DP World Advances Gender Equity in Peru With "Women Moving the World" Panel

Industry leaders come together to accelerate inclusion across port and logistics sectors

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / At DP World in Peru, progress toward gender equity is no longer a future goal - it's already measurable.

Over the past five years, the company has increased women's participation in operational roles by 367% and grown female representation in leadership positions by 41% - a significant shift in an industry historically defined by low female participation.

Building on that momentum, DP World recently hosted "Women Moving the World," a panel discussion that brought together leading voices from across Peru's trade, shipping, and agriculture sectors to explore how greater inclusion can strengthen the industry and drive national development.

A platform for leadership and real-world perspectives

The event convened prominent leaders whose careers reflect the evolving role of women in global trade:

Teresa Mera Gómez , former Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism for Peru, offered a policy and economic lens on how diversity supports more competitive and resilient trade ecosystems.

Gloria Barandiarán, Deputy General Manager at Evergreen Shipping Agency (Peru) S.A.C., shared insights from the shipping sector and the importance of representation across maritime operations.

Roxana Nolte, Commercial Manager at Agrícola Don Ricardo - one of Peru's leading agricultural export companies - provided a perspective from the agribusiness sector, highlighting how a diverse logistics workforce enables Peru's global competitiveness.

Together, the panelists explored how creating more inclusive workplaces is not only a social priority, but also a business imperative - one that drives innovation, improves decision-making, and strengthens supply chains.

Turning momentum into measurable impact

While the panel underscored how far the industry has come, it also highlighted the importance of sustaining that progress through action.

At DP World in Peru, gender equity efforts are part of a broader sustainability strategy that connects workforce development, environmental innovation, and community impact. In 2025 alone, the team:

Inaugurated six digital classrooms at the Virgen de la Inmaculada Concepción school, benefiting more than 300 students and contributing to over 3,000 students reached through education initiatives to date.

Received the Best Good Practices in Social Sustainability award from the Sustainability Observatory of the Ministry of Transport and Communications for its Emprende DP World program - an initiative that has supported the growth of more than 300 micro and small enterprises (MYPES) in Callao, including more than 50 entrepreneurs.

Reduced its carbon footprint in Peru by approximately 22%, cutting emissions from nearly 13,000 tons of CO2 to a projected 9,700 tons by the end of 2025 - advancing toward its broader goal of a 90% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

A stronger industry through inclusion

As Peru continues to strengthen its position in global trade, the path forward is increasingly clear: diversity and sustainability are not separate priorities - they are mutually reinforcing drivers of long-term growth.

Through initiatives like "Women Moving the World" - and tangible progress across education, entrepreneurship, and decarbonization - DP World is helping shape a more inclusive, more resilient logistics sector across Peru. One where opportunity expands alongside impact, and where a more diverse industry is ultimately a stronger one.

Learn more about how DP World is advancing gender equity and sustainability across Latin America.

Find more stories and multimedia from DP World at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DP World

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dp-world

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DP World

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dp-world-advances-gender-equity-in-peru-with-%22women-moving-the-w-1151514