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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
26.03.26 | 16:54
4,860 Euro
-0,82 % -0,040
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7604,90018:24
4,8004,86018:21
PR Newswire
26.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26

26 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 417.855p. The highest price paid per share was 422.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,722,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,696,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

547

414.100

16:13:01

860

414.100

16:12:40

971

413.700

16:11:37

875

413.900

16:10:28

914

414.100

16:08:54

1003

414.400

16:08:07

1019

414.400

16:07:57

1501

414.400

16:05:20

32

414.600

16:04:58

28

414.600

16:04:48

947

414.600

16:04:15

871

414.700

16:03:10

1128

414.900

16:02:33

966

415.400

16:00:42

898

415.400

16:00:30

965

415.500

15:58:20

1044

415.300

15:57:15

964

416.100

15:53:35

963

416.400

15:53:31

1014

415.700

15:50:42

1004

416.000

15:49:36

484

416.600

15:47:26

32

416.600

15:47:26

874

416.800

15:46:47

931

416.700

15:46:00

913

416.900

15:45:18

550

415.900

15:43:21

482

415.900

15:43:21

955

415.800

15:43:21

954

416.000

15:41:58

878

416.000

15:41:21

562

416.900

15:38:32

402

416.900

15:38:32

994

416.700

15:37:14

957

416.500

15:36:49

1021

416.500

15:33:28

1041

416.200

15:31:15

998

417.300

15:30:15

1136

417.600

15:30:00

431

417.600

15:30:00

392

417.000

15:26:29

480

417.000

15:26:29

1020

417.400

15:26:29

1037

417.400

15:26:29

869

417.600

15:22:37

975

417.900

15:21:31

1304

418.100

15:21:29

881

418.300

15:21:08

2

417.600

15:19:48

192

417.600

15:16:16

786

417.600

15:16:16

485

418.300

15:15:34

455

418.300

15:15:34

313

418.500

15:15:15

533

418.500

15:15:15

154

418.500

15:15:15

732

418.500

15:15:15

354

418.500

15:14:59

1002

417.900

15:11:29

274

417.900

15:08:29

693

417.900

15:08:29

909

417.900

15:07:34

849

417.900

15:05:24

937

418.700

15:04:03

1004

418.700

15:04:03

1020

418.900

15:03:02

213

418.700

15:01:10

803

418.700

15:01:10

605

419.300

15:00:04

386

419.300

15:00:04

946

419.200

15:00:04

855

419.400

14:59:40

1001

419.600

14:59:38

76

418.700

14:56:08

909

418.700

14:56:08

1047

418.700

14:54:04

598

418.800

14:53:54

442

418.800

14:53:47

167

419.600

14:51:04

839

419.600

14:51:04

447

419.500

14:50:04

553

419.500

14:50:04

190

419.500

14:50:04

55

419.500

14:50:04

745

419.500

14:50:04

903

419.500

14:50:04

903

419.700

14:49:14

713

418.700

14:46:17

869

417.900

14:43:29

912

418.100

14:42:49

900

418.300

14:42:27

1028

418.600

14:40:51

515

418.600

14:40:51

500

418.600

14:40:30

949

418.300

14:38:15

692

418.600

14:37:05

161

418.600

14:37:05

901

418.900

14:36:36

32

419.000

14:36:00

900

419.000

14:36:00

900

419.100

14:35:26

55

419.100

14:35:26

936

418.900

14:31:34

1121

418.900

14:31:34

1001

419.000

14:31:20

901

419.200

14:29:00

1071

419.500

14:27:47

1120

418.800

14:22:49

332

419.200

14:20:20

361

419.200

14:20:20

348

419.200

14:20:20

1035

419.200

14:20:20

1066

419.200

14:20:20

973

419.700

14:18:56

772

419.900

14:16:30

176

419.900

14:16:30

905

420.000

14:13:30

437

419.900

14:12:31

504

419.900

14:12:31

842

420.000

14:10:34

876

420.600

14:07:08

926

420.600

14:06:36

956

420.900

14:04:27

947

421.300

14:04:05

854

421.100

14:02:04

1038

421.600

14:01:00

956

422.000

14:01:00

939

420.900

13:58:34

1007

421.000

13:57:28

913

421.200

13:57:22

931

420.000

13:52:34

1004

419.900

13:52:34

1047

420.100

13:51:17

934

419.600

13:49:19

623

419.200

13:48:34

1011

419.200

13:48:34

1200

418.900

13:46:02

991

418.900

13:46:02

954

418.500

13:44:00

1008

418.600

13:43:13

951

418.600

13:40:37

599

418.800

13:38:45

276

418.800

13:38:45

33

418.800

13:38:45

840

419.100

13:37:54

1002

418.800

13:36:30

860

419.200

13:35:28

847

417.900

13:32:32

954

417.900

13:32:32

968

417.900

13:32:32

122

416.500

13:30:30

535

416.500

13:30:30

334

416.500

13:30:30

1033

416.700

13:30:30

383

416.700

13:28:50

553

416.700

13:28:50

1043

416.800

13:28:47

611

417.100

13:18:54

386

417.100

13:18:54

603

417.000

13:14:42

868

417.300

13:12:15

825

417.400

13:05:32

154

417.400

13:05:32

903

417.800

12:59:36

1034

418.100

12:59:36

979

417.800

12:53:45

947

417.300

12:49:39

858

417.000

12:41:38

973

417.000

12:41:38

859

417.000

12:41:38

46

417.000

12:41:00

220

416.800

12:30:23

825

416.800

12:30:23

888

417.200

12:26:58

982

417.500

12:26:57

925

416.200

12:20:11

1022

416.600

12:18:01

875

416.600

12:13:30

936

416.500

12:10:02

225

416.600

12:09:44

606

416.600

12:09:44

194

416.600

12:09:44

909

416.900

12:09:30

880

415.800

12:02:06

1037

415.800

12:02:06

956

416.300

12:00:55

900

416.900

11:54:09

894

416.300

11:51:25

634

416.400

11:51:25

303

416.400

11:51:25

1168

416.500

11:50:40

894

416.500

11:42:35

104

416.900

11:37:12

883

416.900

11:37:12

1047

416.900

11:31:09

862

416.900

11:31:09

1030

417.400

11:24:40

1069

417.600

11:23:36

977

417.900

11:06:50

963

417.800

11:06:50

1035

418.300

11:04:53

901

418.000

11:00:18

190

417.600

10:52:15

799

417.600

10:52:10

1017

418.600

10:45:02

1038

418.600

10:39:09

1006

418.900

10:39:02

948

417.900

10:29:06

848

417.900

10:26:05

857

418.000

10:26:05

948

417.100

10:19:47

999

417.400

10:17:11

989

417.200

10:12:25

936

416.600

10:04:06

976

416.900

10:02:40

631

417.700

10:00:35

376

417.700

10:00:35

869

418.000

09:59:58

894

418.000

09:58:42

393

418.200

09:58:42

501

418.200

09:58:42

407

417.300

09:52:15

530

417.300

09:52:15

931

417.200

09:50:26

1024

416.700

09:44:57

1018

416.800

09:40:37

1049

416.800

09:40:37

1059

416.800

09:40:37

901

416.500

09:36:23

958

416.800

09:34:21

860

417.300

09:31:28

105

417.300

09:31:28

1004

417.500

09:30:02

943

417.500

09:29:01

909

417.700

09:29:00

962

417.900

09:27:56

890

418.000

09:22:46

897

418.400

09:20:57

866

417.700

09:18:31

896

417.800

09:17:05

1014

417.300

09:15:00

888

417.800

09:07:28

861

417.500

09:03:44

981

418.300

09:03:40

81

418.900

09:00:33

806

418.900

08:50:41

908

419.800

08:47:39

84

419.800

08:47:39

986

419.700

08:45:03

1009

419.800

08:41:33

1018

420.200

08:39:36

87

420.600

08:39:36

1074

420.600

08:39:36

911

419.800

08:31:16

1045

417.800

08:21:34

910

418.700

08:15:12

937

419.800

08:12:42

897

419.300

08:09:07

889

418.400

08:06:21

180

418.400

08:03:28

© 2026 PR Newswire
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