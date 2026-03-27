Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27





27 March 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility ('PDMRs').

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Andrew Fisher 2. Reason for notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director/Chair/PDMR b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer a) Name Rightmove plc b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828 4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of financial instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each GB00BGDT3G23 b) Nature of transaction: (i) Purchase of shares (ii) (iii) and (iv) Purchase of shares in the name of Sally Fisher, a person closely associated with the Director on his behalf. c) Prices and volumes: Price Volume (i) GBP 4.2011 (ii) GBP 4.1882 4,700 4,700 (iii) GBP 4.1978 600 (iv) GBP 4.1924 10,000 d) Aggregated information: - Aggregated volume - Price 20,000 4.19 e) Date of transaction: 26 March 2026 f) Place of transaction: London, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard

Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk