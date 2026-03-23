Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 23
23 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 430.056p. The highest price paid per share was 435.700p and the lowest price paid per share was 423.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0263% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,097,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 759,314,633. Rightmove holds 10,642,194 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
612
426.000
16:13:10
971
426.300
16:12:43
983
425.600
16:11:42
521
426.300
16:09:46
351
426.300
16:09:46
933
426.300
16:09:46
93
426.300
16:09:40
867
425.200
16:07:39
208
425.500
16:07:04
679
425.500
16:07:04
888
424.800
16:05:02
987
425.200
16:03:45
862
424.700
16:02:28
868
424.800
16:02:15
958
424.700
16:00:16
852
424.700
15:58:52
888
425.200
15:58:07
1012
425.600
15:56:12
224
427.700
15:53:03
819
427.700
15:53:03
958
428.400
15:52:10
841
428.800
15:52:09
326
428.100
15:50:46
286
428.100
15:50:46
390
428.100
15:50:46
1001
429.000
15:48:44
945
429.000
15:47:30
875
429.600
15:45:44
1013
429.600
15:43:43
227
429.900
15:42:38
715
429.900
15:42:38
153
431.000
15:39:01
857
431.000
15:39:01
706
431.400
15:36:58
19
431.400
15:36:48
46
431.400
15:36:48
59
431.400
15:36:48
21
431.400
15:36:48
125
431.400
15:36:48
856
431.400
15:35:09
923
431.600
15:32:36
939
432.100
15:30:47
970
432.100
15:30:47
938
431.900
15:28:53
959
432.500
15:26:02
40
432.500
15:26:02
875
432.800
15:25:54
1016
433.200
15:24:10
354
433.400
15:22:18
646
433.400
15:22:18
715
433.400
15:22:18
12
433.400
15:22:18
128
433.400
15:22:18
869
432.500
15:18:12
112
432.500
15:18:12
1007
433.200
15:16:59
983
434.100
15:15:23
849
434.100
15:15:23
943
434.300
15:15:03
1170
434.000
15:13:21
100
433.500
15:12:51
978
433.200
15:11:42
962
433.200
15:08:42
898
432.900
15:06:25
896
432.700
15:03:47
994
432.500
15:01:50
325
432.900
15:01:23
522
432.900
15:01:23
860
432.900
15:01:23
1042
433.400
14:57:15
521
433.900
14:55:51
488
433.900
14:55:38
672
433.900
14:54:07
1040
433.900
14:54:07
459
433.900
14:53:58
1017
433.600
14:51:09
1208
433.700
14:50:55
205
433.200
14:48:45
891
433.200
14:48:02
975
433.400
14:47:42
140
433.500
14:47:41
4
433.500
14:47:41
625
432.700
14:41:40
239
432.700
14:41:40
1120
432.700
14:41:40
635
433.200
14:41:19
326
433.200
14:41:19
980
432.900
14:38:58
1026
433.800
14:34:02
993
434.200
14:33:41
40
434.200
14:33:41
858
434.500
14:33:41
1277
434.700
14:33:13
55
434.700
14:33:07
967
434.700
14:26:44
815
435.300
14:25:32
369
435.300
14:25:32
644
435.300
14:25:32
891
435.600
14:23:47
1707
435.700
14:23:47
17
435.600
14:22:23
859
435.700
14:21:43
1396
435.600
14:21:26
840
433.900
14:16:07
921
434.200
14:15:32
990
434.200
14:14:32
981
433.800
14:09:26
961
434.100
14:09:04
|
1202
434.400
14:08:49
1017
434.500
14:04:54
870
434.500
14:04:54
895
433.900
14:02:24
1033
434.100
14:01:34
1025
433.900
13:59:25
916
434.700
13:56:19
884
435.000
13:55:50
1011
434.500
13:50:58
969
434.500
13:50:58
878
433.500
13:48:49
1023
433.500
13:44:43
919
433.500
13:44:43
941
432.900
13:40:41
1198
432.900
13:40:41
997
433.200
13:40:07
973
432.500
13:35:12
977
432.500
13:35:12
845
433.000
13:32:05
826
433.400
13:31:27
151
433.400
13:31:27
65
433.400
13:31:27
880
433.400
13:31:27
1026
433.100
13:26:43
788
434.800
13:17:10
69
434.800
13:17:10
993
434.700
13:17:10
853
435.000
13:14:29
947
435.000
13:14:29
989
434.800
13:09:10
975
435.100
13:06:15
637
435.600
13:05:10
174
435.600
13:05:10
62
435.600
13:05:10
942
435.700
13:05:10
873
433.900
12:52:14
931
434.300
12:49:06
901
434.100
12:48:15
888
433.500
12:42:56
944
433.600
12:42:49
958
431.900
12:37:57
400
431.000
12:34:28
1047
431.700
12:30:34
873
432.000
12:30:10
977
430.900
12:22:09
988
430.200
12:16:41
952
430.900
12:11:38
962
430.300
12:05:58
882
430.700
12:01:01
|
1038
432.200
11:55:21
1012
432.400
11:52:51
150
432.500
11:50:14
814
432.500
11:50:14
979
430.600
11:44:08
841
430.800
11:41:32
945
430.800
11:40:17
926
433.300
11:35:45
265
433.500
11:34:25
783
433.500
11:34:25
1085
433.300
11:32:41
947
430.400
11:27:38
928
431.000
11:24:10
995
431.000
11:19:19
857
431.500
11:18:38
884
431.000
11:16:36
1045
430.800
11:15:41
1505
431.200
11:15:05
566
428.300
11:09:57
400
428.300
11:09:57
875
427.700
11:07:57
1212
427.700
11:06:17
964
427.900
11:06:17
1038
423.500
10:59:20
1026
423.700
10:57:27
768
424.100
10:55:13
139
424.100
10:55:13
984
424.100
10:51:00
776
423.600
10:48:18
65
423.600
10:48:18
1012
423.600
10:44:12
50
424.600
10:39:21
107
424.600
10:39:21
784
424.600
10:39:21
858
424.600
10:39:21
180
424.700
10:38:19
1024
424.000
10:34:37
967
423.800
10:34:01
840
423.500
10:31:00
973
423.900
10:30:58
1029
424.400
10:27:18
275
424.600
10:24:58
749
424.600
10:24:58
901
424.600
10:24:20
934
424.400
10:16:04
912
424.800
10:14:41
982
425.600
10:13:08
991
425.600
10:11:14
501
425.400
10:05:48
|
472
425.400
10:05:48
1026
425.400
10:03:09
1015
425.600
10:00:57
905
424.800
09:54:06
967
424.800
09:54:06
927
425.600
09:52:54
904
424.800
09:45:23
979
426.300
09:42:17
863
426.500
09:42:17
970
426.500
09:42:17
947
427.000
09:31:34
856
426.900
09:29:31
970
427.500
09:24:34
1020
427.700
09:20:43
1007
428.000
09:15:51
911
428.200
09:12:34
995
427.800
09:05:00
977
428.400
09:03:51
925
428.400
08:59:30
884
429.000
08:59:24
981
428.200
08:55:03
1015
427.400
08:52:01
858
427.800
08:48:55
172
427.800
08:48:55
887
427.200
08:46:04
1004
427.200
08:43:16
931
427.800
08:41:46
875
426.900
08:38:24
1007
426.700
08:36:38
1012
426.400
08:32:20
918
426.700
08:32:09
84
425.600
08:29:19
808
425.600
08:29:19
395
425.600
08:24:59
616
425.600
08:24:59
850
426.300
08:22:38
530
426.400
08:21:08
329
426.400
08:21:08
1004
426.400
08:21:08
1039
426.700
08:17:44
949
426.900
08:13:17
39
426.900
08:13:17
1021
426.800
08:13:17
878
427.000
08:12:55
579
426.200
08:10:10
296
426.200
08:10:10
886
425.100
08:09:07
897
423.800
08:05:12
871
424.200
08:04:26
|
691
424.900
08:03:18
193
424.900
08:03:18
1138
424.000
08:02:03
1137
424.400
08:02:03
1011
424.400
08:00:12