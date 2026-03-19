Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19
19 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 441.470p. The highest price paid per share was 445.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 437.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,697,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,714,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
346
438.200
16:17:59
2279
438.200
16:17:59
953
438.000
16:15:19
1034
437.900
16:13:25
886
438.300
16:12:29
996
438.900
16:10:10
996
439.200
16:09:20
987
438.900
16:08:26
983
439.000
16:06:12
1101
439.200
16:06:11
|
895
439.500
16:03:49
1086
439.900
16:03:38
879
439.700
16:01:22
985
439.800
16:01:02
901
439.900
16:00:58
868
439.300
15:57:45
909
439.800
15:56:23
952
439.800
15:54:30
855
440.000
15:53:53
194
438.900
15:51:57
787
438.900
15:51:57
976
439.600
15:50:00
1010
439.600
15:48:23
242
439.600
15:48:23
160
439.600
15:48:21
220
439.600
15:48:21
224
|
439.600
15:48:21
1020
439.300
15:44:36
523
439.600
15:44:08
461
439.600
15:44:08
956
439.700
15:44:08
895
440.100
15:43:41
923
439.500
15:42:01
425
440.100
15:41:35
596
440.100
15:41:35
856
440.600
15:39:39
886
440.600
15:38:53
861
441.800
15:36:12
914
442.100
15:36:12
23
441.400
15:33:50
835
441.400
15:33:50
162
441.000
15:32:07
737
441.000
15:32:07
474
441.400
15:31:15
509
441.400
15:31:15
996
441.800
15:31:00
964
441.000
15:27:15
644
442.100
15:25:35
40
442.100
15:25:35
202
442.100
15:25:35
337
442.100
15:25:35
926
442.100
15:25:35
1054
442.400
15:25:24
180
440.600
15:20:57
597
440.600
15:20:57
215
440.600
15:20:57
203
440.800
15:20:39
102
440.800
15:20:10
705
440.800
15:20:10
|
894
442.000
15:18:10
1002
442.200
15:18:00
1014
442.200
15:18:00
953
442.600
15:17:51
997
442.000
15:15:41
987
439.600
15:11:55
607
439.900
15:10:14
294
439.900
15:10:14
161
441.000
15:08:19
826
441.000
15:08:19
927
441.200
15:08:19
971
441.200
15:08:04
45
441.200
15:08:04
1012
440.800
15:04:55
3224
441.100
15:04:31
1019
441.100
15:04:31
922
|
439.200
14:56:07
9
439.200
14:56:07
913
439.500
14:55:50
807
439.700
14:55:50
1217
439.900
14:55:49
22
439.700
14:53:48
232
439.700
14:53:48
52
439.700
14:53:48
1027
439.200
14:50:45
1037
439.300
14:49:58
881
439.300
14:49:58
973
437.600
14:43:56
859
438.300
14:43:37
1034
439.300
14:41:45
194
439.500
14:40:54
678
439.500
14:40:54
1021
439.300
14:40:00
932
439.500
14:39:07
76
439.700
14:37:57
856
439.700
14:37:57
1245
440.000
14:37:38
984
439.500
14:32:08
1043
439.600
14:31:54
903
438.900
14:30:32
928
438.900
14:30:32
166
439.100
14:29:00
946
439.100
14:29:00
272
439.100
14:22:25
603
439.100
14:22:25
909
439.100
14:22:25
1027
438.800
14:18:39
849
438.800
14:16:04
1026
439.300
14:14:59
839
439.500
14:13:50
850
439.500
14:13:50
948
439.800
14:10:04
992
440.500
14:06:03
966
442.200
14:03:32
1030
442.500
14:03:25
1009
442.500
14:02:13
12
443.200
13:58:00
890
443.200
13:58:00
341
443.700
13:56:44
672
443.700
13:56:44
127
444.000
13:54:10
533
444.000
13:54:10
931
443.900
13:53:24
996
444.200
13:52:42
133
444.500
13:52:02
903
444.500
13:52:02
976
443.800
13:48:23
799
444.100
13:46:10
230
444.100
13:46:10
939
444.400
13:44:43
961
444.600
13:43:59
1036
444.600
13:42:48
1000
443.600
13:40:34
917
443.000
13:39:37
1001
442.800
13:38:10
1002
442.200
13:36:34
956
440.800
13:33:20
903
440.500
13:32:37
869
439.800
13:30:30
883
439.300
13:29:47
1037
440.100
13:25:21
960
441.600
13:20:47
985
439.600
13:15:01
913
439.600
13:15:01
1009
439.700
13:04:47
900
440.400
13:00:03
949
440.300
13:00:03
1062
440.800
12:58:29
887
439.200
12:47:33
897
439.300
12:46:29
910
439.000
12:41:17
988
439.100
12:34:40
988
439.300
12:30:38
865
440.000
12:29:28
406
440.400
12:26:15
297
440.300
12:26:15
148
440.300
12:26:15
932
440.600
12:24:59
848
441.200
12:23:09
710
441.400
12:18:16
177
441.400
12:18:06
59
441.400
12:18:06
968
440.600
12:12:44
994
441.100
12:10:35
929
441.800
12:09:18
358
441.600
12:03:04
621
441.600
12:03:04
1099
441.600
12:03:04
27
441.600
12:03:04
462
441.700
12:02:30
469
441.700
12:02:30
878
441.900
12:02:08
922
441.900
12:00:58
623
442.000
12:00:58
373
442.000
12:00:58
1010
440.800
12:00:35
1037
442.300
11:55:56
1000
441.200
11:48:34
948
442.300
11:45:09
87
442.400
11:44:25
400
442.400
11:44:25
538
442.400
11:44:25
325
442.200
11:33:26
653
442.200
11:33:26
393
442.400
11:32:50
795
442.400
11:32:50
786
441.500
11:20:25
232
441.500
11:20:25
1016
441.600
11:18:40
70
441.400
11:12:01
867
441.400
11:12:01
1143
441.800
11:10:04
861
442.000
11:09:59
495
440.800
10:59:00
400
440.800
10:59:00
667
441.100
10:54:40
240
441.100
10:54:40
1029
441.700
10:51:10
121
441.600
10:49:49
724
441.500
10:45:11
245
441.500
10:45:11
356
441.600
10:45:06
505
441.600
10:45:06
975
442.400
10:42:00
871
443.000
10:39:31
453
443.400
10:38:33
498
443.400
10:38:33
916
443.200
10:35:36
125
442.200
10:30:57
1037
441.700
10:26:38
852
441.800
10:25:00
957
441.500
10:17:48
253
441.200
10:16:57
400
441.200
10:16:57
1034
441.400
10:14:43
951
442.200
10:11:34
994
443.200
10:09:09
1001
443.200
10:06:53
1003
442.000
09:58:08
842
442.900
09:54:46
5
442.900
09:54:46
1001
443.400
09:54:00
917
443.300
09:49:18
920
442.400
09:44:36
1037
442.800
09:42:31
926
443.400
09:36:37
902
444.000
09:34:24
961
444.400
09:32:27
982
444.900
09:32:01
779
444.700
09:29:15
102
444.700
09:29:15
915
443.600
09:25:43
842
443.400
09:23:58
1091
443.900
09:23:30
922
443.600
09:16:26
716
443.800
09:13:41
142
443.800
09:13:41
994
443.600
09:12:01
1029
443.700
09:10:03
833
443.800
09:08:28
946
443.100
09:06:04
1009
443.500
09:01:59
981
443.600
09:00:41
909
443.700
08:57:40
866
444.100
08:56:40
878
444.000
08:56:40
933
444.700
08:53:45
858
445.800
08:48:45
897
445.900
08:44:34
954
444.800
08:42:03
868
445.600
08:37:24
1015
444.700
08:32:11
991
444.400
08:28:32
497
445.100
08:20:44
401
445.100
08:19:23
963
445.800
08:15:20
965
445.600
08:14:39
845
444.900
08:10:43
1144
444.600
08:08:10
1205
444.800
08:08:10
909
445.000
08:08:10
1126
444.200
08:05:26
883
443.400
08:03:17
1041
443.100
08:00:11