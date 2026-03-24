Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 17:38
4,900 Euro
-3,92 % -0,200
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8204,88018:13
4,8204,88018:14
PR Newswire
24.03.2026 18:00 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 225,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 423.880p. The highest price paid per share was 433.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0296% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,322,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,093,727. Rightmove holds 10,638,100 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

482

418.900

16:24:07

446

418.800

16:23:12

503

418.900

16:23:08

799

418.700

16:22:17

914

418.700

16:21:07

156

418.900

16:20:34

18

418.900

16:20:34

659

418.900

16:20:30

18

418.900

16:20:29

1370

419.100

16:18:10

948

419.000

16:17:01

934

418.900

16:16:24

1021

419.000

16:16:18

1396

418.900

16:16:05

896

419.000

16:15:17

1264

419.000

16:15:17

78

419.200

16:15:11

65

419.200

16:15:11

183

419.200

16:15:11

47

419.200

16:15:11

893

418.900

16:14:12

942

419.000

16:13:00

516

419.000

16:13:00

874

419.100

16:11:55

999

419.100

16:11:55

514

419.100

16:11:53

1372

419.400

16:11:25

1753

419.400

16:10:31

235

419.400

16:10:31

1600

419.400

16:10:10

906

419.100

16:07:35

939

419.100

16:07:35

859

419.200

16:07:33

1023

419.200

16:07:25

955

418.800

16:06:15

679

419.100

16:03:36

440

419.100

16:03:36

346

419.400

16:02:30

669

419.400

16:02:30

934

419.400

16:02:30

1098

419.400

16:01:57

1443

419.600

16:01:17

151

419.700

16:00:14

884

419.700

16:00:14

884

419.700

16:00:14

946

419.700

16:00:14

960

420.300

15:57:40

978

420.800

15:57:20

768

421.400

15:55:26

176

421.400

15:55:26

1140

421.400

15:55:26

406

421.100

15:53:26

1034

421.100

15:53:26

1002

421.300

15:53:07

995

421.300

15:53:07

902

421.400

15:52:32

245

421.600

15:52:32

200

421.600

15:51:13

200

421.600

15:51:13

314

421.600

15:51:13

87

421.600

15:51:05

226

421.600

15:51:05

220

421.600

15:51:05

220

421.600

15:51:05

220

421.600

15:51:05

887

421.000

15:47:36

865

421.300

15:47:35

1002

421.300

15:47:35

862

421.200

15:43:36

969

421.700

15:42:46

1423

421.700

15:42:46

891

421.300

15:41:00

341

421.300

15:41:00

875

421.600

15:35:34

1018

421.800

15:35:30

1012

421.000

15:32:34

780

421.400

15:31:53

207

421.400

15:31:53

967

421.600

15:30:16

854

421.600

15:30:16

777

422.200

15:26:12

34

422.200

15:26:12

18

422.200

15:26:12

6

422.200

15:26:12

7

422.200

15:26:12

535

422.200

15:26:12

320

422.200

15:26:12

466

422.200

15:26:12

560

422.200

15:26:12

849

422.400

15:23:29

1039

421.700

15:20:12

879

422.000

15:19:40

847

422.600

15:17:32

854

422.600

15:17:32

927

422.800

15:16:01

1041

422.800

15:15:17

999

422.800

15:14:13

913

421.900

15:10:21

146

422.400

15:10:04

1126

422.400

15:10:04

945

422.900

15:06:43

934

423.700

15:05:03

931

423.700

15:05:03

1015

423.500

15:03:10

893

423.700

15:00:18

232

423.700

14:59:18

672

423.700

14:59:18

898

423.700

14:57:01

900

423.700

14:57:01

894

423.700

14:57:01

877

423.500

14:52:30

1030

423.500

14:52:30

909

421.900

14:50:03

862

422.200

14:49:14

1044

423.000

14:47:23

965

423.100

14:45:39

994

423.000

14:43:56

897

423.100

14:43:38

947

422.400

14:42:02

189

421.900

14:41:00

975

421.500

14:39:03

1047

422.500

14:36:55

964

422.500

14:36:55

979

422.700

14:35:46

893

421.800

14:31:58

964

422.000

14:31:30

957

422.100

14:30:39

70

421.800

14:27:10

956

421.800

14:27:10

1

421.800

14:27:10

820

421.800

14:26:14

12

421.800

14:26:14

968

422.000

14:23:55

3

422.100

14:23:22

872

422.200

14:23:09

1027

422.300

14:22:39

944

422.300

14:22:39

842

421.400

14:19:16

896

420.900

14:15:43

940

421.100

14:15:19

882

421.600

14:12:00

1114

422.500

14:10:24

884

422.300

14:10:24

971

422.500

14:10:24

910

421.200

14:05:37

176

420.900

14:03:20

817

420.900

14:03:20

976

421.400

14:02:03

1006

421.200

14:02:03

984

421.200

14:02:03

915

421.600

14:00:42

1022

421.600

14:00:42

1065

421.800

13:56:51

949

421.300

13:53:54

925

421.300

13:52:02

937

420.600

13:48:43

472

420.900

13:48:39

556

420.900

13:48:39

1158

421.000

13:48:14

884

421.300

13:43:54

893

421.600

13:43:37

1043

421.700

13:39:10

865

422.400

13:37:59

864

422.600

13:36:36

1045

422.600

13:34:54

949

422.700

13:34:12

890

422.800

13:33:05

848

422.700

13:31:37

864

422.700

13:30:25

902

422.800

13:29:31

926

423.000

13:29:31

855

422.400

13:19:36

891

422.700

13:17:38

960

422.700

13:14:16

994

422.700

13:07:59

846

423.300

13:05:30

842

423.100

13:02:59

943

423.900

12:58:12

1037

423.800

12:57:00

910

424.200

12:49:20

131

424.200

12:49:20

913

424.400

12:44:43

856

424.500

12:43:43

984

424.500

12:41:42

1027

426.100

12:33:55

867

426.200

12:33:00

914

426.500

12:31:38

1028

426.700

12:29:25

994

427.900

12:26:47

116

427.100

12:21:25

977

427.300

12:19:36

733

427.100

12:18:00

842

427.300

12:17:33

1036

427.400

12:17:11

860

425.900

12:05:04

1022

426.100

12:02:35

862

426.000

11:56:51

869

425.400

11:53:05

844

426.400

11:50:28

927

425.800

11:43:12

972

426.700

11:41:15

49

426.700

11:41:14

871

426.400

11:34:25

1012

427.400

11:31:14

920

428.800

11:24:31

117

429.200

11:22:06

152

429.500

11:22:06

866

429.500

11:19:30

757

429.200

11:17:42

886

429.500

11:13:24

1015

430.700

11:09:31

1014

430.900

11:09:27

909

430.600

11:03:14

896

430.700

11:03:14

902

429.500

10:54:27

853

429.500

10:48:35

993

429.900

10:47:15

1200

429.700

10:40:43

43

429.800

10:40:43

1019

429.700

10:40:43

437

430.000

10:33:13

447

430.000

10:33:13

859

429.200

10:29:29

956

428.700

10:24:33

994

428.200

10:18:10

911

428.100

10:18:10

239

428.300

10:17:04

761

428.300

10:17:04

1795

428.300

10:17:04

368

428.300

10:14:21

496

428.300

10:14:21

52

428.300

10:09:00

1000

428.200

10:09:00

1208

428.400

10:08:34

936

428.100

09:59:23

1003

428.700

09:59:15

984

428.600

09:56:31

962

427.100

09:50:29

905

426.700

09:46:29

855

427.000

09:44:48

1003

427.200

09:41:29

993

427.300

09:39:35

951

427.200

09:34:46

884

427.300

09:33:12

864

426.900

09:31:37

970

427.000

09:31:14

950

426.600

09:25:01

104

426.600

09:21:34

922

426.600

09:21:34

841

426.900

09:20:50

1026

426.700

09:13:59

986

426.800

09:13:56

313

426.100

09:09:20

532

426.100

09:09:20

872

427.100

09:06:18

125

427.100

09:06:18

964

427.500

09:05:28

842

425.900

09:02:16

182

425.300

08:59:49

852

426.500

08:56:28

93

426.500

08:54:07

875

426.500

08:54:07

961

426.900

08:50:47

1006

426.900

08:49:45

400

427.100

08:44:54

483

427.100

08:44:54

950

427.900

08:41:39

912

427.600

08:39:05

34

427.600

08:39:05

472

427.600

08:36:29

533

427.600

08:36:29

873

427.100

08:32:08

1016

426.900

08:29:45

969

425.500

08:26:15

959

426.500

08:23:02

904

427.000

08:19:39

920

428.400

08:17:41

840

428.700

08:17:40

537

429.000

08:13:55

507

429.000

08:13:39

193

429.700

08:12:10

800

429.700

08:12:10

838

431.100

08:09:09

63

431.100

08:09:09

1004

432.000

08:07:35

1039

432.600

08:06:25

1339

432.800

08:06:13

987

433.000

08:05:51

1208

427.700

08:02:26

925

428.100

08:01:56

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.