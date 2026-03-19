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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
19.03.26 | 10:09
5,100 Euro
-0,97 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,15018:15
5,1005,15018:17
PR Newswire
19.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
82 Leser
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

19 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 441.470p. The highest price paid per share was 445.900p and the lowest price paid per share was 437.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 548,697,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,714,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

346

438.200

16:17:59

2279

438.200

16:17:59

953

438.000

16:15:19

1034

437.900

16:13:25

886

438.300

16:12:29

996

438.900

16:10:10

996

439.200

16:09:20

987

438.900

16:08:26

983

439.000

16:06:12

1101

439.200

16:06:11

895

439.500

16:03:49

1086

439.900

16:03:38

879

439.700

16:01:22

985

439.800

16:01:02

901

439.900

16:00:58

868

439.300

15:57:45

909

439.800

15:56:23

952

439.800

15:54:30

855

440.000

15:53:53

194

438.900

15:51:57

787

438.900

15:51:57

976

439.600

15:50:00

1010

439.600

15:48:23

242

439.600

15:48:23

160

439.600

15:48:21

220

439.600

15:48:21

224

439.600

15:48:21

1020

439.300

15:44:36

523

439.600

15:44:08

461

439.600

15:44:08

956

439.700

15:44:08

895

440.100

15:43:41

923

439.500

15:42:01

425

440.100

15:41:35

596

440.100

15:41:35

856

440.600

15:39:39

886

440.600

15:38:53

861

441.800

15:36:12

914

442.100

15:36:12

23

441.400

15:33:50

835

441.400

15:33:50

162

441.000

15:32:07

737

441.000

15:32:07

474

441.400

15:31:15

509

441.400

15:31:15

996

441.800

15:31:00

964

441.000

15:27:15

644

442.100

15:25:35

40

442.100

15:25:35

202

442.100

15:25:35

337

442.100

15:25:35

926

442.100

15:25:35

1054

442.400

15:25:24

180

440.600

15:20:57

597

440.600

15:20:57

215

440.600

15:20:57

203

440.800

15:20:39

102

440.800

15:20:10

705

440.800

15:20:10

894

442.000

15:18:10

1002

442.200

15:18:00

1014

442.200

15:18:00

953

442.600

15:17:51

997

442.000

15:15:41

987

439.600

15:11:55

607

439.900

15:10:14

294

439.900

15:10:14

161

441.000

15:08:19

826

441.000

15:08:19

927

441.200

15:08:19

971

441.200

15:08:04

45

441.200

15:08:04

1012

440.800

15:04:55

3224

441.100

15:04:31

1019

441.100

15:04:31

922

439.200

14:56:07

9

439.200

14:56:07

913

439.500

14:55:50

807

439.700

14:55:50

1217

439.900

14:55:49

22

439.700

14:53:48

232

439.700

14:53:48

52

439.700

14:53:48

1027

439.200

14:50:45

1037

439.300

14:49:58

881

439.300

14:49:58

973

437.600

14:43:56

859

438.300

14:43:37

1034

439.300

14:41:45

194

439.500

14:40:54

678

439.500

14:40:54

1021

439.300

14:40:00

932

439.500

14:39:07

76

439.700

14:37:57

856

439.700

14:37:57

1245

440.000

14:37:38

984

439.500

14:32:08

1043

439.600

14:31:54

903

438.900

14:30:32

928

438.900

14:30:32

166

439.100

14:29:00

946

439.100

14:29:00

272

439.100

14:22:25

603

439.100

14:22:25

909

439.100

14:22:25

1027

438.800

14:18:39

849

438.800

14:16:04

1026

439.300

14:14:59

839

439.500

14:13:50

850

439.500

14:13:50

948

439.800

14:10:04

992

440.500

14:06:03

966

442.200

14:03:32

1030

442.500

14:03:25

1009

442.500

14:02:13

12

443.200

13:58:00

890

443.200

13:58:00

341

443.700

13:56:44

672

443.700

13:56:44

127

444.000

13:54:10

533

444.000

13:54:10

931

443.900

13:53:24

996

444.200

13:52:42

133

444.500

13:52:02

903

444.500

13:52:02

976

443.800

13:48:23

799

444.100

13:46:10

230

444.100

13:46:10

939

444.400

13:44:43

961

444.600

13:43:59

1036

444.600

13:42:48

1000

443.600

13:40:34

917

443.000

13:39:37

1001

442.800

13:38:10

1002

442.200

13:36:34

956

440.800

13:33:20

903

440.500

13:32:37

869

439.800

13:30:30

883

439.300

13:29:47

1037

440.100

13:25:21

960

441.600

13:20:47

985

439.600

13:15:01

913

439.600

13:15:01

1009

439.700

13:04:47

900

440.400

13:00:03

949

440.300

13:00:03

1062

440.800

12:58:29

887

439.200

12:47:33

897

439.300

12:46:29

910

439.000

12:41:17

988

439.100

12:34:40

988

439.300

12:30:38

865

440.000

12:29:28

406

440.400

12:26:15

297

440.300

12:26:15

148

440.300

12:26:15

932

440.600

12:24:59

848

441.200

12:23:09

710

441.400

12:18:16

177

441.400

12:18:06

59

441.400

12:18:06

968

440.600

12:12:44

994

441.100

12:10:35

929

441.800

12:09:18

358

441.600

12:03:04

621

441.600

12:03:04

1099

441.600

12:03:04

27

441.600

12:03:04

462

441.700

12:02:30

469

441.700

12:02:30

878

441.900

12:02:08

922

441.900

12:00:58

623

442.000

12:00:58

373

442.000

12:00:58

1010

440.800

12:00:35

1037

442.300

11:55:56

1000

441.200

11:48:34

948

442.300

11:45:09

87

442.400

11:44:25

400

442.400

11:44:25

538

442.400

11:44:25

325

442.200

11:33:26

653

442.200

11:33:26

393

442.400

11:32:50

795

442.400

11:32:50

786

441.500

11:20:25

232

441.500

11:20:25

1016

441.600

11:18:40

70

441.400

11:12:01

867

441.400

11:12:01

1143

441.800

11:10:04

861

442.000

11:09:59

495

440.800

10:59:00

400

440.800

10:59:00

667

441.100

10:54:40

240

441.100

10:54:40

1029

441.700

10:51:10

121

441.600

10:49:49

724

441.500

10:45:11

245

441.500

10:45:11

356

441.600

10:45:06

505

441.600

10:45:06

975

442.400

10:42:00

871

443.000

10:39:31

453

443.400

10:38:33

498

443.400

10:38:33

916

443.200

10:35:36

125

442.200

10:30:57

1037

441.700

10:26:38

852

441.800

10:25:00

957

441.500

10:17:48

253

441.200

10:16:57

400

441.200

10:16:57

1034

441.400

10:14:43

951

442.200

10:11:34

994

443.200

10:09:09

1001

443.200

10:06:53

1003

442.000

09:58:08

842

442.900

09:54:46

5

442.900

09:54:46

1001

443.400

09:54:00

917

443.300

09:49:18

920

442.400

09:44:36

1037

442.800

09:42:31

926

443.400

09:36:37

902

444.000

09:34:24

961

444.400

09:32:27

982

444.900

09:32:01

779

444.700

09:29:15

102

444.700

09:29:15

915

443.600

09:25:43

842

443.400

09:23:58

1091

443.900

09:23:30

922

443.600

09:16:26

716

443.800

09:13:41

142

443.800

09:13:41

994

443.600

09:12:01

1029

443.700

09:10:03

833

443.800

09:08:28

946

443.100

09:06:04

1009

443.500

09:01:59

981

443.600

09:00:41

909

443.700

08:57:40

866

444.100

08:56:40

878

444.000

08:56:40

933

444.700

08:53:45

858

445.800

08:48:45

897

445.900

08:44:34

954

444.800

08:42:03

868

445.600

08:37:24

1015

444.700

08:32:11

991

444.400

08:28:32

497

445.100

08:20:44

401

445.100

08:19:23

963

445.800

08:15:20

965

445.600

08:14:39

845

444.900

08:10:43

1144

444.600

08:08:10

1205

444.800

08:08:10

909

445.000

08:08:10

1126

444.200

08:05:26

883

443.400

08:03:17

1041

443.100

08:00:11


© 2026 PR Newswire
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