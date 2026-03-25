Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

I. Notification by Westersingel II B.V. of 23 March 2026

Vastned NV has received on 23 March 2026 a transparency notification dated 23 March 2026, which indicates that Westersingel II B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 20 March 2026, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Westersingel II B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).

II. Notification by FERVET0PUS B.V. of 20 March 2026

Vastned NV has received on 24 March 2026 a transparency notification dated 20 March 2026, which indicates that FERVET0PUS B.V., as a result of the disposal of shares on 20 March 2026, no longer holds voting rights of Vastned NV. FERVET0PUS B.V. has thus crossed the lowest threshold (downward).

Full press release:

Attachment