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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
23.03.26 | 15:49
5,050 Euro
-0,98 % -0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,9805,00019:27
4,9805,00019:19
PR Newswire
23.03.2026 17:54 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23

23 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.056p. The highest price paid per share was 435.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,097,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,314,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

612

426.000

16:13:10

971

426.300

16:12:43

983

425.600

16:11:42

521

426.300

16:09:46

351

426.300

16:09:46

933

426.300

16:09:46

93

426.300

16:09:40

867

425.200

16:07:39

208

425.500

16:07:04

679

425.500

16:07:04

888

424.800

16:05:02

987

425.200

16:03:45

862

424.700

16:02:28

868

424.800

16:02:15

958

424.700

16:00:16

852

424.700

15:58:52

888

425.200

15:58:07

1012

425.600

15:56:12

224

427.700

15:53:03

819

427.700

15:53:03

958

428.400

15:52:10

841

428.800

15:52:09

326

428.100

15:50:46

286

428.100

15:50:46

390

428.100

15:50:46

1001

429.000

15:48:44

945

429.000

15:47:30

875

429.600

15:45:44

1013

429.600

15:43:43

227

429.900

15:42:38

715

429.900

15:42:38

153

431.000

15:39:01

857

431.000

15:39:01

706

431.400

15:36:58

19

431.400

15:36:48

46

431.400

15:36:48

59

431.400

15:36:48

21

431.400

15:36:48

125

431.400

15:36:48

856

431.400

15:35:09

923

431.600

15:32:36

939

432.100

15:30:47

970

432.100

15:30:47

938

431.900

15:28:53

959

432.500

15:26:02

40

432.500

15:26:02

875

432.800

15:25:54

1016

433.200

15:24:10

354

433.400

15:22:18

646

433.400

15:22:18

715

433.400

15:22:18

12

433.400

15:22:18

128

433.400

15:22:18

869

432.500

15:18:12

112

432.500

15:18:12

1007

433.200

15:16:59

983

434.100

15:15:23

849

434.100

15:15:23

943

434.300

15:15:03

1170

434.000

15:13:21

100

433.500

15:12:51

978

433.200

15:11:42

962

433.200

15:08:42

898

432.900

15:06:25

896

432.700

15:03:47

994

432.500

15:01:50

325

432.900

15:01:23

522

432.900

15:01:23

860

432.900

15:01:23

1042

433.400

14:57:15

521

433.900

14:55:51

488

433.900

14:55:38

672

433.900

14:54:07

1040

433.900

14:54:07

459

433.900

14:53:58

1017

433.600

14:51:09

1208

433.700

14:50:55

205

433.200

14:48:45

891

433.200

14:48:02

975

433.400

14:47:42

140

433.500

14:47:41

4

433.500

14:47:41

625

432.700

14:41:40

239

432.700

14:41:40

1120

432.700

14:41:40

635

433.200

14:41:19

326

433.200

14:41:19

980

432.900

14:38:58

1026

433.800

14:34:02

993

434.200

14:33:41

40

434.200

14:33:41

858

434.500

14:33:41

1277

434.700

14:33:13

55

434.700

14:33:07

967

434.700

14:26:44

815

435.300

14:25:32

369

435.300

14:25:32

644

435.300

14:25:32

891

435.600

14:23:47

1707

435.700

14:23:47

17

435.600

14:22:23

859

435.700

14:21:43

1396

435.600

14:21:26

840

433.900

14:16:07

921

434.200

14:15:32

990

434.200

14:14:32

981

433.800

14:09:26

961

434.100

14:09:04

1202

434.400

14:08:49

1017

434.500

14:04:54

870

434.500

14:04:54

895

433.900

14:02:24

1033

434.100

14:01:34

1025

433.900

13:59:25

916

434.700

13:56:19

884

435.000

13:55:50

1011

434.500

13:50:58

969

434.500

13:50:58

878

433.500

13:48:49

1023

433.500

13:44:43

919

433.500

13:44:43

941

432.900

13:40:41

1198

432.900

13:40:41

997

433.200

13:40:07

973

432.500

13:35:12

977

432.500

13:35:12

845

433.000

13:32:05

826

433.400

13:31:27

151

433.400

13:31:27

65

433.400

13:31:27

880

433.400

13:31:27

1026

433.100

13:26:43

788

434.800

13:17:10

69

434.800

13:17:10

993

434.700

13:17:10

853

435.000

13:14:29

947

435.000

13:14:29

989

434.800

13:09:10

975

435.100

13:06:15

637

435.600

13:05:10

174

435.600

13:05:10

62

435.600

13:05:10

942

435.700

13:05:10

873

433.900

12:52:14

931

434.300

12:49:06

901

434.100

12:48:15

888

433.500

12:42:56

944

433.600

12:42:49

958

431.900

12:37:57

400

431.000

12:34:28

1047

431.700

12:30:34

873

432.000

12:30:10

977

430.900

12:22:09

988

430.200

12:16:41

952

430.900

12:11:38

962

430.300

12:05:58

882

430.700

12:01:01

1038

432.200

11:55:21

1012

432.400

11:52:51

150

432.500

11:50:14

814

432.500

11:50:14

979

430.600

11:44:08

841

430.800

11:41:32

945

430.800

11:40:17

926

433.300

11:35:45

265

433.500

11:34:25

783

433.500

11:34:25

1085

433.300

11:32:41

947

430.400

11:27:38

928

431.000

11:24:10

995

431.000

11:19:19

857

431.500

11:18:38

884

431.000

11:16:36

1045

430.800

11:15:41

1505

431.200

11:15:05

566

428.300

11:09:57

400

428.300

11:09:57

875

427.700

11:07:57

1212

427.700

11:06:17

964

427.900

11:06:17

1038

423.500

10:59:20

1026

423.700

10:57:27

768

424.100

10:55:13

139

424.100

10:55:13

984

424.100

10:51:00

776

423.600

10:48:18

65

423.600

10:48:18

1012

423.600

10:44:12

50

424.600

10:39:21

107

424.600

10:39:21

784

424.600

10:39:21

858

424.600

10:39:21

180

424.700

10:38:19

1024

424.000

10:34:37

967

423.800

10:34:01

840

423.500

10:31:00

973

423.900

10:30:58

1029

424.400

10:27:18

275

424.600

10:24:58

749

424.600

10:24:58

901

424.600

10:24:20

934

424.400

10:16:04

912

424.800

10:14:41

982

425.600

10:13:08

991

425.600

10:11:14

501

425.400

10:05:48

472

425.400

10:05:48

1026

425.400

10:03:09

1015

425.600

10:00:57

905

424.800

09:54:06

967

424.800

09:54:06

927

425.600

09:52:54

904

424.800

09:45:23

979

426.300

09:42:17

863

426.500

09:42:17

970

426.500

09:42:17

947

427.000

09:31:34

856

426.900

09:29:31

970

427.500

09:24:34

1020

427.700

09:20:43

1007

428.000

09:15:51

911

428.200

09:12:34

995

427.800

09:05:00

977

428.400

09:03:51

925

428.400

08:59:30

884

429.000

08:59:24

981

428.200

08:55:03

1015

427.400

08:52:01

858

427.800

08:48:55

172

427.800

08:48:55

887

427.200

08:46:04

1004

427.200

08:43:16

931

427.800

08:41:46

875

426.900

08:38:24

1007

426.700

08:36:38

1012

426.400

08:32:20

918

426.700

08:32:09

84

425.600

08:29:19

808

425.600

08:29:19

395

425.600

08:24:59

616

425.600

08:24:59

850

426.300

08:22:38

530

426.400

08:21:08

329

426.400

08:21:08

1004

426.400

08:21:08

1039

426.700

08:17:44

949

426.900

08:13:17

39

426.900

08:13:17

1021

426.800

08:13:17

878

427.000

08:12:55

579

426.200

08:10:10

296

426.200

08:10:10

886

425.100

08:09:07

897

423.800

08:05:12

871

424.200

08:04:26

691

424.900

08:03:18

193

424.900

08:03:18

1138

424.000

08:02:03

1137

424.400

08:02:03

1011

424.400

08:00:12

© 2026 PR Newswire
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