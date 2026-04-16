Das Instrument SXLG XS2399370803 LEVERAGE SHARES -3O+G ETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2026The instrument SXLG XS2399370803 LEVERAGE SHARES -3O+G ETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026Das Instrument SR9 CH0126881561 SWISS RE AG NAM. DL -,12 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026The instrument SR9 CH0126881561 SWISS RE AG NAM. DL -,12 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2026Das Instrument SKOR XS2472196331 LEVERAGE SHARES -3SOUKETP ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2026The instrument SKOR XS2472196331 LEVERAGE SHARES -3SOUKETP ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026Das Instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2026The instrument J1X BMG4660A1036 HIMALAYA SHIPPING LTD DL1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026Das Instrument R3Q NO0010112675 REC SILICON NK 0,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026The instrument R3Q NO0010112675 REC SILICON NK 0,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2026Das Instrument TEN CH0012100191 TECAN GRP AG NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2026The instrument TEN CH0012100191 TECAN GRP AG NAM.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026Das Instrument SR9A US8708861088 SWISS RE ADR SF-,0950736 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026The instrument SR9A US8708861088 SWISS RE ADR SF-,0950736 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.04.2026Das Instrument VR6 CA8685951094 SUPREME CRITICAL M. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2026The instrument VR6 CA8685951094 SUPREME CRITICAL M. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026Das Instrument 1AKA NO0010716582 AKER SOLUTIONS ASA NK1,08 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2026The instrument 1AKA NO0010716582 AKER SOLUTIONS ASA NK1,08 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026Das Instrument 6DJ JE00BMDKH437 DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.04.2026The instrument 6DJ JE00BMDKH437 DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 17.04.2026