Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Group's Board Of Directors Has Resolved On A Rights Issue Of Approx Sek 40 Million And Agreed A Revised Financing Package

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The Board of Directors of Magle Group AB (publ) ("Magle Group", the "Company" or the "Group") has today resolved, subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting"), on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 40 million (the "Rights Issue") to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and financial flexibility, support working capital and operational efficiency in the core businesses, and enable scalable growth. The subscription price is SEK 4.50 per share. The Rights Issue is covered up to approximately 85 percent through subscription undertakings, subscription intentions and a guarantee commitment. In addition, the Company has secured bridge financing pending the completion of the Rights Issue, reached an agreement in principle with holders representing a majority of its outstanding bonds including a conditional waiver of the maintenance test until 31 December 2026, subject to the Company raising aggregate net cash of at least SEK 100 million, including the net proceeds from the Rights Issue, by 30 June 2026, and entered into amended loan agreements with PRS1 ApS ("PRS1") and MB Holding Køge ApS ("MB Holding"). Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on 10 April 2026, for resolution on approval of the Rights Issue and the related party transactions relating to the amended loan agreements with PRS1 and MB Holding, will be announced through a separate press release.

The Rights Issue and Bridge Loans

Background and motive

Over the past several years, Magle Group has pursued an ambitious growth strategy, expanding its capabilities across biopolymers, CDMO services, degradable embolisation technologies, and early-stage biotech innovation. In 2024, the Group reached a key operational milestone with the acquisition of Magle Biopolymers - a specialised dextran-based manufacturing business. This expansion has strengthened the Group's technological platform, deepened global partnerships, and broadened its commercial footprint across geographies and therapeutic areas.

At the same time, the pace and scale of growth have introduced operational complexity and increased capital intensity. As 2026 began, the Company entered a phase of strategic reset, focusing on its most established, revenue-generating, and scalable platforms - Magle Biopolymers and Magle Chemoswed. This includes reducing emphasis on early-stage biotech projects and prioritising R&D investments toward opportunities with clear commercial readiness and strategic alignment. This reset is designed to sharpen commercial execution, improve margins, and build long-term value.

In mid-February 2026, Magle Group issued a profit warning ahead of its formal year-end reporting, reflecting the near-term financial effects of this strategic reset. These measures included impairments of non-core assets, organisational realignment, and portfolio simplification. While primarily non-recurring and non-cash, they are critical to streamlining operations and improving future capital efficiency. As a result, preliminary full-year 2025 EBITDA is expected to be negative, largely due to these one-time items.

Despite these short-term effects, underlying revenue development remains stable. Full-year 2025 revenues are expected to reach approximately SEK 300 million, representing growth compared to the prior year and demonstrating commercial resilience in the Group's core businesses.

The Company is now entering a new phase focused on margin improvement, disciplined capital allocation, and scalable growth across the Biopolymers and CDMO business units. To support this transformation and provide financial flexibility during the transition, the Board of Directors has resolved to carry out the Rights Issue.

Use of proceeds

If fully subscribed, the Rights Issue is expected to provide the Company with gross proceeds of approximately SEK 40 million before issue costs. Transaction costs related to the Rights Issue amount to approximately SEK 2.9 million. The Company has entered into bridge financing (the "Bridge Loans"), as further described under "Bridge Loans" below, in order to secure its financing needs pending completion of the Rights Issue. The Bridge Loans will be used to support the Company's working capital and operational needs and is intended to be repaid through set-off against shares in the Rights Issue.

Accordingly, the net proceeds from the Rights Issue, after set-off of the Bridge Loans and deduction of transaction costs of approximately SEK 2.9 million, are intended to be allocated in order of priority as follows:

Strengthen the balance sheet and financial flexibility following restructuring measures and asset impairments, providing stability during the transition phase - approximately 50 percent.

following restructuring measures and asset impairments, providing stability during the transition phase - approximately 50 percent. Support working capital and operational efficiency initiatives within Magle Biopolymers and Magle Chemoswed, including consolidation of operations - approximately 50 percent.

Through the Rights Issue, Magle Group aims to create a stronger financial platform to execute its focused strategy, enhance capital efficiency, and position the Company for sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value creation.

Additional Capital Requirement

Under the agreement in principle with holders representing a majority of the Company's outstanding Bonds, the Company is required to raise aggregate net cash proceeds of at least SEK 100 million by 30 June 2026 in order for the waiver of the maintenance test to remain in effect, unless otherwise agreed with the bondholders' committee (see "Agreement in principle with holders representing a majority of the Company's outstanding Bonds" below). As the Rights Issue, if fully subscribed, is expected to provide gross proceeds of approximately SEK 40 million before issue costs, the Company will need to secure additional capital in excess of approximately SEK 70 million by 30 June 2026, subject to the final net proceeds from the Rights Issue.

The Company is evaluating various alternatives to secure such additional capital, including additional equity financing and potential divestments of assets or businesses. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to raise such additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all. If the Company is unable to secure the additional capital required, or if revised terms cannot be agreed, it may need to seek alternative financing or pursue other strategic measures. If such measures are not available or are insufficient, there is a risk that the Company may ultimately be unable to continue its operations and may be forced into liquidation or bankruptcy proceedings.

The Rights Issue



Shareholders who are registered in the share register in Magle Group on the record date on 14 April 2026 will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. Seven (7) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for three (3) newly issued shares. The subscription price is SEK 4.50 per share, which means that Magle Group will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 40 million before deduction of transaction costs, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed. In addition, investors will be offered the opportunity to subscribe for shares without the support of subscription rights.

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting, the number of shares in Magle Group will increase by a maximum of 8,849,733, from 20,649,377 to 29,499,110 and the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 442,486.65, from SEK 1,032,468.85 to SEK 1,474,955.50.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their shares and votes diluted by up to approximately 30 percent (calculated on the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company after completion of the Rights Issue). These shareholders have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for this dilution effect by selling their received subscription rights.

In the event all shares in the Rights Issue are not subscribed for with the support of subscription rights, the Board of Directors shall, within the maximum amount of the Rights Issue, resolve on the allotment of shares subscribed for without the support of subscription rights. In case of over-subscription, allotment shall be made in accordance with the following principles:

1. Firstly, allocation shall be made to those who subscribed for shares with the support of subscription rights, regardless of whether the subscriber was a shareholder on the record date or not, and, in case of oversubscription, in relation to the number of subscription rights that each party has exercised for the subscription of shares, and, if this is not possible, by drawing lots.

2. Secondly, allocation shall be made to other subscribers who subscribed to shares without the support of subscription rights, and, in case of oversubscription, in relation to the subscribed amount, and, if this is not possible, by drawing lots.

3. Thirdly, allocation of any remaining shares shall be made to guarantors in accordance with signed guarantee commitments. In the event that allotment cannot be made in full, allotment shall be made in proportion to the amount guaranteed by each guarantor and, if this is not possible, by drawing lots.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document (the "Information Document") in accordance with Article 1.4 db) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on prospectuses to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Prospectus Regulation"). Full terms and conditions for the Rights Issue will be included in the Information Document, which is expected to be published on or around 14 April 2026. The Information Document will not be reviewed or approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Subscription undertakings, intentions to subscribe and guarantee commitment



Magle Group has received subscription undertakings from existing shareholders and members of the Company's Board of Directors, including Hans-Henrik Lidgard (through legal entity), PRS1, Stig Løkke Pedersen and Mats Pettersson, amounting to a total of approximately SEK 24.8 million, corresponding to approximately 62 percent of the Rights Issue.

In addition, certain members of the Company's Board of Directors have expressed their intention to enter into binding commitments following the publication of the Company's interim report for the fourth quarter of 2025 to subscribe for shares in excess of their pro rata share, amounting to approximately SEK 4 million, corresponding to approximately 10 percent of the Rights Issue.

Furthermore, the Company has entered into a guarantee commitment from the second largest shareholder PRS1 amounting to approximately SEK 5.2 million, which corresponds to approximately 13 percent of the Rights Issue. Consequently, the Rights Issue is covered by subscription undertakings, intentions to subscribe and guarantee commitment up to approximately SEK 34 million, corresponding to approximately 85 percent of the Rights Issue. The guarantee commitment is not subject to an underwriting commission.

Neither the subscription undertakings, the intentions to subscribe nor the guarantee commitment are secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

The full terms and conditions of the Rights Issue and further information about the parties that have entered into subscription undertakings, intentions to subscribe and guarantee commitment will be included in the Information Document.

Indicative time plan



The following time plan for the Rights Issue is preliminary and subject to change.

Extraordinary General Meeting to approve the Rights Issue 10 April 2026 Last day of trading in shares including right to receive subscription rights 10 April 2026 First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive subscription rights 13 April 2026 Record date for the Rights Issue 14 April 2026 Planned publishing date of the Information Document 14 April 2026 Trading in subscription rights 15 April - 24 April 2026 Subscription period 15 April - 29 April 2026 Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) 15 April 2026 - until the Rights Issue has been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office Expected announcement of the preliminary outcome in the Rights Issue 30 April 2026

Bridge Loans



To secure its financing needs pending completion of the Rights Issue, the Company has entered into the Bridge Loans, subordinated loan agreements amounting to approximately SEK 16.4 million with PRS1 and members of the Company's Board of Directors Stig Løkke Pedersen, Mats Pettersson and Sven-Christer Nilsson.

Key terms include:

Subordinated to the Company's senior secured bonds

Annual interest rate of 8.00 percent, no arrangement fee

Interest capitalised annually (no cash interest payments)

Maturity 6 July 2028, unless repaid earlier

The Bridge Loans are intended to be repaid through set-off against shares issued in the Rights Issue, provided that such set-off occurs no later than 31 May 2026.

The Board of Directors considers the Bridge Loans to be on market terms and in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders.

Agreement in principle with holders representing a majority of the Company's outstanding Bonds

The Company has entered into a standstill and voting undertaking agreement (the "Standstill and Voting Undertaking Agreement") with holders representing approximately 70 percent of the adjusted nominal amount of the Company's outstanding senior secured bond loan 25/28 (ISIN SE0025197403) (the "Bonds"). The Standstill and Voting Undertaking Agreement has been entered into as the Company expects, as of the testing date falling 31 December 2025, to fail to comply with its leverage-based financial covenant (net interest-bearing debt to EBITDA) under the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Anticipated Default"). Pursuant to the Standstill and Voting Undertaking Agreement, the relevant holders have agreed not to make any payment demands, take or vote in favour of any enforcement action or accelerate the Bonds during the standstill period due to the Anticipated Default. The standstill period expires on the earlier of (i) the date when a written procedure under the terms and conditions of the Bonds has been approved with a sufficient quorum and majority or cancelled or closed without sufficient quorum or majority, (ii) 15 May 2026 and (iii) the date of release of the Company's interim report for the financial period ending on 31 March 2026 (the "Standstill Period").

During the Standstill Period, the Company is in constructive dialogue with its bondholders and other stakeholders with a view to agreeing on a long-term viable solution for the Group, including amendments or waivers of the terms of the Bonds. The Company intends to initiate a written procedure at the end of March 2026 regarding certain amendments and waivers to the terms and conditions of the Bonds in accordance with the agreement in the Standstill and Voting Undertaking Agreement. Holders of Bonds representing approximately 70 percent of the adjusted nominal amount of the Bonds have undertaken in the Standstill and Voting Undertaking Agreement to vote in favour of the intended proposals in the written procedure.

The agreement in principle consists of the following main commercial terms and waivers and amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds:

the maintenance test is waived in full (i.e. no testing) for the period from (and including) 31 December 2025 until (and including) 31 December 2026, but shall be reinstated immediately if the Company fails to raise no less than SEK 100 million in aggregate net proceeds in cash (or such lower amount as agreed with the bondholders' committee) (including the Rights Issue, an additional capital raise of equity and/or subordinated PIK debt and proceeds received from a disposal of the Biopharma and/or Pharmacept businesses) by 30 June 2026 (the "Capital Injection"), and tested on such date as per the reference date for the reference period covered by the most recent published financial report, and the waiver described above shall cease to apply with effect from such date, whereupon the maintenance test shall continue to be tested on each subsequent reference date; a waiver of the repayment of SEK 6,000,000 Subordinated Debt incurred in the form of a bridge loan from an indirect shareholder of the Company which is to be repaid with the proceeds of the Bridge Loans; the deadline for publishing the year-end result (Sw. bokslutskommuniké) is extended to three months from the end of the fourth quarter; the general basket for permitted debt shall be reduced to SEK 500,000; until 31 December 2026, the Company undertakes not to, and shall procure that no other Group Company will, incur or extend any financial indebtedness ranking senior or pari passu with the Bonds, other than any working capital financing in an aggregate amount not exceeding SEK 32.5 million; the Company shall undertake to continuously evaluate the need for additional capital (whether by way of equity or subordinated PIK debt) and take all actions within the Company's control to enable and ensure that such capital raise is completed by 30 June 2026; the subordinated debt incurred by the Group from PRS1 and/or MB Holding may be converted into shares in the Company by way of set-off against the outstanding loan amount (including accrued but outstanding interest) under the subordinated debt, see "Amended loan agreements with PRS1 and MB Holding" below; holders of Bonds holding no less than 60 percent of the Bonds will form a Bondholders' Committee representing the holders of Bonds and being allowed to accept amendments to the proposals in the written procedure and approve that a lower amount than SEK 100 million is received by the Company in the Capital Injection, without any formal written procedure or bondholders' meeting; and in case the amendments and waivers are approved in the written procedure, the Company shall pay a consent fee in an amount equal to 3.00 percent of the nominal amount of the Bonds (i.e. SEK 9.3 million), which will be mandatorily set off against new shares in the Company at the same price as in the Rights Issue ("Consent Fee Shares"). All Consent Fee Shares shall be allotted to the holders of the Bonds pro rata in relation to each holder's claim relating to the consent fee. The Board of Directors of the Company intends to resolve on the directed set-off issue, consisting of Consent Fee Shares, in connection with the announcement of the outcome of the Rights Issue, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting held on 26 May 2025. Through such set-off issue, the Company's share capital may increase by SEK 103,333.30 through the issue of 2,066,666 new shares.

The Standstill and Voting Undertaking Agreement, and the implementation of the amendments and waivers contemplated thereby, are subject to the Company receiving no less than SEK 30 million in net cash proceeds from the Rights Issue (after deduction of all fees, costs and expenses relating to the capital raise) no later than the last date of the Standstill Period.

Amended loan agreements with PRS1 and MB Holding

The Company has entered into amended and restated loan agreements with PRS1 and MB Holding (together the "Lenders") regarding existing debt which, pursuant to the amended and restated loan agreements, has been subordinated in relation to the Bonds (the "Subordinated Debt"). The Subordinated Debt originates from promissory notes entered into in 2022, which have subsequently been partially transferred and restructured such that the Company is now the direct borrower. The outstanding principal amount under the loan agreement with PRS1 amounts to DKK 15,637,238.49 and the outstanding principal amount under the loan agreement with MB Holding amounts to DKK 5,000,000. The Subordinated Debt is repayable in full within 20 business days following the Lenders' first written demand, provided that any repayment remains subject to the subordination provisions applicable in relation to the Bonds described herein.

If the Company carries out one or more share issues in an aggregate amount exceeding SEK 10 million on or after 15 May 2026, each of the Lenders and the Company shall have the right to require conversion of all or part of the relevant loan (including accrued interest) into shares in the Company at the price and other terms generally applied in connection with such share issue, provided that any such conversion is effected no later than 30 June 2026. The Company's right to require such conversion is conditional upon the relevant share issue satisfying the condition for the waiver of the maintenance covenant under the agreement in principle with the bondholders. If the Subordinated Debt is not converted into shares, it shall remain subordinated until repayment can be made in accordance with the terms of the loan agreements.

The Subordinated Debt carries an annual interest rate of 10.00 percent. No interest is payable in cash; instead, accrued interest is capitalised annually on 31 December. The Lenders have no right to demand or receive payment of interest in cash at any time during the term of the agreements.

PRS1, as a shareholder holding more than 20 percent of the shares in the Company, is considered a related party to the Company. MB Holding, as an owner of approximately 50 percent of PRS1, is likewise considered a related party to the Company.

The amended loan agreements therefore constitute related party transactions, and the interest payments under the agreements are accordingly subject to approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting. The resolution to approve the related party transactions must be supported by shareholders representing more than half of the votes cast at the Extraordinary General Meeting, whereby shares held by PRS1, MB Holding and their respective related parties shall be disregarded. The Board of Directors considers the transactions to be in the interest of the Company and its shareholders, on market terms and customary conditions, and beneficial to the Company.

Exemption from mandatory bid obligation

The Company's second largest shareholder, PRS1, who currently holds approximately 37 percent of the shares and votes in the Company, has undertaken to subscribe for its preferential right in the Rights Issue and has also entered into a guarantee commitment. PRS1 has therefore applied for, and been granted, an exemption by the Swedish Securities Council from the mandatory bid obligation that would otherwise arise if PRS1 (i) subscribes for its pro rata share in the Rights Issue, and (ii) fulfils the guarantee commitment.

PRS1's subscription undertaking and guarantee commitment is subject to compliance with the Swedish Securities Council ruling AMN 2026:07, including that (i) the Company's shareholders are informed prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the maximum shareholding and voting rights that PRS1 may obtain by subscribing for shares in accordance with its entire subscription undertaking and guarantee commitment in the Rights Issue and (ii) the resolution to carry out the Rights Issue is supported by at least two-thirds of the votes cast and the shares represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, whereby any shares held and represented by PRS1 shall be disregarded.

The maximum portion of the shares and votes in the Company that PRS1 may receive if the subscription undertaking and guarantee commitment were to be utilized in full is approximately 42 percent (including PRS1's current holdings in the Company).

Furthermore, PRS1 and MB Holding have applied for, and have been granted, an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation by the Swedish Securities Council in respect of the shares that may be allotted to them in connection with conversion of the Subordinated Debt under the amended and restated loan agreements (AMN 2026:8).

The exemption is conditional upon (i) the shareholders of Magle Group being informed, prior to the general meeting resolving on such issue, of the maximum shareholding and voting rights that PRS1 and MB Holding may obtain as a result of such conversion, and (ii) the resolution to issue such shares being supported by at least two-thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at such general meeting, excluding any shares held by PRS1 and MB Holding.

Extraordinary General Meeting



Through a separate press release, the Company will convene the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 10 April 2026 to approve the Rights Issue and the related party transactions.

Shareholders representing 89.6 percent of the shares and votes in the Company have undertaken to vote in favour of the Rights Issue. Further, the Company's largest shareholder Hans-Henrik Lidgard, who holds approximately 41.2 percent of the shares and votes in the Company, has undertaken to vote in favour of the related party transactions at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Advisers



Redeye AB is financial adviser and BAHR Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue and the revised financing package. Nordic Issuing acts as issuer agent in connection with the Rights Issue.

Important information

Publication, release, or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and persons in the jurisdictions where this press release has been made public or distributed should inform themselves of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to acquire or subscribe for any securities in Magle Group in any jurisdiction, neither from Magle Group nor from anyone else.

This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. The Company will prepare and publish an information document in the form provided for in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation prior to the commencement of the subscription period in the Rights Issue. The information document is not a prospectus and will not be reviewed or approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. Within the European Economic Area ("EEA"), no public offering of shares is made in a member state other than Sweden. In any other EEA member state, this announcement is only addressed to and is only directed at "qualified investors" in that member state within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not identify, or purport to identify, risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes for the Rights Issue only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. Redeye AB acts for Magle Group and not on behalf of anyone else. Redeye AB is not liable to anyone else for providing the protection provided to their clients or for providing advice in connection with the Rights Issue or with respect to anything else mentioned herein.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Russia, Belarus or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

In the United Kingdom, this document and any other materials in relation to the securities described herein is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). In the United Kingdom, any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this press release and should not act or rely on it.

The Company considers that it conducts protection-worthy activities under the Screening of Foreign Direct Investments Act (Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar) (the "FDI Act"). This means that investors who achieve certain influence in the Company may need to notify investments in the Company to and obtain approval from the Inspectorate for Strategic Products (Sw. Inspektionen för strategiska produkter) ("ISP") before such an investment can be conducted. Each investor should consult with an independent legal advisor as to the possible application of the FDI Act in relation to the Rights Issue for the individual investor. For more information, please visit ISP's website, www.isp.se, or contact the Company.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is required by law or Nasdaq First North Growth Market rule book for issuers.

Information to distributors

Solely for the purposes of the product governance requirements contained within: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments, as amended ("MiFID II"); (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II; and (c) local implementing measures (together, the "MiFID II Product Governance Requirements"), and disclaiming all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which any "manufacturer" (for the purposes of the MiFID II Product Governance Requirements) may otherwise have with respect thereto, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, which has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II (the "Target Market Assessment").

Notwithstanding the Target Market Assessment, Distributors should note that: the price of the shares in the Company may decline and investors could lose all or part of their investment; the shares in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no capital protection; and an investment in the shares in the Company is compatible only with investors who do not need a guaranteed income or capital protection, who (either alone or in conjunction with an appropriate financial or other adviser) are capable of evaluating the merits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient resources to be able to bear any losses that may result therefrom. The Target Market Assessment is without prejudice to the requirements of any contractual, legal or regulatory selling restrictions in relation to the Rights Issue.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Target Market Assessment does not constitute: (a) an assessment of suitability or appropriateness for the purposes of MiFID II; or (b) a recommendation to any investor or group of investors to invest in, or purchase, or take any other action whatsoever with respect to the shares in the Company.

Each distributor is responsible for undertaking its own Target Market Assessment in respect of the shares in the Company and determining appropriate distribution channels.

Contacts Aaron

Aaron Wong, Interim CEO, CFO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. The Magle Group is founded on strategic acquisitions aimed at driving growth and diversifying risk. Today, the Group includes three operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle PharmaCept - an established sales and marketing company for development and direct sales of the Groups medical technology products. Magle Biopolymers A/S- a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglepharmacept.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Magle Chemoswed is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-25 20:46 CET.