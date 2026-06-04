Bridgeline Digital: Medical Equipment Manufacturer Launches HawkSearch to Improve eCommerce Search

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today the successful launch of HawkSearch for a global medical equipment manufacturer, powering search and product discovery across its BigCommerce eCommerce platform.

The global manufacturer serves hospitals, clinical laboratories, and research institutions worldwide. With approximately 3,000 products now live and a Phase 2 expansion already planned, HawkSearch is powering dynamic auto-complete, popular search suggestions, and personalized product and promotional recommendations to help their customers find the right products faster.

HawkSearch provides merchandising teams with greater control over search performance through tools such as boost and bury rules, promotions, and campaign management. Keyword-driven campaigns, including banners and featured content within search results, further support targeted marketing efforts. The platform's AI-driven concept search capabilities improve accuracy by better understanding long-tail queries and customer intent.

"This launch reflects the kind of fast, high-impact deployments HawkSearch is built for," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "From initial engagement to go-live, our platform helps organizations improve search relevancy, personalize the buying experience, and drive measurable eCommerce results quickly."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. HawkSearch, Bridgeline's AI-powered platform, delivers intelligent search experiences for both B2B and B2C brands across a wide range of industries. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Kelly Maltman

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/medical-equipment-manufacturer-launches-hawksearch-to-improve-eco-1173222