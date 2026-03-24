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WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 19:13
125,40 Euro
-13,52 % -19,60
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,40127,8019:47
125,40125,8019:41
Actusnews Wire
24.03.2026 18:53 Uhr
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EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail Technologies - Information regarding a share disposal by Gorgé S.A.

Press release

Paris, 24 March 2026

Exail Technologies informs that its reference shareholder, Gorgé S.A., carried out on 23 March 2026, after market close, the placement of 600,000 Exail Technologies shares through an accelerated bookbuilding process (ABB) with French and international institutional investors, at a price of €126 per share. Given the regulatory timelines, settlement and delivery of the shares will take place on 26 March.

This one-off transaction is part of a portfolio diversification approach. The transaction also increases Exail's free float and meets the strong current demand from investors in equity markets.

Following this transaction, the Gorgé family remains the controlling shareholder of Exail Technologies, with 41.4%[1] of the share capital and 56.3% of the theoretical voting rights[2]. Gorgé S.A. had not disposed of any shares over the past twelve years and, at this stage, does not intend to carry out any similar transaction.

Gorgé S.A. reiterates its confidence in Exail Technologies' short-, medium- and long-term prospects.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in the fields of autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with a strong vertical integration of the businesses. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for countering underwater mines, and inertial navigation units using state-of-the-art fibre-optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates its revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company generates most of its revenues in the defense sector, but also from civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and on the OTCQX (EXALF) listing market. The company is part of the SBF 120 index and the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes more than 110 leading tech companies in their field or growing fast-growing. It is part of the MSCI Global Small Caps Index.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts
Investor Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr

[1] Taking into account the 1,000,000 shares lent by Gorgé S.A. as part of the share loan set up at the time of the issuance of ODIRNANE in October 2025.

[2] Taking into account the voting rights attached to all shares comprising the share capital of Exail Technologies (including treasury shares deprived of voting rights)

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-97173-cp_exail-technologies_share-placement-gorge-sa_en.pdf

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