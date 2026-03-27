Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2026
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove Plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility ('PDMRs').
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Andrew Fisher
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director/Chair/PDMR
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument:
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction:
(i) Purchase of shares
(ii) (iii) and (iv) Purchase of shares in the name of Sally Fisher, a person closely associated with the Director on his behalf.
c)
Prices and volumes:
d)
Aggregated information:
- Aggregated volume
- Price
20,000
4.19
e)
Date of transaction:
26 March 2026
f)
Place of transaction:
London, UK
Name and contact details for enquiries:
Carolyn Pollard
Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk