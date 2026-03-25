Enad Global 7 AB: Daybreak Games announces EverQuest Legends - A reimagined, solo-friendly experience set in the World of Norrath

Enad Global 7 AB (publ) ("EG7") today announces that Daybreak Games, a wholly owned subsidiary of EG7, together with the independent development studio Game Jawn, has announced EverQuest Legends, a reimagined version of the original EverQuest designed to bring the classic experience to both returning and new players.

EverQuest Legends combines the nostalgia of the original EverQuest with modern gameplay systems and quality-of-life enhancements. The game has been designed from the ground up to support a more flexible playstyle, allowing players to experience the world of Norrath solo, in small groups, or in raids.

At launch, EverQuest Legends will feature the original art style, including classic graphics, zones, spell effects, loot, and music, alongside a range of modern features aimed at improving accessibility and player experience.

Key features include:

Experience Classic EverQuest - Revisit the original world of Norrath with its iconic visuals, sound, and gameplay elements, faithfully recreated for a modern audience

Modern Game Features - A streamlined user interface, enhanced spell and ability management, and numerous quality-of-life improvements

Forge Your Legend - A new multi-class system allowing players to combine up to three classes per character, creating over 500 unique class combinations and enabling deep character customization

Adventure Your Way - A flexible progression system that allows players to experience the game at their own pace, whether solo, in small groups of up to four players, or in raids of up to eight players

The game is developed in collaboration with Game Jawn, a team with deep roots in the EverQuest community and extensive experience in emulator development, bringing both authenticity and passion to the project.

EverQuest Legends is expected to enter closed beta in April 2026, with a planned launch in July 2026. For more information about EverQuest Legends and to sign up for the closed beta visit http://EverQuestLegends.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Fredrik Rüdén, Group Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +46 733 117 262

fredrik.ruden@enadglobal7.com

Robin Lundell, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone: +46 730 587 608

robin.lundell@enadglobal7.com

About EG7

EG7 is a group of companies within the gaming industry that develops, markets, publishes and distributes PC, console and mobile games to the global gaming market. The company employs approximately 360 game developers and develops its own original IPs, as well as acts as consultants to other publishers around the world through its game development divisions Daybreak Games, Piranha Games and Big Blue Bubble. In addition, the group's marketing department Petrol has contributed to the release of 2,000+ titles, of which many are world famous brands such as Call of Duty, Destiny, Dark Souls and Rage. The group's publishing and distribution departments Fireshine Games hold expertise in both physical and digital publishing. EG7 is headquartered in Stockholm with approximately 560 employees in 12 offices worldwide.

Enad Global 7 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with Ticker Symbol: EG7