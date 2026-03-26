Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenabwehr im Fokus: DroneShield +15%
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YDR2 | ISIN: US5845071076 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
26.03.2026 14:14 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. Reports 63% Revenue Growth, Strong Profitability, and Significant Cash Flow Improvement in 2025

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 26, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("the Company"), through its subsidiary Infinite Auctions, LLC, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, highlighting strong revenue growth, increased profitability, and a substantial improvement in cash flow and balance sheet strength.

The Company reportedannual revenue of $1,071,812, representing a 63% increase from $656,402 in 2024. Gross profit rose to $576,121, up from $321,849 in the prior year, reflecting continued expansion and improved operational performance.

Net income for 2025 totaled $230,768, compared to $150,379 in 2024, demonstrating sustained profitability.

Key Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: $1,071,812 (+63% year-over-year)

  • Gross Profit: $576,121 (+79% year-over-year)

  • Net Income: $230,768 (+53% year-over-year)

  • Total Assets: $1,885,918 (up from $1,465,595)

  • Stockholders' Equity: $1,859,239 (up from $1,383,564)

Cash Position & Operational Turnaround

The Company delivered a significant improvement in liquidity and operating performance in 2025:

  • Cash increased to $277,946, up from $52,343 in 2024 (over 4x growth)

  • Net cash provided by operations totaled $97,796, compared to $(587,545) used in operations in 2024

  • Net increase in cash of $225,603, compared to $16,955 in the prior year

This marks a meaningful transition to positive operating cash flow, reflecting improved efficiency and execution.

Strengthened Balance Sheet & Reduced Liabilities

Medical Care Technologies significantly improved its financial position:

  • Total liabilities reduced to $26,679, down from $82,031 in 2024

Asset Expansion & Growth Initiatives

  • Inventory increased to $1,393,872, supporting continued auction growth

  • Auction investments grew to $212,600, more than doubling from $95,500

These increases reflect the Company's continued investment in high-value assets within its collectibles and memorabilia platform.

CEO Commentary

Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc., stated:

"2025 was a pivotal year for our Company. We not only delivered strong revenue and profit growth, but also achieved a significant turnaround in our operating cash flow while strengthening our balance sheet. The elimination of key liabilities and growth in our asset base positions us well as we continue scaling Infinite Auctions and advancing our broader strategic initiatives."

Looking Ahead

The Company expects to build on this momentum through:

  • Strategic growth across its AI-driven platforms and subsidiaries

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is focused on developing and acquiring innovative technology platforms in healthcare, wellness, and collectibles. Through subsidiaries including Infinite Auctions and Real Game Used, the Company leverages technology and strategic asset growth to drive long-term value.

For more information:

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/
MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221
Mesa, AZ 85204
www.mdcestock.com
+1 480-645-0750
info@infiniteauctions.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the Company's ability to grow revenues, expand operations, and execute its strategy. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-reports-63-revenue-growt-1152194

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.