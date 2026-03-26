QleanAir AB: Legal process in the US concluded

An agreement has been reached with the counterparty Curexa in the legal dispute that QleanAir's US subsidiary has been pursuing since the autumn of 2024. The settlement means that neither party has any further claims on each other. The assessment is that the financial effect of this settlement will have a limited positive effect on cash flow and a positive effect on earnings in the first quarter of 2026 of approximately SEK 6 million, which mainly consists of a release of a previously made provision.

For more information, please contact:

Sebastian Lindström, CEO

sebastian.lindstrom@qleanair.com

+46 703 08 94 51



Fredrik Sandelin, CFO

fredrik.sandelin@qleanair.com

+46 722 09 61 67

About QleanAir

QleanAir is a niche premium provider of clean indoor environment solutions. The company's business model is based on rental contracts for modular solutions with a full-service offer. QleanAir's solutions are developed using filter technology that traps, filters and recycles indoor air. The company's main markets are EMEA, APAC and the Americas. QleanAir's head office is located in Solna, Sweden, and the share is traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, ticker QAIR. FNCA Sweden is Certified Advisor. For more information go to qleanair.com.

This information is information that QleanAir AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-03-26 09:10 CET.