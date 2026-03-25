Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC) is proud to celebrate Governance Professionals Day (GP Day) on March 25, marking the fourth nationwide recognition of the essential role governance professionals play in shaping responsible, transparent, and accountable organizations. This year's theme reflects GPC's recent launch of the Next Gen Governance Professionals Initiative, a national network for students and early-career governance professionals, and aims to bring national attention to the profession while recognizing the emerging talent shaping its future.

Governance Professionals Day events will take place across GPC's local chapters, bringing together governance professionals from coast to coast for in-person and online events. The national celebration will culminate in Toronto at the TMX Market Centre, where GPC and Ivey Business School will participate in the market close in solidarity with their joint executive education program for senior governance leaders, the Ivey-GPC Governance Leadership Program. Together, GP Day and the Next Gen initiative represent the full continuum of governance excellence: from emerging professionals building foundational skills to seasoned leaders refining advanced governance capabilities.

"Governance Professionals Day is about momentum," said Lynn Beauregard, President of Governance Professionals of Canada. "Canada's next generation isn't waiting to be invited into the boardroom-they're already building the systems that make better decisions possible. Organizationally, by aligning our Next Gen initiative with the Ivey-GPC Governance Leadership Program, we're establishing a strong pipeline from emerging talent to executive leadership-where fresh perspective and advanced experience reinforce one another across every sector."

About the Next Gen Governance Professionals Initiative

The Next Gen Governance Professionals Initiative is designed for students at the undergraduate, graduate, or law school level who are interested in law, policy, government relations, business administration, operations, finance, and related fields, as well as early-career governance professionals with up to three years of experience. The initiative offers mentorship, peer support, foundational governance training, and exposure to real-world board and committee operations, helping emerging professionals translate their academic backgrounds into practical governance expertise.

Call to Action

Students and early-career governance professionals (0-3 years) are invited to join GPC's Next Gen Governance Professionals Initiative. To get involved, please email info@gpcanada.org.

About Governance Professionals of Canada (GPC)

GPC is the national voice for governance professionals, dedicated to advancing governance excellence across corporate, public sector, Crown, and nonprofit organizations through education, certification, and an active professional community.

About the Ivey-GPC Governance Leadership Program

The Ivey-GPC Governance Leadership Program equips senior leaders to navigate complex board dynamics, strengthen decision-making, and align directors with management. Graduates can earn the Governance Leadership Designation (GLD) after a post-program examination. The first cohort runs April 14-17 , and we're still accepting applications.

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Source: Governance Professionals of Canada