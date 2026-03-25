Valletta, Malta and Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Meridianbet, a sports betting and gaming operator and subsidiary of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), has launched a fully redesigned digital platform in Malta, its longest-standing regulated market. The release marks the most significant product upgrade to the platform since its initial launch, introducing an AI-powered assistant, early payout mechanics, enhanced odds promotions and a redesigned casino interface across mobile and desktop.

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Key Takeaways:

Meridianbet has launched a fully redesigned digital platform in Malta featuring an AI-powered assistant, Early Payout, Bet Boost and a redesigned casino interface

In January, Meridianbet completed the acquisition of Fairbet Ltd., bringing its retail network across Malta to 20 storefronts

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About Meridian Holdings Inc.



Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The Company's B2C division is represented by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. MRDN's B2B division, comprised of game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of global clients. Meridian Holdings' other subsidiaries include RKings Competitions, a high-volume UK-based raffle ticker business, Mexplay, a regulated online casino in Mexico, and Classics for a Cause, Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade promotion lotteries. The Company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law.

For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com,

Source: Meridianbet Group

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