Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Secures New CleanTech Order from Process Controls Manufacturer for Environmentally Friendly Surface Preparation

Company's CleanTech Laser System Selected to Improve Powder Coat Adhesion on Hydraulic Actuators for Harsh-Environment Applications

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("Laser Photonics" or the "Company"), a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications, today announced it has secured a new order from a leading process controls manufacturer for its CleanTech laser cleaning system. The customer will deploy the system for powder coat surface preparation on hydraulic actuators used in harsh operating environments.

The CleanTech system will be used to remove powder coat from the customer's linear actuators, correct paint errors, and prepare metal surfaces prior to powder coating. By improving surface adhesion through laser cleaning, the customer expects to extend the service life of its products when deployed in demanding conditions such as oil and gas, utilities, and wastewater treatment facilities.

The order underscores growing adoption of Laser Photonics' CleanTech technology across industrial sectors that require environmentally responsible surface preparation solutions. Unlike sandblasting, laser cleaning does not rely on the use of abrasive media, reduces the risk of secondary contamination of sensitive components, and minimizes hazardous waste. These advantages make the CleanTech system particularly well-suited for manufacturers and maintainers of industrial machinery and tooling serving oil and gas, utilities, and other infrastructure markets where product longevity and environmental compliance are critical.

"This order represents an important step in expanding our CleanTech technology into industrial process controls applications," said Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics. This system gives manufacturers a cleaner, controlled way to correct coating defects and prepare surfaces without the impact of abrasive media on sensitive components. We are seeing more companies searching for eco-friendly alternatives to abrasive blasting, and we are proud to fulfill this demand with our laser-based solutions. We believe this order reflects CleanTech's value in extending equipment performance and reliability in harsh operating environments

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) is a global leader in laser systems for industrial and defense applications. The Company develops and manufactures advanced laser technologies used in cleaning, surface preparation, and precision material processing across demanding operating environments. Laser Photonics serves a broad range of end markets, including defense and government, aerospace, energy, maritime, automotive, and advanced manufacturing. Through a combination of internal development, strategic acquisitions, and partnerships, the Company continues to expand its product portfolio and address new applications where performance, efficiency, and environmental considerations are critical. For more information, please visit laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the "Risk Factors" in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 357-2918

LASE@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-secures-new-cleantech-order-from-process-controls-manu-1152211