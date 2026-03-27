Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 27
27 March 2026
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 411.714p. The highest price paid per share was 416.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 407.500p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0264% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 549,922,253 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 758,496,659. Rightmove holds 10,635,168 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1588
412.500
16:13:01
1020
412.100
16:12:20
940
411.800
16:10:11
1026
412.500
16:08:31
978
412.800
16:08:30
939
413.100
16:06:32
910
413.200
16:06:31
985
413.100
16:04:50
897
413.100
16:04:13
933
412.800
16:02:30
990
412.900
16:02:05
874
412.500
15:59:20
969
413.900
15:57:17
290
414.100
15:56:53
737
414.100
15:56:48
1119
413.700
15:56:02
887
412.700
15:51:06
932
412.900
15:50:22
853
412.500
15:48:23
336
412.700
15:48:23
383
412.700
15:48:23
944
412.900
15:47:30
48
412.900
15:47:29
134
412.900
15:47:29
985
412.800
15:45:52
1005
412.700
15:41:29
944
413.100
15:41:15
863
413.100
15:40:40
223
412.800
15:38:21
1115
412.800
15:38:21
1084
412.500
15:33:49
892
412.500
15:33:49
918
412.500
15:32:17
1039
412.500
15:30:30
948
411.800
15:27:04
1017
412.200
15:24:32
1334
412.400
15:24:16
88
412.200
15:23:17
919
412.700
15:20:15
933
412.500
15:17:40
880
413.000
15:16:09
840
413.100
15:16:01
1337
413.200
15:16:01
337
413.000
15:15:04
6
413.000
15:15:04
6
413.000
15:14:19
875
413.200
15:09:43
871
413.300
15:08:31
974
413.300
15:06:49
911
413.300
15:06:49
1040
413.200
15:04:42
972
413.200
15:03:51
939
413.200
15:02:51
904
412.400
14:57:34
926
412.800
14:56:41
1018
412.800
14:54:39
999
413.200
14:53:42
1126
413.200
14:53:42
104
412.600
14:48:53
868
412.600
14:48:53
975
412.900
14:48:49
1031
412.900
14:48:18
883
411.600
14:43:13
958
411.800
14:43:00
1005
412.000
14:42:24
3
412.000
14:41:24
40
412.000
14:41:24
953
411.200
14:39:25
29
411.400
14:38:15
1078
411.400
14:38:15
137
411.500
14:38:07
331
411.600
14:37:54
591
411.600
14:37:54
980
410.600
14:32:33
603
410.300
14:30:25
427
410.300
14:30:25
869
410.300
14:28:42
839
410.600
14:27:34
965
410.600
14:27:34
760
410.700
14:25:57
6
410.700
14:25:42
96
410.700
14:25:42
889
411.000
14:23:22
600
410.900
14:22:26
991
411.000
14:22:08
901
410.800
14:20:49
875
410.700
14:16:28
834
409.900
14:12:06
902
410.000
14:09:34
1004
410.000
14:08:31
24
410.900
14:07:37
846
410.900
14:07:31
963
411.100
14:07:28
871
410.300
14:05:18
852
409.700
14:04:02
1410
410.100
14:03:31
335
410.300
14:03:30
850
410.400
14:03:26
43
408.900
13:59:30
114
408.900
13:59:30
12
408.900
13:59:30
850
408.900
13:59:30
1031
408.900
13:56:31
32
408.900
13:55:03
920
408.900
13:53:55
969
408.400
13:50:52
506
408.700
13:50:28
411
408.700
13:50:15
893
408.800
13:50:14
80
408.300
13:44:54
889
408.300
13:44:54
926
408.600
13:43:48
852
408.600
13:43:28
210
408.300
13:39:52
629
408.300
13:39:52
986
408.800
13:35:50
881
408.700
13:35:50
881
409.300
13:35:12
748
409.800
13:33:48
238
409.800
13:33:41
857
410.100
13:31:59
840
410.400
13:31:45
982
410.300
13:30:30
852
410.400
13:30:03
1005
409.500
13:25:25
27
409.500
13:25:25
889
409.500
13:21:59
489
409.600
13:20:38
1049
409.600
13:20:38
963
407.500
13:10:13
857
408.000
13:08:51
594
408.600
13:05:42
243
408.600
13:05:42
978
409.300
13:04:41
852
408.800
13:02:10
927
409.900
13:00:14
21
409.700
12:57:35
9
409.700
12:57:35
967
409.800
12:56:23
1162
409.900
12:56:13
3
409.700
12:53:27
114
409.700
12:52:57
114
409.800
12:52:08
1011
409.600
12:49:55
975
409.500
12:42:39
1020
410.400
12:41:31
992
409.700
12:38:36
898
409.700
12:36:23
902
410.000
12:35:46
284
410.100
12:35:44
661
410.100
12:35:43
7
410.200
12:35:15
1014
410.200
12:34:38
7
410.200
12:34:30
997
410.700
12:33:48
860
410.900
12:31:09
853
411.100
12:30:37
862
411.300
12:28:08
948
410.700
12:24:05
852
410.700
12:20:57
855
410.700
12:18:50
890
411.000
12:18:40
1007
409.900
12:13:30
1023
409.700
12:08:33
1039
409.800
12:02:30
916
410.000
12:02:29
1018
410.500
11:55:58
393
410.700
11:53:39
639
410.700
11:53:39
854
410.800
11:51:27
341
411.500
11:46:11
533
411.500
11:46:11
104
411.800
11:45:46
832
411.800
11:45:46
983
411.800
11:45:46
549
412.000
11:44:22
434
412.000
11:44:22
923
412.100
11:42:56
935
411.300
11:36:01
857
411.800
11:35:34
904
411.700
11:32:07
910
411.900
11:32:01
1008
411.900
11:27:51
950
411.600
11:20:15
1022
411.700
11:17:41
183
411.600
11:14:40
39
411.600
11:14:40
762
411.600
11:14:40
857
411.300
11:07:39
1042
411.600
11:00:45
897
412.100
10:58:34
931
412.500
10:57:09
1024
412.400
10:55:11
788
412.700
10:51:05
95
412.700
10:51:05
1001
413.100
10:46:06
896
413.500
10:45:16
536
413.800
10:38:49
410
413.800
10:38:49
978
413.900
10:35:41
862
413.900
10:35:41
982
413.900
10:35:31
2
413.800
10:35:00
841
412.500
10:25:00
930
412.400
10:24:48
968
412.500
10:19:29
968
412.800
10:19:27
885
411.600
10:18:14
850
411.600
10:18:14
850
411.800
10:17:25
989
411.300
10:13:55
973
411.900
10:10:31
943
412.200
10:09:44
965
412.000
10:02:02
985
412.600
09:58:36
62
412.400
09:56:14
801
412.400
09:56:14
892
412.500
09:49:30
130
412.700
09:48:34
1203
412.700
09:48:26
294
412.800
09:48:24
683
412.800
09:48:24
1009
412.800
09:45:38
996
412.400
09:39:12
1182
412.400
09:38:29
1026
410.900
09:30:11
16
410.900
09:30:11
797
411.000
09:23:56
219
411.000
09:23:56
623
411.300
09:23:35
272
411.300
09:23:35
944
412.100
09:16:58
1003
412.000
09:16:58
562
412.400
09:12:48
348
412.400
09:12:48
519
412.400
09:11:17
326
412.400
09:11:17
836
412.100
09:08:36
1022
412.300
09:06:03
937
412.700
09:04:01
852
413.200
09:01:59
1004
413.200
09:00:34
1026
413.100
08:58:09
856
413.200
08:57:24
991
412.700
08:47:55
949
412.300
08:46:49
895
412.500
08:45:24
891
413.200
08:42:29
986
413.400
08:40:01
933
413.500
08:40:01
925
413.200
08:37:50
863
413.400
08:37:35
979
413.500
08:37:35
170
413.500
08:37:35
889
412.500
08:37:03
581
413.100
08:34:58
438
413.100
08:34:58
175
413.500
08:30:58
780
413.500
08:30:58
1005
413.800
08:23:04
766
412.900
08:17:48
201
412.900
08:17:48
870
412.900
08:15:09
902
415.800
08:09:05
1386
415.800
08:09:05
979
416.000
08:09:05
959
413.300
08:04:38