Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - EraNova Metals Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF) ("EraNova" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that detailed petrographic analysis and whole-rock geochemical results support the presence of a classic porphyry-style copper-gold system at the Ruffner target, located on its 100%-owned Ruby Creek Project near Atlin, British Columbia.

These results follow up on the Company's November 4, 2025 news release, which first identified high-grade copper-gold mineralization associated with a feldspar-phyric porphyry intrusion, including grab samples returning up to 8.1% Cu, 13.0 g/t Au from outcrop, and 36.8 g/t Au from talus float. Petrographic and geochemical work announced today provides strong confirmation of the underlying porphyry system.

"These results support that the Ruffner target hosts a classic porphyry copper-gold system and provide important geological context for the high-grade surface values we reported previously," said Meredith Eades, President and CEO of EraNova. "The alteration assemblages, sulfide mineralization, and host rock chemistry all point to a fertile system with scale potential, and we are now advancing toward drill testing to evaluate that potential. Importantly, Ruffner is located just 3.6 kilometres from the Adanac molybdenum deposit, which is advancing toward a NI 43-101 compliant PEA. Together, these assets highlight the broader district-scale opportunity at Ruby Creek, where our objective is to advance both development and discovery in parallel."

Highlights

Petrography confirms classic porphyry alteration assemblages, including phyllic (sericite), propylitic (chlorite-epidote), and argillic alteration

Disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization observed within altered intrusive host rocks

Whole-rock geochemistry classifies host intrusion as diorite to granodiorite,

Evidence of multi-phase intrusive and hydrothermal activity, including cross-cutting granitoid phases

Surface mineralization includes copper values up to 8% Cu and gold values up to 5.6 g/t Au

Ruffner target located approximately 3.6 km from the Adanac molybdenum deposit

Figure 1: Location of the Ruffner target within the Ruby Creek Project, highlighting proximity to the Adanac molybdenum deposit and surrounding exploration targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Ruffner - Confirmed Porphyry Copper-Gold System

Petrographic analysis of mineralized outcrop samples confirms that the Ruffner target hosts a well-developed porphyry-style hydrothermal system. The host rocks are interpreted as intermediate intrusive compositions (monzodiorite to granodiorite), with alteration and mineralization consistent with productive copper-gold porphyry environments.

Intense alteration has partially to completely overprinted primary textures, with pervasive sericitic (phyllic) alteration of feldspars and widespread propylitic alteration, including chlorite and epidote replacing primary mafic minerals. Disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrite mineralization are spatially associated with these altered zones.

Supergene modification is evident, with malachite mineralization and hematite-limonite staining, supporting the presence of underlying sulfide mineralization. A younger, cross-cutting quartz-phyric intrusive phase indicates multiple pulses of magmatism and fluid flow, a key characteristic of fertile porphyry systems.

Whole-rock geochemical data further supports this interpretation, classifying the host intrusion as diorite to granodiorite, and distinguishing it from surrounding intrusive phases within the broader Ruby Creek system.

Whole-rock geochemical analysis of representative samples, including immobile element classification (Winchester & Floyd, 1977), indicates the host intrusion is diorite to granodiorite in composition. The porphyry unit is geochemically distinct from surrounding intrusive phases, and field relationships suggest it is younger than the 4th of July Batholith, the predominant granitoid mapped at surface in the area.

These geological characteristics are consistent with the previously reported (November 4, 2025 new release) high-grade surface results, including copper values up to 8% Cu (with 1.2 g/t Au) and gold values up to 5.6 g/t Au (with 0.9% Cu) from outcrop and subcrop of the altered feldspar-phyric porphyry.

Figure 2: Mineralized feldspar-phyric porphyry outcrop at the Ruffner target showing copper mineralization and alteration consistent with porphyry systems (2025 field season).

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Next Steps

The Ruffner target will be a priority focus for ongoing exploration as the Company advances work toward drill readiness. Planned activities include:

Detailed geological mapping and structural interpretation

Additional geophysical surveys to define subsurface extent

Advancement of drill targeting, subject to permitting and financing

These activities form part of the Company's broader strategy to advance multiple high-impact targets across the Ruby Creek property, with the objective of generating drill-ready targets and future discovery catalysts.

Figure 3: Close-up of mineralized sample displaying late-stage to supergene Cu-bearing alteration, indicating supergene modification superimposed on an intensely argillic-altered hydrothermal assemblage consistent with porphyry-style mineralization.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11821/289845_eranova2.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Nicholas Clive Aspinall, M.Sc., P.Eng., is a consulting geologist to EraNova and is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Aspinall has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Rock samples were analyzed at Bureau Veritas laboratories in Whitehorse, Yukon and Vancouver, British Columbia, using industry-standard analytical methods. Samples were analyzed using modified aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS for multi-element analysis and fire assay for gold, including metallic screen analysis where appropriate. Over-limit base metal samples were re-analyzed using multi-acid digestion and ICP-ES. Whole rock characterization was conducted by ithium borate fusion coupled with ICP-ES/MS analysis. All results passed internal laboratory QA/QC procedures. Petrography was conducted by qualified personnel at Vancouver Petrographics.

About EraNova Metals Inc.

EraNova Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious and base metal projects across western Canada.

The Company's flagship asset is the Ruby Creek Property, a 29,700-hectare land package near Atlin, BC that hosts both the Adanac Molybdenum Project, a development-stage deposit, and the Atlin Discovery Project, an emerging pipeline of high-grade gold, silver, copper, and tungsten zones.

EraNova also holds two additional 100%-owned assets: the Big Ledge Zinc-Lead Project, located 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, and the South Thompson Nickel Project in west-central Manitoba.

For further information on EraNova, visit our website at www.eranovametals.com or contact:

Twitter: @eranovametals

LinkedIn: EraNova Metals

Youtube: @eranovameatls

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: statements regarding the interpretation of petrographic and geochemical results; the potential scale, continuity, and significance of the Ruffner copper-gold porphyry system; plans to advance the target toward drill testing; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; and the Company's broader strategy to advance both development and discovery at the Ruby Creek Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: the accuracy and reliability of geological, geochemical, and petrographic interpretations; that surface and analytical data are indicative of a broader mineralized system; that planned exploration activities, including geophysical surveys and drill targeting, will proceed as expected; that required permits, regulatory approvals and financing will be obtained in a timely manner; and that market conditions will remain supportive of exploration activities.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the inherent risks of mineral exploration; that exploration results may not confirm the presence, continuity, or economic potential of mineralization; that geological interpretations may change with additional data; delays in permitting or access; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; and general economic, regulatory, or geopolitical conditions.

Although EraNova believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289845

Source: EraNova Metals Inc.