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WKN: A0Q4ER | ISIN: SE0002485979 | Ticker-Symbol: 5GV
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 10:12
1,506 Euro
-0,40 % -0,006
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENOVIS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENOVIS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5781,63410:41
1,6201,62610:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 08:30 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Genovis AB: Genovis Enters Non-Exclusive License Agreement for EndoS2 Enzyme Technology for Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Development and Commercialization

Genovis AB announces that it has entered into a non-exclusive, worldwide license agreement with a US-based private biotech company, granting rights to use Genovis' proprietary EndoS2 enzyme technology for the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapeutics.

Under the terms of the agreement, the licensee - a private biotech company incorporated in the United States with a development pipeline focused on ADC therapeutics - receives a non-exclusive worldwide license under Genovis' patent portfolio covering the EndoS2 enzyme and its related methods of use. The license enables the licensee to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize ADC products across all therapeutic indications and covers multiple ADC programs.

The agreement entitles Genovis to an upfront access fee and milestone payments. Reflecting the licensee's multi-program ADC development model, the agreement uses milestone-based payments triggered at defined development and commercial thresholds rather than running royalties. Designed to encompass multiple ADC programs, the agreement enables each program that successfully reaches commercialization to generate up to approximately USD 20 million in total payments to Genovis.

"This agreement is a strong validation of the utility of our EndoS2 enzyme technology in the rapidly expanding ADC field. Site-specific conjugation technologies are increasingly recognized as a key differentiator in next-generation ADC development, and we are proud to support a dedicated ADC-focused company as they advance their pipeline," said Fredrik Olsson, CEO at Genovis.

EndoS2 is an IgG-specific endoglycosidase that selectively cleaves N-linked glycans from the Fc region of IgG antibodies, enabling precise, site-specific conjugation of payloads to create homogeneous ADCs with well-defined DAR (Drug-to-Antibody Ratios) - a critical quality attribute influencing both the safety and efficacy of ADC therapeutics. ADCs are one of the fastest-growing drug classes in oncology, with a robust global pipeline of clinical-stage programs and multiple products already approved.

Contacts
Fredrik Olsson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70-276 46 56 fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

About Us
Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis' innovative products and technologies are used by scientists all over the world and the product formats streamline and improve workflows in biochemical analysis and sequencing, as well as in the development, quality control and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Group consists of Genovis AB and the wholly owned subsidiaries Genovis Inc. (US) and SEQURNA AB. Genovis shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

This information is information that Genovis is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-25 08:30 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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