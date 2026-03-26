NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Expands Blockchain Ticketing Payments to Apple Pay and Google Pay, Advancing Platform Readiness for Adoption

Mainstream payments combined with secure custodial wallets position blockchain ticketing for enterprise-scale deployment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a leading provider of AI-powered event technology and immersive digital platforms, today announced the expansion of supported payment gateways for its blockchain-based ticketing platform, adding Apple Pay and Google Pay further strengthens the platform's payment ecosystem, building on Nextech3D.ai's recently announced BitPay integration.

The expanded payment infrastructure is part of Nextech3D.ai's final platform preparations as it advances toward broader commercial deployment of its blockchain ticketing solution across enterprise, association, and public-sector events.

Removing the Final Barrier to Blockchain Ticketing Adoption

Nextech3D.ai's platform introduces a novel, secure custodial wallet architecture designed specifically for mass-market events. Attendees can purchase blockchain-verified tickets using credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or cryptocurrency, without setting up a crypto wallet, managing private keys, or learning Web3 tools. A secure custodial wallet is automatically created at checkout, minting each ticket as a verifiable on-chain digital asset while preserving a familiar, frictionless purchase experience.

This approach delivers the core benefits of blockchain ticketing - including fraud prevention, immutable ownership records, and programmable resale controls - while remaining accessible to mainstream audiences. Optional self-custody and external wallet export remain available for advanced users, but are not required to participate.

Designed for Enterprise, Government, and Scaled Events

Unlike blockchain solutions that require crypto-native workflows, Nextech3D.ai's ticketing platform is designed for real-world deployment. The solution supports NFT-based tickets using ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards, on-chain verification at check-in, configurable transfer and resale rules, and secure private-key management - all fully integrated into the Company's existing event management ecosystem.

The platform's compliance-friendly design, fiat payment support, and auditability make it well-suited for enterprise organizations, associations, and government-led events where security, accessibility, and operational transparency are critical.

Accelerating Commercial Readiness and Revenue Activation

Management believes that existing customers have indicated a willingness to adopt this functionality, and the Company plans to market the solution to new customers across a large addressable market. By supporting mainstream payment methods alongside crypto, Nextech3D.ai expects this initiative may improve ticket conversion, expand audience accessibility, and support broader platform adoption while leveraging its existing customer base.

While ticketing is the initial application, the same custodial wallet and payment infrastructure can support future use cases including digital credentials, accreditation, and token-based engagement, extending the platform's long-term optionality.

"This expansion is about scale," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "By combining blockchain security with the payment methods people already use every day, we're positioning this platform for real-world adoption across thousands of events - not just crypto-native use cases.This system is designed to provide secure, 100% verified digital tickets for events, aiming to enhance the industry with transparent, decentralized technology. "

March News Highlights:

Nextech3D.ai Division Achieves Profitability, Signaling Operating Leverage, Margin Expansion and Accelerating Enterprise Momentum

Nextech3D.ai Signs Three-Year Enterprise 3D Modeling and Augmented Reality E-Commerce Contract Valued at Approximately $175,000

Nextech3D.ai Reports Strong Start to 2026 With 50 New Customer Contracts Worth $230K, Driving Accelerating Adoption of Its AI Event Technology Platform

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR | FSE: 1SS) is building an AI-powered enterprise engagement operating system for the global events and experiences economy. The Company provides AI infrastructure for real-world experiences, enabling organizations to manage events, physical spaces, and audience engagement through intelligent software platforms.

Nextech3D.ai serves over 500+ customers, including small businesses and Fortune 1000 enterprises, through its ecosystem of platforms including Eventdex, Map D, and Krafty Labs, as part of its strategy to consolidate the fragmented event technology industry into a unified AI platform.

The Company also utilizes blockchain technology as a fraud-resistant verification and certification layer, supporting applications such as blockchain-based ticketing, credential verification, and digital event accreditation.

Investor & Media Contact

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Email: investors@nextechar.com

Website: www.nextechar.com

CSE: NTAR | OTCQB: NEXCF | FSE: 1SS

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding management's objectives, anticipated operational performance, margin expectations, integration efforts, and future business prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/nextech3d.ai-expands-blockchain-ticketing-payments-to-apple-pay-and-g-1151568