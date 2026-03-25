Tecan Group AG: Annual General Meeting 2026: Tecan proposes the election of three new members of the Board of Directors and a new Chairman

Annual General Meeting 2026: Tecan proposes the election of three new members of the Board of Directors and a new Chairman

Nina Beikert, Gitte Pugholm Aabo and Guillaume Daniellot will be proposed as new members of the Board of Directors

Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman, and Oliver Fetzer, member of the Board, will not be standing for re-election

Board of Directors will propose re-election of four current members

Matthias Gillner, Vice-Chairman of the Board, will be proposed as the new Chairman

Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg and Daniel R. Marshak proposed for re-election to the Compensation Committee

Report on non-financial matters submitted for approval with an audit certificate

Proposal for a stable dividend of CHF 3.00 per share, reflecting solid cash flows and as an expression of confidence in Tecan's future

Männedorf, Switzerland, March 25, 2026 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today published the agenda for its Annual General Meeting, which will take place on April 15, 2026.

The Board of Directors will submit several election proposals to shareholders, with the aim of ensuring the Board's optimal composition for the future. As previously announced on December 4, 2025, Lukas Braunschweiler, Chairman and a member of the Board since 2018, will not stand for re-election. In addition, Oliver Fetzer, a member of the Board since 2011, has decided not to stand for re-election.

To complete the Board, three new members will be proposed for election by the shareholders: Gitte Pugholm Aabo and Guillaume Daniellot, whose nominations were announced in December 2025 and March 2026, respectively, as well as Nina Beikert. Nina Beikert, an economist, has been with Labor Berlin - Charité Vivantes (Germany) since 2013 and has served as its CEO since 2019. Labor Berlin - Charité Vivantes is the largest hospital laboratory in Europe. Previously, she was a professor of applied statistics at the Ludwigshafen University of Applied Sciences (Germany) and held various positions at Roche Diagnostics in Germany and the United States. The 44-year-old German citizen brings extensive leadership and Board experience, and will add particular expertise in the clinical diagnostics market.

Matthias Gillner, a member of the Board of Directors since 2023 and currently Vice-Chairman, has been nominated to succeed Lukas Braunschweiler as Chairman of the Board. This nomination was also announced in December 2025. Subject to his election as Chairman, Matthias Gillner will step down as Chair of the Audit Committee but will remain a member, alongside Guillaume Daniellot and Gitte Pugholm Aabo.

Four members of the Board of Directors are being proposed to shareholders for re-election for a one-year term: Myra Eskes, Matthias Gillner, Christa Kreuzburg, and Daniel A. Marshak. Together with the newly elected members, the Board of Directors will once again comprise seven members.

The Board of Directors also proposes the re-election of all current members of the Compensation Committee: Myra Eskes, Christa Kreuzburg, and Daniel A. Marshak. Subject to her re-election, Myra Eskes is expected to continue as Chair of the Compensation Committee.

Sustainability reporting developed further

For the third time, a report on non-financial matters will be submitted to Tecan's shareholders for approval at this year's Annual General Meeting. Published as part of the Annual Report 2025 on March 16, 2026, this report underwent a limited assurance audit by Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, for the second consecutive year, focusing on selected indicators. The audit certificate provides additional transparency and demonstrates Tecan's ongoing commitment to sustainability reporting.

Proposal for an unchanged dividend

Based on a solid cash flow and as an expression of confidence in Tecan's future and commitment to shareholder returns, the Board of Directors will propose an unchanged dividend of CHF 3.00 per share. Half of the dividend, i.e., CHF 1.50, will again be paid out from the available capital contribution reserve and is therefore not subject to withholding tax.

Key upcoming dates

A Q1 2026 Qualitative Update will be published on May 12, 2026

The 2026 Interim Report will be published on August 11, 2026

A Q3 2026 Qualitative Update will be published on November 5, 2026





About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) improves people's lives and health by empowering customers to scale healthcare innovation globally from life science to the clinic. Tecan is a pioneer and global leader in laboratory automation. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments, components and medical devices that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has 3,000 employees, with manufacturing, research and development sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and maintains a sales and service network in over 70 countries. In 2025, Tecan generated sales of CHF 883 million (USD 1,063 million; EUR 939 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

For further information:

Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor@tecan.com

www.tecan.com

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