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WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687 | Ticker-Symbol: IJX
Tradegate
20.03.26 | 15:49
28,900 Euro
-0,69 % -0,200
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VASTNED NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,60028,80019:42
28,70028,80018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.03.2026 18:10 Uhr
136 Leser
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Vastned NV: Disclosure of transparency notification (article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007)

I. Notification by Westersingel II B.V. of 23 March 2026

Vastned NV has received on 23 March 2026 a transparency notification dated 23 March 2026, which indicates that Westersingel II B.V., as a result of the acquisition of shares on 20 March 2026, now holds more than 10% of the voting rights of Vastned NV. Westersingel II B.V. has thus crossed the 10% threshold (upward).

II. Notification by FERVET0PUS B.V. of 20 March 2026

Vastned NV has received on 24 March 2026 a transparency notification dated 20 March 2026, which indicates that FERVET0PUS B.V., as a result of the disposal of shares on 20 March 2026, no longer holds voting rights of Vastned NV. FERVET0PUS B.V. has thus crossed the lowest threshold (downward).

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Disclosure of transparency notification

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.