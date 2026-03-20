Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20
20 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 435.908p. The highest price paid per share was 440.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,897,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,514,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
614
432.800
16:18:11
1054
432.800
16:17:41
852
432.900
16:15:53
92
433.000
16:15:30
76
433.000
16:15:30
78
432.800
16:15:27
952
432.800
16:14:55
13
432.800
16:14:55
890
432.600
16:12:31
965
431.800
16:11:00
507
432.100
16:09:41
434
432.100
16:09:41
673
432.000
16:07:40
40
432.000
16:07:40
330
432.000
16:07:40
1023
432.000
16:05:46
990
432.300
16:04:41
883
432.200
16:04:02
965
432.200
16:02:10
957
432.200
16:00:30
211
432.700
15:59:27
693
432.700
15:59:27
67
432.700
15:59:27
767
432.900
15:59:15
3
432.900
15:59:15
239
432.900
15:59:15
102
433.000
15:55:30
836
433.000
15:55:30
1050
433.300
15:54:05
1003
433.300
15:53:50
960
432.400
15:50:44
399
433.100
15:49:07
613
433.100
15:48:24
937
432.700
15:46:15
347
432.600
15:44:43
59
432.600
15:44:31
179
432.600
15:44:31
433
432.600
15:44:31
868
433.300
15:43:25
971
432.600
15:41:27
970
433.400
15:39:22
930
433.400
15:39:22
813
432.700
|
15:34:47
44
432.700
15:34:47
1021
433.200
15:33:16
1033
433.400
15:32:48
948
433.400
15:32:01
923
431.900
15:29:05
998
432.400
15:26:25
941
433.000
15:24:03
989
432.500
15:23:14
327
433.400
15:20:57
646
433.400
15:20:57
1011
433.400
15:20:57
1057
433.000
15:18:38
853
433.300
15:15:32
938
433.800
15:13:31
927
434.200
15:13:21
1053
434.200
15:13:21
912
434.200
15:08:19
39
434.200
15:08:19
980
434.200
15:08:19
893
433.900
15:04:13
514
435.000
15:02:45
398
435.000
15:02:45
847
435.200
15:02:27
949
435.300
15:00:00
936
435.700
14:58:28
868
435.800
14:57:34
1030
435.700
14:54:15
916
436.200
14:52:29
850
436.200
14:52:29
991
436.200
14:50:07
939
436.200
14:50:07
1014
436.100
14:48:43
77
435.600
14:45:48
959
435.600
14:45:48
459
435.800
14:44:24
227
435.800
14:44:24
15
435.800
14:44:24
181
435.600
14:44:22
971
435.500
14:42:37
613
434.900
14:38:09
40
434.900
14:38:09
326
434.900
14:38:09
967
434.900
14:38:09
1002
435.700
14:36:11
326
436.000
14:34:17
562
436.000
14:34:03
26
436.800
14:31:12
1014
436.800
14:31:12
969
437.900
14:30:30
862
437.600
14:28:51
251
437.100
14:27:25
1003
437.300
14:26:22
849
437.100
14:23:09
39
437.100
14:23:09
952
437.300
14:23:01
871
437.500
14:20:04
400
437.300
14:18:00
523
437.300
14:18:00
878
437.300
14:18:00
868
437.100
14:15:30
1058
437.200
14:14:43
952
436.900
14:11:10
953
437.000
14:10:37
1
437.100
14:10:37
1048
437.100
14:10:37
915
436.900
14:06:09
875
436.000
14:03:52
180
436.000
14:03:52
985
436.300
14:03:21
952
436.200
14:00:00
985
436.200
14:00:00
4
436.200
14:00:00
983
436.700
13:58:50
285
436.700
13:58:50
632
436.700
13:58:50
627
436.900
13:58:30
238
436.900
13:58:30
60
436.200
13:54:15
239
436.700
13:51:52
660
436.700
13:51:52
874
436.900
13:50:57
710
436.900
13:49:57
308
436.900
13:49:57
644
436.900
13:49:57
305
436.900
13:49:57
900
436.400
13:44:46
848
436.000
13:42:07
994
436.200
13:40:59
356
436.400
13:40:10
891
436.400
13:40:10
578
436.400
13:40:10
883
436.200
13:37:51
999
435.900
13:33:48
1045
437.100
13:30:28
934
437.400
13:30:01
931
437.500
13:27:29
147
437.900
13:22:29
848
437.900
13:22:29
9
438.100
13:20:03
976
438.000
13:17:15
905
438.600
13:11:00
997
438.900
13:08:27
902
439.600
13:04:22
863
439.600
13:01:55
962
438.300
12:54:38
943
438.300
12:51:05
905
438.500
12:47:52
1286
438.700
12:47:08
978
437.500
12:35:17
704
437.400
12:35:17
283
437.400
12:35:17
984
437.800
12:31:29
1057
438.200
12:31:00
724
437.800
12:26:24
50
437.800
12:26:21
82
437.800
12:26:21
161
437.800
12:26:21
894
437.800
12:20:40
977
437.600
12:18:50
1033
437.800
12:11:57
1024
437.700
12:08:33
930
437.000
12:01:37
891
437.200
11:55:54
116
436.700
11:50:51
863
436.700
11:50:51
948
436.400
11:45:35
514
436.700
11:44:41
494
436.700
11:44:41
792
435.500
11:33:31
254
435.500
11:33:31
908
435.700
11:28:59
957
436.900
11:22:49
915
437.000
11:22:49
1010
435.900
11:14:08
881
436.100
11:11:57
950
435.900
11:05:25
1022
436.100
11:05:25
69
435.500
10:55:29
845
435.500
10:55:29
77
435.500
10:52:29
780
435.500
10:52:29
981
435.500
10:50:43
915
435.500
10:44:51
946
434.300
10:40:01
896
433.900
10:35:53
979
434.000
10:30:50
62
434.000
10:30:50
924
434.200
10:30:49
898
433.000
10:22:08
1036
433.300
10:18:30
1045
434.200
10:15:29
915
434.200
10:15:29
11987
435.800
10:15:14
505
435.600
10:15:14
505
435.500
10:15:14
9427
435.800
10:15:14
1017
434.600
10:08:53
972
435.500
10:05:03
850
436.000
10:01:57
970
436.000
09:58:25
947
435.700
09:54:00
910
435.900
09:52:25
849
437.200
09:47:30
748
437.400
09:47:10
110
437.400
09:47:10
624
436.700
09:45:55
258
436.700
09:45:55
1014
435.300
09:40:08
1123
436.000
09:35:07
1014
435.900
09:35:07
903
436.000
09:17:04
989
436.000
09:13:55
976
436.800
09:11:48
880
437.000
09:08:31
919
436.800
09:05:52
63
436.800
09:02:37
947
436.800
09:02:37
941
436.800
08:58:18
875
436.800
08:55:41
970
437.800
08:53:39
1022
437.600
08:50:22
1008
438.100
08:47:21
68
438.500
08:43:56
962
438.500
08:43:56
859
438.300
08:38:33
1043
438.000
08:35:20
911
438.000
08:35:20
1019
438.200
08:30:16
882
438.500
08:28:42
565
438.400
08:25:46
438
438.400
08:25:46
987
438.700
08:24:07
964
439.000
08:21:58
1045
438.400
08:19:02
1007
438.900
08:18:03
1035
439.100
08:17:14
1084
439.000
08:12:36
432
437.400
08:08:11
541
437.400
08:08:11
936
438.400
08:05:54
1222
438.600
08:05:53
3485
440.500
08:05:52