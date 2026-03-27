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WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.03.26 | 12:37
4,820 Euro
-0,41 % -0,020
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,7204,86017:57
4,7404,78014:34
PR Newswire
27.03.2026 17:48 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27

27 March 2026

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 411.714p. The highest price paid per share was 416.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 407.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0264% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,922,253 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,496,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1588

412.500

16:13:01

1020

412.100

16:12:20

940

411.800

16:10:11

1026

412.500

16:08:31

978

412.800

16:08:30

939

413.100

16:06:32

910

413.200

16:06:31

985

413.100

16:04:50

897

413.100

16:04:13

933

412.800

16:02:30

990

412.900

16:02:05

874

412.500

15:59:20

969

413.900

15:57:17

290

414.100

15:56:53

737

414.100

15:56:48

1119

413.700

15:56:02

887

412.700

15:51:06

932

412.900

15:50:22

853

412.500

15:48:23

336

412.700

15:48:23

383

412.700

15:48:23

944

412.900

15:47:30

48

412.900

15:47:29

134

412.900

15:47:29

985

412.800

15:45:52

1005

412.700

15:41:29

944

413.100

15:41:15

863

413.100

15:40:40

223

412.800

15:38:21

1115

412.800

15:38:21

1084

412.500

15:33:49

892

412.500

15:33:49

918

412.500

15:32:17

1039

412.500

15:30:30

948

411.800

15:27:04

1017

412.200

15:24:32

1334

412.400

15:24:16

88

412.200

15:23:17

919

412.700

15:20:15

933

412.500

15:17:40

880

413.000

15:16:09

840

413.100

15:16:01

1337

413.200

15:16:01

337

413.000

15:15:04

6

413.000

15:15:04

6

413.000

15:14:19

875

413.200

15:09:43

871

413.300

15:08:31

974

413.300

15:06:49

911

413.300

15:06:49

1040

413.200

15:04:42

972

413.200

15:03:51

939

413.200

15:02:51

904

412.400

14:57:34

926

412.800

14:56:41

1018

412.800

14:54:39

999

413.200

14:53:42

1126

413.200

14:53:42

104

412.600

14:48:53

868

412.600

14:48:53

975

412.900

14:48:49

1031

412.900

14:48:18

883

411.600

14:43:13

958

411.800

14:43:00

1005

412.000

14:42:24

3

412.000

14:41:24

40

412.000

14:41:24

953

411.200

14:39:25

29

411.400

14:38:15

1078

411.400

14:38:15

137

411.500

14:38:07

331

411.600

14:37:54

591

411.600

14:37:54

980

410.600

14:32:33

603

410.300

14:30:25

427

410.300

14:30:25

869

410.300

14:28:42

839

410.600

14:27:34

965

410.600

14:27:34

760

410.700

14:25:57

6

410.700

14:25:42

96

410.700

14:25:42

889

411.000

14:23:22

600

410.900

14:22:26

991

411.000

14:22:08

901

410.800

14:20:49

875

410.700

14:16:28

834

409.900

14:12:06

902

410.000

14:09:34

1004

410.000

14:08:31

24

410.900

14:07:37

846

410.900

14:07:31

963

411.100

14:07:28

871

410.300

14:05:18

852

409.700

14:04:02

1410

410.100

14:03:31

335

410.300

14:03:30

850

410.400

14:03:26

43

408.900

13:59:30

114

408.900

13:59:30

12

408.900

13:59:30

850

408.900

13:59:30

1031

408.900

13:56:31

32

408.900

13:55:03

920

408.900

13:53:55

969

408.400

13:50:52

506

408.700

13:50:28

411

408.700

13:50:15

893

408.800

13:50:14

80

408.300

13:44:54

889

408.300

13:44:54

926

408.600

13:43:48

852

408.600

13:43:28

210

408.300

13:39:52

629

408.300

13:39:52

986

408.800

13:35:50

881

408.700

13:35:50

881

409.300

13:35:12

748

409.800

13:33:48

238

409.800

13:33:41

857

410.100

13:31:59

840

410.400

13:31:45

982

410.300

13:30:30

852

410.400

13:30:03

1005

409.500

13:25:25

27

409.500

13:25:25

889

409.500

13:21:59

489

409.600

13:20:38

1049

409.600

13:20:38

963

407.500

13:10:13

857

408.000

13:08:51

594

408.600

13:05:42

243

408.600

13:05:42

978

409.300

13:04:41

852

408.800

13:02:10

927

409.900

13:00:14

21

409.700

12:57:35

9

409.700

12:57:35

967

409.800

12:56:23

1162

409.900

12:56:13

3

409.700

12:53:27

114

409.700

12:52:57

114

409.800

12:52:08

1011

409.600

12:49:55

975

409.500

12:42:39

1020

410.400

12:41:31

992

409.700

12:38:36

898

409.700

12:36:23

902

410.000

12:35:46

284

410.100

12:35:44

661

410.100

12:35:43

7

410.200

12:35:15

1014

410.200

12:34:38

7

410.200

12:34:30

997

410.700

12:33:48

860

410.900

12:31:09

853

411.100

12:30:37

862

411.300

12:28:08

948

410.700

12:24:05

852

410.700

12:20:57

855

410.700

12:18:50

890

411.000

12:18:40

1007

409.900

12:13:30

1023

409.700

12:08:33

1039

409.800

12:02:30

916

410.000

12:02:29

1018

410.500

11:55:58

393

410.700

11:53:39

639

410.700

11:53:39

854

410.800

11:51:27

341

411.500

11:46:11

533

411.500

11:46:11

104

411.800

11:45:46

832

411.800

11:45:46

983

411.800

11:45:46

549

412.000

11:44:22

434

412.000

11:44:22

923

412.100

11:42:56

935

411.300

11:36:01

857

411.800

11:35:34

904

411.700

11:32:07

910

411.900

11:32:01

1008

411.900

11:27:51

950

411.600

11:20:15

1022

411.700

11:17:41

183

411.600

11:14:40

39

411.600

11:14:40

762

411.600

11:14:40

857

411.300

11:07:39

1042

411.600

11:00:45

897

412.100

10:58:34

931

412.500

10:57:09

1024

412.400

10:55:11

788

412.700

10:51:05

95

412.700

10:51:05

1001

413.100

10:46:06

896

413.500

10:45:16

536

413.800

10:38:49

410

413.800

10:38:49

978

413.900

10:35:41

862

413.900

10:35:41

982

413.900

10:35:31

2

413.800

10:35:00

841

412.500

10:25:00

930

412.400

10:24:48

968

412.500

10:19:29

968

412.800

10:19:27

885

411.600

10:18:14

850

411.600

10:18:14

850

411.800

10:17:25

989

411.300

10:13:55

973

411.900

10:10:31

943

412.200

10:09:44

965

412.000

10:02:02

985

412.600

09:58:36

62

412.400

09:56:14

801

412.400

09:56:14

892

412.500

09:49:30

130

412.700

09:48:34

1203

412.700

09:48:26

294

412.800

09:48:24

683

412.800

09:48:24

1009

412.800

09:45:38

996

412.400

09:39:12

1182

412.400

09:38:29

1026

410.900

09:30:11

16

410.900

09:30:11

797

411.000

09:23:56

219

411.000

09:23:56

623

411.300

09:23:35

272

411.300

09:23:35

944

412.100

09:16:58

1003

412.000

09:16:58

562

412.400

09:12:48

348

412.400

09:12:48

519

412.400

09:11:17

326

412.400

09:11:17

836

412.100

09:08:36

1022

412.300

09:06:03

937

412.700

09:04:01

852

413.200

09:01:59

1004

413.200

09:00:34

1026

413.100

08:58:09

856

413.200

08:57:24

991

412.700

08:47:55

949

412.300

08:46:49

895

412.500

08:45:24

891

413.200

08:42:29

986

413.400

08:40:01

933

413.500

08:40:01

925

413.200

08:37:50

863

413.400

08:37:35

979

413.500

08:37:35

170

413.500

08:37:35

889

412.500

08:37:03

581

413.100

08:34:58

438

413.100

08:34:58

175

413.500

08:30:58

780

413.500

08:30:58

1005

413.800

08:23:04

766

412.900

08:17:48

201

412.900

08:17:48

870

412.900

08:15:09

902

415.800

08:09:05

1386

415.800

08:09:05

979

416.000

08:09:05

959

413.300

08:04:38

© 2026 PR Newswire
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