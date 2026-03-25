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WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Frankfurt
25.03.26 | 08:00
0,715 Euro
+0,70 % +0,005
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Software
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,7150,77013:26
0,7150,77013:23
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline's HawkSearch and Znode Partner to Bring AI-Powered Search & Product Discovery to Enterprise B2B eCommerce

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, today announced a partnership between HawkSearch and Znode to help manufacturers and distributors elevate onsite search, merchandising, and personalization across complex B2B commerce experiences on the Znode platform. HawkSearch is an AI-powered search, merchandising, and personalization platform built to optimize product discovery and drive higher conversions for eCommerce businesses.

Znode is a B2B ecommerce platform designed to manage complex commerce, including multiple channels, storefronts, brands, and business models. Znode customers will use HawkSearch's AI-driven search and product discovery to help buyers find the right products faster, navigate large catalogs more easily, and improve conversion across multi-store and multi-portal experiences.

"B2B buyers expect the same fast, intuitive discovery experiences they get in consumer ecommerce - yet their catalogs are far more complex," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "By partnering with Znode, we're expanding access to HawkSearch's AI-powered search so more manufacturers and distributors can deliver personalized, high-performing product discovery to their customers at scale."

Key outcomes for Znode customers include:

  • Improved search relevance and product discovery using AI-powered search, merchandising, and personalization capabilities.

  • Better navigation for complex B2B catalogs through enhanced filtering, merchandising controls, and guided discovery.

  • A scalable path to modernization aligned with Znode's API-first approach for multi-channel B2B commerce.

"Znode was built to support complex B2B commerce models across channels and brands," said Rupesh Agrawal, CEO of Znode. "Partnering with HawkSearch helps our customers strengthen the buying experience with modern AI-driven search and discovery-especially for organizations managing large catalogs, nuanced product data, and multi-site experiences."

About HawkSearch
HawkSearch is an AI-powered search, merchandising, and personalization platform that helps eCommerce businesses optimize product discovery and drive higher conversions. Serving B2B and B2C merchants across industries, HawkSearch combines advanced machine learning with flexible merchandising controls to deliver relevant, engaging shopping experiences.

About Znode
Znode (znode.com) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale. Znode is a distributed SaaS product of Amla Commerce, Inc. (amla.io).

Contact:
Jeremy LaDuque
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgelines-hawksearch-and-znode-partner-to-bring-ai-powered-sear-1148987

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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