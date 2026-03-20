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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 08:42
5,150 Euro
-0,96 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,0005,05018:24
5,0005,05018:26
PR Newswire
20.03.2026 17:54 Uhr
112 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 20

20 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 435.908p. The highest price paid per share was 440.500p and the lowest price paid per share was 431.800p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,897,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,514,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

614

432.800

16:18:11

1054

432.800

16:17:41

852

432.900

16:15:53

92

433.000

16:15:30

76

433.000

16:15:30

78

432.800

16:15:27

952

432.800

16:14:55

13

432.800

16:14:55

890

432.600

16:12:31

965

431.800

16:11:00

507

432.100

16:09:41

434

432.100

16:09:41

673

432.000

16:07:40

40

432.000

16:07:40

330

432.000

16:07:40

1023

432.000

16:05:46

990

432.300

16:04:41

883

432.200

16:04:02

965

432.200

16:02:10

957

432.200

16:00:30

211

432.700

15:59:27

693

432.700

15:59:27

67

432.700

15:59:27

767

432.900

15:59:15

3

432.900

15:59:15

239

432.900

15:59:15

102

433.000

15:55:30

836

433.000

15:55:30

1050

433.300

15:54:05

1003

433.300

15:53:50

960

432.400

15:50:44

399

433.100

15:49:07

613

433.100

15:48:24

937

432.700

15:46:15

347

432.600

15:44:43

59

432.600

15:44:31

179

432.600

15:44:31

433

432.600

15:44:31

868

433.300

15:43:25

971

432.600

15:41:27

970

433.400

15:39:22

930

433.400

15:39:22

813

432.700

15:34:47

44

432.700

15:34:47

1021

433.200

15:33:16

1033

433.400

15:32:48

948

433.400

15:32:01

923

431.900

15:29:05

998

432.400

15:26:25

941

433.000

15:24:03

989

432.500

15:23:14

327

433.400

15:20:57

646

433.400

15:20:57

1011

433.400

15:20:57

1057

433.000

15:18:38

853

433.300

15:15:32

938

433.800

15:13:31

927

434.200

15:13:21

1053

434.200

15:13:21

912

434.200

15:08:19

39

434.200

15:08:19

980

434.200

15:08:19

893

433.900

15:04:13

514

435.000

15:02:45

398

435.000

15:02:45

847

435.200

15:02:27

949

435.300

15:00:00

936

435.700

14:58:28

868

435.800

14:57:34

1030

435.700

14:54:15

916

436.200

14:52:29

850

436.200

14:52:29

991

436.200

14:50:07

939

436.200

14:50:07

1014

436.100

14:48:43

77

435.600

14:45:48

959

435.600

14:45:48

459

435.800

14:44:24

227

435.800

14:44:24

15

435.800

14:44:24

181

435.600

14:44:22

971

435.500

14:42:37

613

434.900

14:38:09

40

434.900

14:38:09

326

434.900

14:38:09

967

434.900

14:38:09

1002

435.700

14:36:11

326

436.000

14:34:17

562

436.000

14:34:03

26

436.800

14:31:12

1014

436.800

14:31:12

969

437.900

14:30:30

862

437.600

14:28:51

251

437.100

14:27:25

1003

437.300

14:26:22

849

437.100

14:23:09

39

437.100

14:23:09

952

437.300

14:23:01

871

437.500

14:20:04

400

437.300

14:18:00

523

437.300

14:18:00

878

437.300

14:18:00

868

437.100

14:15:30

1058

437.200

14:14:43

952

436.900

14:11:10

953

437.000

14:10:37

1

437.100

14:10:37

1048

437.100

14:10:37

915

436.900

14:06:09

875

436.000

14:03:52

180

436.000

14:03:52

985

436.300

14:03:21

952

436.200

14:00:00

985

436.200

14:00:00

4

436.200

14:00:00

983

436.700

13:58:50

285

436.700

13:58:50

632

436.700

13:58:50

627

436.900

13:58:30

238

436.900

13:58:30

60

436.200

13:54:15

239

436.700

13:51:52

660

436.700

13:51:52

874

436.900

13:50:57

710

436.900

13:49:57

308

436.900

13:49:57

644

436.900

13:49:57

305

436.900

13:49:57

900

436.400

13:44:46

848

436.000

13:42:07

994

436.200

13:40:59

356

436.400

13:40:10

891

436.400

13:40:10

578

436.400

13:40:10

883

436.200

13:37:51

999

435.900

13:33:48

1045

437.100

13:30:28

934

437.400

13:30:01

931

437.500

13:27:29

147

437.900

13:22:29

848

437.900

13:22:29

9

438.100

13:20:03

976

438.000

13:17:15

905

438.600

13:11:00

997

438.900

13:08:27

902

439.600

13:04:22

863

439.600

13:01:55

962

438.300

12:54:38

943

438.300

12:51:05

905

438.500

12:47:52

1286

438.700

12:47:08

978

437.500

12:35:17

704

437.400

12:35:17

283

437.400

12:35:17

984

437.800

12:31:29

1057

438.200

12:31:00

724

437.800

12:26:24

50

437.800

12:26:21

82

437.800

12:26:21

161

437.800

12:26:21

894

437.800

12:20:40

977

437.600

12:18:50

1033

437.800

12:11:57

1024

437.700

12:08:33

930

437.000

12:01:37

891

437.200

11:55:54

116

436.700

11:50:51

863

436.700

11:50:51

948

436.400

11:45:35

514

436.700

11:44:41

494

436.700

11:44:41

792

435.500

11:33:31

254

435.500

11:33:31

908

435.700

11:28:59

957

436.900

11:22:49

915

437.000

11:22:49

1010

435.900

11:14:08

881

436.100

11:11:57

950

435.900

11:05:25

1022

436.100

11:05:25

69

435.500

10:55:29

845

435.500

10:55:29

77

435.500

10:52:29

780

435.500

10:52:29

981

435.500

10:50:43

915

435.500

10:44:51

946

434.300

10:40:01

896

433.900

10:35:53

979

434.000

10:30:50

62

434.000

10:30:50

924

434.200

10:30:49

898

433.000

10:22:08

1036

433.300

10:18:30

1045

434.200

10:15:29

915

434.200

10:15:29

11987

435.800

10:15:14

505

435.600

10:15:14

505

435.500

10:15:14

9427

435.800

10:15:14

1017

434.600

10:08:53

972

435.500

10:05:03

850

436.000

10:01:57

970

436.000

09:58:25

947

435.700

09:54:00

910

435.900

09:52:25

849

437.200

09:47:30

748

437.400

09:47:10

110

437.400

09:47:10

624

436.700

09:45:55

258

436.700

09:45:55

1014

435.300

09:40:08

1123

436.000

09:35:07

1014

435.900

09:35:07

903

436.000

09:17:04

989

436.000

09:13:55

976

436.800

09:11:48

880

437.000

09:08:31

919

436.800

09:05:52

63

436.800

09:02:37

947

436.800

09:02:37

941

436.800

08:58:18

875

436.800

08:55:41

970

437.800

08:53:39

1022

437.600

08:50:22

1008

438.100

08:47:21

68

438.500

08:43:56

962

438.500

08:43:56

859

438.300

08:38:33

1043

438.000

08:35:20

911

438.000

08:35:20

1019

438.200

08:30:16

882

438.500

08:28:42

565

438.400

08:25:46

438

438.400

08:25:46

987

438.700

08:24:07

964

439.000

08:21:58

1045

438.400

08:19:02

1007

438.900

08:18:03

1035

439.100

08:17:14

1084

439.000

08:12:36

432

437.400

08:08:11

541

437.400

08:08:11

936

438.400

08:05:54

1222

438.600

08:05:53

3485

440.500

08:05:52


© 2026 PR Newswire
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