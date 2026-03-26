Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Arif Shivji, CPA, MBA, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective immediately.

Arif is a seasoned finance professional with extensive experience supporting public companies in financial reporting, regulatory compliance, and capital markets advisory. He currently provides CFO services to a number of private and publicly listed issuers across the crypto, petroleum, mining, and technology sectors on the CSE, TSX, and OTC markets.

Arif is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in British Columbia and Alberta, a U.S. CPA (Illinois), and a CFA charterholder. He recently completed the NACD Directorship Certification. Following his MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business, Arif served as Manager, Transaction Services at PwC Advisory, where he performed buy-side due diligence on acquisitions across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Through his consulting company, Arif has provided fractional CFO services to both private and public companies and has significant experience in capital markets transactions, including the formation of two CPCs on the TSX and a junior mining IPO on the CSE. He was also the founder and CFO of Predator Midstream, which grew to approximately 90 employees within 18 months prior to its sale to Secure Energy.

"We are very pleased to welcome Arif as our CFO," said Timothy J. Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of Tokenwell. "His experience with public company reporting and capital markets will be critical as we advance our B2B and institutional strategy and continue to build our business."

In connection with his appointment, Arif is expected to be granted 1,100,000 stock options (the "Options"), subject to the approval of the Board of Directors and applicable regulatory authorities. The Options are expected to be granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) (OTCQB: TWELF) (FSE: Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Telegram, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

Tokenwell Disclaimer - Tokenwell Platforms Inc. is not an investment adviser or commodity trading advisor. Tokenwell makes no representation regarding the advisability of investments linked to its products. Assets remain on users' own exchanges. Terms and conditions available at tokenwell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Sentences containing words such as "believe," "aim," "intend," "plan," "may," "expect," "should," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "project," or their negatives, or other similar expressions of a future or forward-looking nature generally should be considered forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements relating to the development of the new community access program, future events or operating performance, business strategy, and potential market opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited, our ability to continue with our development efforts, our efforts to grow our business and operations, the costs or expenditures associated therewith, competition in our industry, and the evolving rules and regulations applicable to digital assets and our industry. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulatory Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290011

Source: Tokenwell Platforms Inc.