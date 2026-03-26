Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 26
26 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 417.855p. The highest price paid per share was 422.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 413.700p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,722,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,696,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
547
414.100
16:13:01
860
414.100
16:12:40
971
413.700
16:11:37
875
413.900
16:10:28
914
414.100
16:08:54
1003
414.400
16:08:07
1019
414.400
16:07:57
1501
414.400
16:05:20
32
414.600
16:04:58
28
414.600
16:04:48
947
414.600
16:04:15
871
414.700
16:03:10
1128
414.900
16:02:33
966
415.400
16:00:42
898
415.400
16:00:30
965
415.500
15:58:20
1044
415.300
15:57:15
964
416.100
15:53:35
963
416.400
15:53:31
1014
415.700
15:50:42
1004
416.000
15:49:36
484
416.600
15:47:26
32
416.600
15:47:26
874
416.800
15:46:47
931
416.700
15:46:00
913
416.900
15:45:18
550
415.900
15:43:21
482
415.900
15:43:21
955
415.800
15:43:21
954
416.000
15:41:58
878
416.000
15:41:21
562
416.900
15:38:32
402
416.900
15:38:32
994
416.700
15:37:14
957
416.500
15:36:49
1021
416.500
15:33:28
1041
416.200
15:31:15
998
417.300
15:30:15
1136
417.600
15:30:00
431
417.600
15:30:00
392
417.000
15:26:29
480
417.000
15:26:29
1020
417.400
15:26:29
1037
417.400
15:26:29
869
417.600
15:22:37
975
417.900
15:21:31
1304
418.100
15:21:29
881
418.300
15:21:08
2
417.600
15:19:48
192
417.600
15:16:16
786
417.600
15:16:16
485
418.300
15:15:34
455
418.300
15:15:34
313
418.500
15:15:15
533
418.500
15:15:15
154
418.500
15:15:15
732
418.500
15:15:15
354
418.500
15:14:59
1002
417.900
15:11:29
274
417.900
15:08:29
693
417.900
15:08:29
909
417.900
15:07:34
849
417.900
15:05:24
937
418.700
15:04:03
1004
418.700
15:04:03
1020
418.900
15:03:02
213
418.700
15:01:10
803
418.700
15:01:10
605
419.300
15:00:04
386
419.300
15:00:04
946
419.200
15:00:04
855
419.400
14:59:40
1001
419.600
14:59:38
76
418.700
14:56:08
909
418.700
14:56:08
1047
418.700
14:54:04
598
418.800
14:53:54
442
418.800
14:53:47
167
419.600
14:51:04
839
419.600
14:51:04
447
419.500
14:50:04
553
419.500
14:50:04
190
419.500
14:50:04
55
419.500
14:50:04
745
419.500
14:50:04
903
419.500
14:50:04
903
419.700
14:49:14
713
418.700
14:46:17
869
417.900
14:43:29
912
418.100
14:42:49
900
418.300
14:42:27
1028
418.600
14:40:51
515
418.600
14:40:51
500
418.600
14:40:30
949
418.300
14:38:15
692
418.600
14:37:05
161
418.600
14:37:05
901
418.900
14:36:36
32
419.000
14:36:00
900
419.000
14:36:00
900
419.100
14:35:26
55
419.100
14:35:26
936
418.900
14:31:34
1121
418.900
14:31:34
1001
419.000
14:31:20
901
419.200
14:29:00
1071
419.500
14:27:47
1120
418.800
14:22:49
332
419.200
14:20:20
361
419.200
14:20:20
348
419.200
14:20:20
1035
419.200
14:20:20
1066
419.200
14:20:20
973
419.700
14:18:56
772
419.900
14:16:30
176
419.900
14:16:30
905
420.000
14:13:30
437
419.900
14:12:31
504
419.900
14:12:31
842
420.000
14:10:34
876
420.600
14:07:08
926
420.600
14:06:36
956
420.900
14:04:27
947
421.300
14:04:05
854
421.100
14:02:04
1038
421.600
14:01:00
956
422.000
14:01:00
939
420.900
13:58:34
1007
421.000
13:57:28
913
421.200
13:57:22
931
420.000
13:52:34
1004
419.900
13:52:34
1047
420.100
13:51:17
934
419.600
13:49:19
623
419.200
13:48:34
1011
419.200
13:48:34
1200
418.900
13:46:02
991
418.900
13:46:02
954
418.500
13:44:00
1008
418.600
13:43:13
951
418.600
13:40:37
599
418.800
13:38:45
276
418.800
13:38:45
33
418.800
13:38:45
840
419.100
13:37:54
1002
418.800
13:36:30
860
419.200
13:35:28
847
417.900
13:32:32
954
417.900
13:32:32
968
417.900
13:32:32
122
416.500
13:30:30
535
416.500
13:30:30
334
416.500
13:30:30
1033
416.700
13:30:30
383
416.700
13:28:50
553
416.700
13:28:50
1043
416.800
13:28:47
611
417.100
13:18:54
386
417.100
13:18:54
603
417.000
13:14:42
868
417.300
13:12:15
825
417.400
13:05:32
154
417.400
13:05:32
903
417.800
12:59:36
1034
418.100
12:59:36
979
417.800
12:53:45
947
417.300
12:49:39
858
417.000
12:41:38
973
417.000
12:41:38
859
417.000
12:41:38
46
417.000
12:41:00
220
416.800
12:30:23
825
416.800
12:30:23
888
417.200
12:26:58
982
417.500
12:26:57
925
416.200
12:20:11
1022
416.600
12:18:01
875
416.600
12:13:30
936
416.500
12:10:02
225
416.600
12:09:44
606
416.600
12:09:44
194
416.600
12:09:44
909
416.900
12:09:30
880
415.800
12:02:06
1037
415.800
12:02:06
956
416.300
12:00:55
900
416.900
11:54:09
894
416.300
11:51:25
634
416.400
11:51:25
303
416.400
11:51:25
1168
416.500
11:50:40
894
416.500
11:42:35
104
416.900
11:37:12
883
416.900
11:37:12
1047
416.900
11:31:09
862
416.900
11:31:09
1030
417.400
11:24:40
1069
417.600
11:23:36
977
417.900
11:06:50
963
417.800
11:06:50
1035
418.300
11:04:53
901
418.000
11:00:18
190
417.600
10:52:15
799
417.600
10:52:10
1017
418.600
10:45:02
1038
418.600
10:39:09
1006
418.900
10:39:02
948
417.900
10:29:06
848
417.900
10:26:05
857
418.000
10:26:05
948
417.100
10:19:47
999
417.400
10:17:11
989
417.200
10:12:25
936
416.600
10:04:06
976
416.900
10:02:40
631
417.700
10:00:35
376
417.700
10:00:35
869
418.000
09:59:58
894
418.000
09:58:42
393
418.200
09:58:42
501
418.200
09:58:42
407
417.300
09:52:15
530
417.300
09:52:15
931
417.200
09:50:26
1024
416.700
09:44:57
1018
416.800
09:40:37
1049
416.800
09:40:37
1059
416.800
09:40:37
901
416.500
09:36:23
958
416.800
09:34:21
860
417.300
09:31:28
105
417.300
09:31:28
1004
417.500
09:30:02
943
417.500
09:29:01
909
417.700
09:29:00
962
417.900
09:27:56
890
418.000
09:22:46
897
418.400
09:20:57
866
417.700
09:18:31
896
417.800
09:17:05
1014
417.300
09:15:00
888
417.800
09:07:28
861
417.500
09:03:44
981
418.300
09:03:40
81
418.900
09:00:33
806
418.900
08:50:41
908
419.800
08:47:39
84
419.800
08:47:39
986
419.700
08:45:03
1009
419.800
08:41:33
1018
420.200
08:39:36
87
420.600
08:39:36
1074
420.600
08:39:36
911
419.800
08:31:16
1045
417.800
08:21:34
910
418.700
08:15:12
937
419.800
08:12:42
897
419.300
08:09:07
889
418.400
08:06:21
180
418.400
08:03:28