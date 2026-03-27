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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 09:25
4,780 Euro
-1,24 % -0,060
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7204,88009:59
4,7804,84009:54
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 09:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27


27 March 2026

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's ordinary shares undertaken by directors/persons discharging managerial responsibility ('PDMRs').

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Andrew Fisher

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director/Chair/PDMR

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument:

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction:

(i) Purchase of shares

(ii) (iii) and (iv) Purchase of shares in the name of Sally Fisher, a person closely associated with the Director on his behalf.

c)

Prices and volumes:

Price

Volume

(i) GBP 4.2011

(ii) GBP 4.1882

4,700

4,700

(iii) GBP 4.1978

600

(iv) GBP 4.1924

10,000

d)

Aggregated information:

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,000

4.19

e)

Date of transaction:

26 March 2026

f)

Place of transaction:

London, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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