Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25
25 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 421.947p. The highest price paid per share was 425.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,522,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,896,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
667
419.700
16:18:23
4
419.700
16:18:23
883
419.500
16:17:39
947
419.800
16:16:45
902
419.800
16:14:35
980
419.800
16:14:35
1011
419.600
16:13:30
1920
419.600
16:13:30
864
418.600
16:08:03
980
418.700
16:07:34
1331
418.900
16:07:19
1016
418.800
16:05:40
873
418.700
16:04:40
1035
418.600
16:03:40
1023
418.600
16:02:25
885
418.600
16:02:25
864
418.500
16:01:33
28
418.500
16:01:33
1018
418.000
15:59:15
982
418.400
15:57:33
1013
419.000
15:56:23
937
419.200
15:55:42
243
419.000
15:54:06
602
419.000
15:54:06
923
418.300
15:52:05
930
418.500
15:52:05
920
419.100
15:50:21
485
419.100
15:48:44
529
419.100
15:48:44
1033
419.500
15:46:05
902
420.000
15:45:38
872
420.000
15:45:38
910
419.400
15:41:59
952
419.700
15:40:34
905
419.700
15:40:34
320
419.900
15:39:48
102
420.000
15:39:46
1
419.600
15:39:18
854
419.400
15:36:10
554
419.600
15:35:25
308
419.600
15:35:25
856
419.600
15:35:25
377
419.200
15:32:05
669
419.200
15:32:05
1032
419.800
15:30:42
658
419.700
15:30:12
348
419.700
15:30:12
951
418.500
15:27:02
926
418.700
15:26:05
981
419.200
15:24:47
1339
419.200
15:24:47
1048
418.900
15:22:54
63
418.900
15:22:54
888
418.900
15:22:54
934
418.300
15:19:01
918
418.500
15:16:24
912
418.500
15:16:24
876
418.500
15:14:07
972
418.900
15:13:12
997
418.700
15:11:54
984
419.100
15:11:43
157
419.500
15:10:47
690
419.500
15:10:47
1046
419.800
15:09:12
1016
420.000
15:08:58
971
420.400
15:07:05
878
421.100
15:05:44
900
421.400
15:03:56
448
421.400
15:03:56
598
421.400
15:03:56
856
421.300
15:02:37
894
421.300
14:59:21
964
421.500
14:59:14
894
421.600
14:59:12
874
421.600
14:56:51
945
421.900
14:56:20
54
421.500
14:55:37
899
421.600
14:53:15
1061
421.900
14:51:51
1040
422.200
14:51:27
890
421.900
14:48:07
905
422.100
14:48:00
888
422.300
14:44:41
931
422.600
14:44:41
3
422.600
14:43:25
1126
422.700
14:43:25
840
422.900
14:43:25
933
422.300
14:39:03
932
422.600
14:38:36
872
423.000
14:36:55
1027
423.000
14:36:07
951
423.200
14:35:57
1026
423.200
14:35:57
871
422.800
14:28:23
1014
422.800
14:28:23
61
422.100
14:25:40
976
422.100
14:25:40
963
422.100
14:23:01
868
422.200
14:22:27
981
422.500
14:21:20
879
422.500
14:19:05
867
422.600
14:18:17
1223
422.600
14:18:17
1278
422.600
14:14:42
71
422.600
14:14:42
1668
422.600
14:14:42
1102
422.600
14:14:30
955
421.600
14:07:40
1040
422.000
14:05:32
899
421.900
14:05:32
899
422.600
14:02:33
961
423.300
14:02:18
1015
423.600
14:01:34
932
423.800
13:58:35
996
423.800
13:58:35
911
423.800
13:58:35
893
422.800
13:57:02
941
423.100
13:53:33
938
423.200
13:52:54
915
423.400
13:51:55
971
423.200
13:50:25
891
422.800
13:48:45
718
422.200
13:44:44
180
422.200
13:44:44
922
422.500
13:43:00
980
422.800
13:42:57
931
423.200
13:42:57
887
423.400
13:39:18
517
423.800
13:34:32
328
423.800
13:34:32
1010
423.800
13:34:32
925
423.900
13:34:25
979
423.200
13:31:03
1334
423.000
13:30:38
857
422.600
13:25:29
896
422.900
13:20:33
1004
422.800
13:16:05
937
423.300
13:16:05
913
423.700
13:08:12
1006
424.600
13:05:16
969
424.100
12:58:26
1073
424.100
12:58:26
974
423.800
12:52:35
1088
424.100
12:51:03
1099
423.800
12:47:02
680
423.300
12:40:52
376
423.300
12:40:52
946
422.400
12:31:31
874
422.400
12:31:31
880
422.500
12:26:50
859
423.800
12:18:25
931
424.200
12:15:59
928
423.800
12:09:50
929
424.000
12:03:16
904
424.300
12:02:31
966
424.600
12:02:02
1026
423.800
11:54:05
999
424.000
11:54:00
1007
423.400
11:47:37
997
423.700
11:47:02
1042
422.500
11:42:07
1063
422.700
11:40:39
1346
422.500
11:33:53
996
422.200
11:27:48
1016
422.600
11:16:29
880
423.200
11:13:24
4
423.200
11:13:24
1002
423.400
11:12:47
1147
423.400
11:10:12
946
422.600
11:07:30
973
423.200
11:00:00
931
423.200
10:57:46
914
422.600
10:49:17
868
423.000
10:44:49
951
423.200
10:43:07
841
423.400
10:43:04
594
423.000
10:38:18
389
423.000
10:38:18
880
423.000
10:37:18
998
422.900
10:34:31
140
422.600
10:32:43
974
421.700
10:22:40
988
421.000
10:15:12
913
421.100
10:15:12
853
421.000
10:01:41
823
421.000
10:01:41
183
421.000
10:01:41
690
420.400
09:55:41
190
420.400
09:55:41
882
421.000
09:53:35
1047
419.600
09:47:48
58
419.800
09:44:46
802
419.800
09:44:46
887
420.700
09:35:56
842
421.400
09:31:14
990
421.900
09:30:59
218
422.400
09:25:22
565
422.400
09:25:22
245
422.400
09:25:22
994
423.200
09:21:49
210
423.600
09:20:11
753
423.600
09:20:11
949
424.100
09:13:30
897
423.200
09:08:43
1093
423.400
09:08:28
975
423.400
09:06:02
848
423.500
09:04:53
1034
423.900
08:59:25
929
424.800
08:54:33
114
424.400
08:52:38
99
424.400
08:52:38
1035
425.000
08:50:48
938
424.300
08:44:31
879
424.400
08:41:18
1036
424.800
08:35:05
1017
423.600
08:30:59
913
423.600
08:30:59
1023
422.400
08:27:14
969
422.400
08:27:14
492
422.900
08:26:15
453
422.900
08:26:15
939
423.900
08:25:48
968
424.300
08:22:13
860
424.600
08:22:02
1053
425.000
08:21:51
841
424.900
08:21:51
951
423.500
08:18:50
871
421.300
08:15:45
927
422.200
08:15:00
11
422.800
08:10:16
1011
422.800
08:10:15
24
423.900
08:08:15
933
423.900
08:07:53
878
424.600
08:04:56
916
424.600
08:04:01
982
425.300
08:04:01
2486
425.300
08:04:01
100
424.100
08:02:59
974
422.800
08:00:32