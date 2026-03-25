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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 21:24
4,900 Euro
-1,21 % -0,060
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8804,94018:12
4,8804,94018:14
PR Newswire
25.03.2026 17:54 Uhr
100 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

25 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 421.947p. The highest price paid per share was 425.300p and the lowest price paid per share was 418.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,522,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,896,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

667

419.700

16:18:23

4

419.700

16:18:23

883

419.500

16:17:39

947

419.800

16:16:45

902

419.800

16:14:35

980

419.800

16:14:35

1011

419.600

16:13:30

1920

419.600

16:13:30

864

418.600

16:08:03

980

418.700

16:07:34

1331

418.900

16:07:19

1016

418.800

16:05:40

873

418.700

16:04:40

1035

418.600

16:03:40

1023

418.600

16:02:25

885

418.600

16:02:25

864

418.500

16:01:33

28

418.500

16:01:33

1018

418.000

15:59:15

982

418.400

15:57:33

1013

419.000

15:56:23

937

419.200

15:55:42

243

419.000

15:54:06

602

419.000

15:54:06

923

418.300

15:52:05

930

418.500

15:52:05

920

419.100

15:50:21

485

419.100

15:48:44

529

419.100

15:48:44

1033

419.500

15:46:05

902

420.000

15:45:38

872

420.000

15:45:38

910

419.400

15:41:59

952

419.700

15:40:34

905

419.700

15:40:34

320

419.900

15:39:48

102

420.000

15:39:46

1

419.600

15:39:18

854

419.400

15:36:10

554

419.600

15:35:25

308

419.600

15:35:25

856

419.600

15:35:25

377

419.200

15:32:05

669

419.200

15:32:05

1032

419.800

15:30:42

658

419.700

15:30:12

348

419.700

15:30:12

951

418.500

15:27:02

926

418.700

15:26:05

981

419.200

15:24:47

1339

419.200

15:24:47

1048

418.900

15:22:54

63

418.900

15:22:54

888

418.900

15:22:54

934

418.300

15:19:01

918

418.500

15:16:24

912

418.500

15:16:24

876

418.500

15:14:07

972

418.900

15:13:12

997

418.700

15:11:54

984

419.100

15:11:43

157

419.500

15:10:47

690

419.500

15:10:47

1046

419.800

15:09:12

1016

420.000

15:08:58

971

420.400

15:07:05

878

421.100

15:05:44

900

421.400

15:03:56

448

421.400

15:03:56

598

421.400

15:03:56

856

421.300

15:02:37

894

421.300

14:59:21

964

421.500

14:59:14

894

421.600

14:59:12

874

421.600

14:56:51

945

421.900

14:56:20

54

421.500

14:55:37

899

421.600

14:53:15

1061

421.900

14:51:51

1040

422.200

14:51:27

890

421.900

14:48:07

905

422.100

14:48:00

888

422.300

14:44:41

931

422.600

14:44:41

3

422.600

14:43:25

1126

422.700

14:43:25

840

422.900

14:43:25

933

422.300

14:39:03

932

422.600

14:38:36

872

423.000

14:36:55

1027

423.000

14:36:07

951

423.200

14:35:57

1026

423.200

14:35:57

871

422.800

14:28:23

1014

422.800

14:28:23

61

422.100

14:25:40

976

422.100

14:25:40

963

422.100

14:23:01

868

422.200

14:22:27

981

422.500

14:21:20

879

422.500

14:19:05

867

422.600

14:18:17

1223

422.600

14:18:17

1278

422.600

14:14:42

71

422.600

14:14:42

1668

422.600

14:14:42

1102

422.600

14:14:30

955

421.600

14:07:40

1040

422.000

14:05:32

899

421.900

14:05:32

899

422.600

14:02:33

961

423.300

14:02:18

1015

423.600

14:01:34

932

423.800

13:58:35

996

423.800

13:58:35

911

423.800

13:58:35

893

422.800

13:57:02

941

423.100

13:53:33

938

423.200

13:52:54

915

423.400

13:51:55

971

423.200

13:50:25

891

422.800

13:48:45

718

422.200

13:44:44

180

422.200

13:44:44

922

422.500

13:43:00

980

422.800

13:42:57

931

423.200

13:42:57

887

423.400

13:39:18

517

423.800

13:34:32

328

423.800

13:34:32

1010

423.800

13:34:32

925

423.900

13:34:25

979

423.200

13:31:03

1334

423.000

13:30:38

857

422.600

13:25:29

896

422.900

13:20:33

1004

422.800

13:16:05

937

423.300

13:16:05

913

423.700

13:08:12

1006

424.600

13:05:16

969

424.100

12:58:26

1073

424.100

12:58:26

974

423.800

12:52:35

1088

424.100

12:51:03

1099

423.800

12:47:02

680

423.300

12:40:52

376

423.300

12:40:52

946

422.400

12:31:31

874

422.400

12:31:31

880

422.500

12:26:50

859

423.800

12:18:25

931

424.200

12:15:59

928

423.800

12:09:50

929

424.000

12:03:16

904

424.300

12:02:31

966

424.600

12:02:02

1026

423.800

11:54:05

999

424.000

11:54:00

1007

423.400

11:47:37

997

423.700

11:47:02

1042

422.500

11:42:07

1063

422.700

11:40:39

1346

422.500

11:33:53

996

422.200

11:27:48

1016

422.600

11:16:29

880

423.200

11:13:24

4

423.200

11:13:24

1002

423.400

11:12:47

1147

423.400

11:10:12

946

422.600

11:07:30

973

423.200

11:00:00

931

423.200

10:57:46

914

422.600

10:49:17

868

423.000

10:44:49

951

423.200

10:43:07

841

423.400

10:43:04

594

423.000

10:38:18

389

423.000

10:38:18

880

423.000

10:37:18

998

422.900

10:34:31

140

422.600

10:32:43

974

421.700

10:22:40

988

421.000

10:15:12

913

421.100

10:15:12

853

421.000

10:01:41

823

421.000

10:01:41

183

421.000

10:01:41

690

420.400

09:55:41

190

420.400

09:55:41

882

421.000

09:53:35

1047

419.600

09:47:48

58

419.800

09:44:46

802

419.800

09:44:46

887

420.700

09:35:56

842

421.400

09:31:14

990

421.900

09:30:59

218

422.400

09:25:22

565

422.400

09:25:22

245

422.400

09:25:22

994

423.200

09:21:49

210

423.600

09:20:11

753

423.600

09:20:11

949

424.100

09:13:30

897

423.200

09:08:43

1093

423.400

09:08:28

975

423.400

09:06:02

848

423.500

09:04:53

1034

423.900

08:59:25

929

424.800

08:54:33

114

424.400

08:52:38

99

424.400

08:52:38

1035

425.000

08:50:48

938

424.300

08:44:31

879

424.400

08:41:18

1036

424.800

08:35:05

1017

423.600

08:30:59

913

423.600

08:30:59

1023

422.400

08:27:14

969

422.400

08:27:14

492

422.900

08:26:15

453

422.900

08:26:15

939

423.900

08:25:48

968

424.300

08:22:13

860

424.600

08:22:02

1053

425.000

08:21:51

841

424.900

08:21:51

951

423.500

08:18:50

871

421.300

08:15:45

927

422.200

08:15:00

11

422.800

08:10:16

1011

422.800

08:10:15

24

423.900

08:08:15

933

423.900

08:07:53

878

424.600

08:04:56

916

424.600

08:04:01

982

425.300

08:04:01

2486

425.300

08:04:01

100

424.100

08:02:59

974

422.800

08:00:32

© 2026 PR Newswire
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