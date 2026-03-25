Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Expands Active Deployment of CloudRep.ai Across Healthcare, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Global Markets

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce continued progress in the deployment and expansion of its AI-powered communications platform, CloudRep.ai, into multiple industries and international markets.

CloudRep.ai is an enterprise-grade, multi-agent automation platform operating across voice, chat, and SMS within a unified environment, designed to support organizations in managing customer interactions, automating processes, and deploying role-specific AI agents throughout various communication channels to enhance responsiveness, consistency and service availability.

Platform Overview: Unified, Multi-Channel, and Localized

CloudRep.ai is designed as an all-in-one communications platform, enabling organizations to manage text, voice, and SMS interactions within a single, integrated system.

Key capabilities include:

Multi-language and localization: Enabling AI agents to operate across languages, dialects, and regional communication patterns, while adapting tone, intent handling, and interaction logic to local market conditions

Omni-channel interaction model: Unifying voice, chat, and SMS within a single operational system

Role-based multi-agent architecture: Allowing organizations to deploy specialized agents aligned to operational functions

Continuous learning and refinement: Driven by real interaction data

This architecture is designed to support scalable implementation for both commercial and regulated environments, where consistency, responsiveness, and operational alignment are required.

Active Sector Deployments and Expansion

CloudRep.ai is currently being commercially deployed across multiple sectors, and has several pilots underway:

Healthcare (Clinics, Medical Offices, Physiotherapy)

Deployments support appointment scheduling, intake management, reminders, and follow-ups.

"We chose CloudRep for its ability to handle patient calls and bookings around the clock. The onboarding process was efficient, and the system was up and running with minimal disruption. The biggest benefit has been capturing bookings we would have otherwise missed, especially after hours, while ensuring every patient receives prompt and helpful support."

- Dr. Timothy Damaso, Clinic Director at PhysioMed Roytec

Retail Chains and Consumer Businesses

Handling inquiries, orders, bookings, and customer engagement across multi-location retail environments.

"Working with the CloudRep team has been a great experience. The AI agent and chatbot solution have performed exceptionally well for Tirewarehouse.ca, helping us manage customer inquiries more efficiently and consistently. Implementation was smooth, and we're already seeing the value-so much so that we're looking forward to expanding CloudRep across other channels within Trail Tire."

- Doug Hoffman, E-Commerce Manager at Trail Tire Group (~70+ locations across Canada)

Health & Wellness Organizations

Supports scheduling, membership management, and client communications.

Entertainment and Online Ticketing

Supports ticketing, event inquiries, and real-time engagement.

Training Organizations and Real Estate

Supports intake, scheduling, general inquiries, and client communications, including property-related matters.

Travel and Tourism (Pilot Deployment)

The Company is working with a large-scale travel and tourism provider on a pilot deployment focused on high-volume inquiries, bookings, and multi-channel communication.

Municipal Engagement in Ontario

Predictiv AI has initiated early-stage discussions with municipalities across Ontario to explore the use of CloudRep.ai in citizen services, call handling, and communication processes within public sector environments.

Multi-Agent Architecture

CloudRep.ai is built on a modular, multi-agent architecture, enabling AI agents to operate in alignment with specific operational roles. This structure supports consistent and high-quality handling of customer interactions across teams and locations.

Agent types include:

Customer service agents

Booking and scheduling agents

Sales agents

Technical support agents

Post-interaction review and training agents

Agents operate across voice, chat, and SMS, enabling end-to-end interaction management.

The platform integrates unified communication channels and centralized interaction tracking and ticketing.

Integrated Training and Continuous Optimization

CloudRep.ai incorporates a post-interaction review and continuous training system, designed to analyze real-world interactions and refine agent performance over time.

The platform enables organizations to train AI agents using their own operational data, allowing agents to align with internal processes, communication styles, and customer expectations.

This includes:

Role-specific evaluation of conversations

Structured feedback loops tied to outcomes

Domain adaptation using organization-specific data

Continuous process optimization

CloudRep.ai is designed to evolve based on customer-specific interaction data, enabling more relevant and context-aware responses over time.

The Company believes this approach enables organizations to move from generic AI interactions to operationally aligned AI agents, supporting improved consistency and communication efficiency.

Advanced SLM Development for Healthcare

The Company is advancing the development of proprietary small language models (SLMs), with a focus on healthcare applications.

These models are designed to support:

Context-aware and scenario-specific decision-making

Structured reasoning frameworks

Efficient, privacy-focused deployment

Development is now at an advanced stage, informed by recent research contributions from the Predictiv AI Research Team led by Dr. Subha Fernando, whose published work on Evolutionary Optimization of Chain-of-Thought Supervision for SLMs provides foundational insights for improving reasoning accuracy and efficiency in compact AI models. This technology is planned to be integrated into future healthcare deployments of CloudRep.ai.

Global Expansion Strategy

Predictiv AI is advancing the international rollout of CloudRep.ai through a channel-driven expansion strategy, with initial partnership activity underway in Latin America.

The Company intends to expand into additional regions including Asia, the Middle East, and Africa through channel partnerships, multi-language deployment, and distributed infrastructure.

Scalable Deployment and Pricing Model

CloudRep.ai operates on a usage-aligned, scalable pricing model designed to support deployment from single-location businesses to large, multi-site enterprises.

The platform combines:

Base monthly packages per location, typically ranging from approximately $100 to $1000

Usage-based billing, including per-minute and interaction-based pricing across voice, chat, and SMS

This structure enables organizations to align costs directly with interaction volume, operational complexity and scale.

For larger deployments, pricing scales based on number of locations, interaction volume, and system configuration, with enterprise deployments reaching higher monthly levels depending on system requirements.

CloudRep.ai functions as a communications infrastructure layer, allowing organizations to maintain predictable base costs while scaling usage dynamically.

"CloudRep.ai is built as a unified, multi-agent platform that integrates voice, chat, and SMS into structured operational processes," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "Our focus is on enabling organizations to deploy role-based AI agents across channels, with multi-language and localization capabilities, while continuously improving performance through real-world data. In parallel, we are advancing our small language model development, particularly in healthcare."

About Predictiv AI Inc.



Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact



Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-expands-active-deployment-of-cloudrep.ai-across-heal-1151505