753
419.400
16:10:31
235
419.400
16:10:31
1600
419.400
16:10:10
906
419.100
16:07:35
939
419.100
16:07:35
859
419.200
16:07:33
1023
419.200
16:07:25
955
418.800
16:06:15
679
419.100
16:03:36
440
419.100
16:03:36
346
419.400
16:02:30
669
419.400
16:02:30
934
419.400
16:02:30
1098
419.400
16:01:57
1443
419.600
16:01:17
151
419.700
16:00:14
884
419.700
16:00:14
884
419.700
16:00:14
946
419.700
16:00:14
960
420.300
15:57:40
978
420.800
15:57:20
768
421.400
15:55:26
176
421.400
15:55:26
1140
421.400
15:55:26
406
421.100
15:53:26
1034
421.100
15:53:26
1002
421.300
15:53:07
995
421.300
15:53:07
902
421.400
15:52:32
245
421.600
15:52:32
200
421.600
15:51:13
200
421.600
15:51:13
314
421.600
15:51:13
87
421.600
15:51:05
226
421.600
15:51:05
220
421.600
15:51:05
220
421.600
15:51:05
220
421.600
15:51:05
887
421.000
15:47:36
865
421.300
15:47:35
1002
421.300
15:47:35
862
421.200
15:43:36
969
421.700
15:42:46
1423
421.700
15:42:46
891
421.300
15:41:00
341
421.300
15:41:00
875
421.600
15:35:34
1018
421.800
15:35:30
1012
421.000
15:32:34
780
421.400
15:31:53
207
421.400
15:31:53
967
421.600
15:30:16
854
421.600
15:30:16
777
422.200
15:26:12
34
422.200
15:26:12
18
422.200
15:26:12
6
422.200
15:26:12
7
422.200
15:26:12
535
422.200
15:26:12
320
422.200
15:26:12
466
422.200
15:26:12
560
422.200
15:26:12
849
422.400
15:23:29
1039
421.700
15:20:12
879
422.000
15:19:40
847
422.600
15:17:32
854
422.600
15:17:32
927
422.800
15:16:01
1041
422.800
15:15:17
999
422.800
15:14:13
913
421.900
15:10:21
146
422.400
15:10:04
1126
422.400
15:10:04
945
422.900
15:06:43
934
423.700
15:05:03
931
423.700
15:05:03
1015
423.500
15:03:10
893
423.700
15:00:18
232
423.700
14:59:18
672
423.700
14:59:18
898
423.700
14:57:01
900
423.700
14:57:01
894
423.700
14:57:01
877
423.500
14:52:30
1030
423.500
14:52:30
909
421.900
14:50:03
862
422.200
14:49:14
1044
423.000
14:47:23
965
423.100
14:45:39
994
423.000
14:43:56
897
423.100
14:43:38
947
422.400
14:42:02
189
421.900
14:41:00
975
421.500
14:39:03
1047
422.500
14:36:55
964
422.500
14:36:55
979
422.700
14:35:46
893
421.800
14:31:58
964
422.000
14:31:30
957
422.100
14:30:39
70
421.800
14:27:10
956
421.800
14:27:10
1
421.800
14:27:10
820
421.800
14:26:14
12
421.800
14:26:14
968
422.000
14:23:55
3
422.100
14:23:22
872
422.200
14:23:09
1027
422.300
14:22:39
944
422.300
14:22:39
842
421.400
14:19:16
896
420.900
14:15:43
940
421.100
14:15:19
882
421.600
14:12:00
1114
422.500
14:10:24
884
422.300
14:10:24
971
422.500
14:10:24
910
421.200
14:05:37
176
420.900
14:03:20
817
420.900
14:03:20
976
421.400
14:02:03
1006
421.200
14:02:03
984
421.200
14:02:03
915
421.600
14:00:42
1022
421.600
14:00:42
1065
421.800
13:56:51
949
421.300
13:53:54
925
421.300
13:52:02
937
420.600
13:48:43
472
420.900
13:48:39
556
420.900
13:48:39
1158
421.000
13:48:14
884
421.300
13:43:54
893
421.600
13:43:37
1043
421.700
13:39:10
865
422.400
13:37:59
864
422.600
13:36:36
1045
422.600
13:34:54
949
422.700
13:34:12
890
422.800
13:33:05
848
422.700
13:31:37
864
422.700
13:30:25
902
422.800
13:29:31
926
423.000
13:29:31
855
422.400
13:19:36
891
422.700
13:17:38
960
422.700
13:14:16
994
422.700
13:07:59
846
423.300
13:05:30
842
423.100
13:02:59
943
423.900
12:58:12
1037
423.800
12:57:00
910
424.200
12:49:20
131
424.200
12:49:20
913
424.400
12:44:43
856
424.500
12:43:43
984
424.500
12:41:42
1027
426.100
12:33:55
867
426.200
12:33:00
914
426.500
12:31:38
1028
426.700
12:29:25
994
427.900
12:26:47
116
427.100
12:21:25
977
427.300
12:19:36
733
427.100
12:18:00
842
427.300
12:17:33
1036
427.400
12:17:11
860
425.900
12:05:04
1022
426.100
12:02:35
862
426.000
11:56:51
869
425.400
11:53:05
844
426.400
11:50:28
927
425.800
11:43:12
972
426.700
11:41:15
49
426.700
11:41:14
871
426.400
11:34:25
1012
427.400
11:31:14
920
428.800
11:24:31
117
429.200
11:22:06
152
429.500
11:22:06
866
429.500
11:19:30
757
429.200
11:17:42
886
429.500
11:13:24
1015
430.700
11:09:31
1014
430.900
11:09:27
909
430.600
11:03:14
896
430.700
11:03:14
902
429.500
10:54:27
853
429.500
10:48:35
993
429.900
10:47:15
1200
429.700
10:40:43
43
429.800
10:40:43
1019
429.700
10:40:43
437
430.000
10:33:13
447
430.000
10:33:13
859
429.200
10:29:29
956
428.700
10:24:33
994
428.200
10:18:10
911
428.100
10:18:10
239
428.300
10:17:04
761
428.300
10:17:04
1795
428.300
10:17:04
368
428.300
10:14:21
496
428.300
10:14:21
52
428.300
10:09:00
1000
428.200
10:09:00
1208
428.400
10:08:34
936
428.100
09:59:23
1003
428.700
09:59:15
984
428.600
09:56:31
962
427.100
09:50:29
905
426.700
09:46:29
855
427.000
09:44:48
1003
427.200
09:41:29
993
427.300
09:39:35
951
427.200
09:34:46
884
427.300
09:33:12
864
426.900
09:31:37
970
427.000
09:31:14
950
426.600
09:25:01
104
426.600
09:21:34
922
426.600
09:21:34
841
426.900
09:20:50
1026
426.700
09:13:59
986
426.800
09:13:56
313
426.100
09:09:20
532
426.100
09:09:20
872
427.100
09:06:18
125
427.100
09:06:18
964
427.500
09:05:28
842
425.900
09:02:16
182
425.300
08:59:49
852
426.500
08:56:28
93
426.500
08:54:07
875
426.500
08:54:07
961
426.900
08:50:47
1006
426.900
08:49:45
400
427.100
08:44:54
483
427.100
08:44:54
950
427.900
08:41:39
912
427.600
08:39:05
34
427.600
08:39:05
472
427.600
08:36:29
533
427.600
08:36:29
873
427.100
08:32:08
1016
426.900
08:29:45
969
425.500
08:26:15
959
426.500
08:23:02
904
427.000
08:19:39
920
428.400
08:17:41
840
428.700
08:17:40
537
429.000
08:13:55
507
429.000
08:13:39
193
429.700
08:12:10
800
429.700
08:12:10
838
431.100
08:09:09
63
431.100
08:09:09
1004
432.000
08:07:35
1039
432.600
08:06:25
1339
432.800
08:06:13
987
433.000
08:05:51
1208
427.700
08:02:26
925
428.100
08:01:56