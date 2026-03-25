Medical Care Technologies Inc.: Medical Care Technologies Launches National iHeartRadio Campaign to Accelerate Snapshot Recipes Growth and User Adoption

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company") today announced the launch of its first large-scale national marketing initiative for its first AI-powered mobile application, Snapshot Recipes, through a multi-platform campaign with iHeartRadio. The campaign represents a significant milestone as the Company transitions from development into full-scale user acquisition and market expansion with more launches planned.

The $25,000 starter campaign will run from April 7 through June 30 and is expected to generate between approximately 1.2 million and 2.3 million impressions across iHeartRadio's expansive podcast network. The initiative includes strategically placed pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll advertisements across multiple podcasts, designed to deliver repeated exposure, reinforce brand recognition, and drive user engagement.

"This campaign marks a pivotal moment for Medical Care Technologies as we move aggressively into the consumer market," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of Medical Care Technologies. "Snapshot Recipes is designed to solve a real-world problem using artificial intelligence, and this national campaign is the first step in introducing AI solutions at scale."

The campaign's multi-show placement strategy is intended to reach a diverse audience across health, lifestyle, and general consumer segments, maximizing visibility while aligning with key user demographics. By leveraging repeated impressions and targeted exposure, MDCE aims to accelerate adoption of Snapshot Recipes while establishing a strong foundation for continued marketing expansion.

This initiative represents the Company's first coordinated national marketing effort for an AI mobile application and signals a broader strategic shift toward scalable growth, brand development, and revenue generation through its AI-driven consumer platform.

About Snapshot Recipes

Snapshot Recipes is an advanced AI-powered mobile application available on both iOS and Android that transforms how users discover and create meals by generating unlimited, fully customized recipes in seconds. Users can simply snap a photo of their available ingredients, upload an image of a meal they want to recreate, or type in a desired dish, and the platform instantly produces a complete recipe featuring a visually rendered dish image, step-by-step cooking instructions, seasoning recommendations, and comprehensive nutrition facts. The app also allows users to save and share recipes, creating a personalized and interactive cooking experience. By combining artificial intelligence with real-world convenience, Snapshot Recipes eliminates guesswork, reduces food waste, and introduces a dynamic, next-generation approach to meal creation within the evolving food technology sector.

About Medical Care Technologies

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is an emerging technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative AI-driven applications across lifestyle, wellness, and consumer markets, with Snapshot Recipes representing its first major consumer-facing platform. The company also operates a portfolio of subsidiaries, including Infinite Auctions, an online marketplace specializing in high-end sports memorabilia and collectibles, and Real Game Used (RGU), a proprietary authentication platform leveraging advanced methodologies, including AI-driven image analysis, to verify game-used memorabilia. Through the integration of artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and strategic marketing initiatives, Medical Care Technologies is positioning itself for scalable growth while expanding its presence across both consumer technology and high-value asset markets.

Contact Information

Instagram: https://www.tiktok.com/@snapshotrecipesapp

TikTok: https://www.instagram.com/snapshotrecipesapp/

App Landing Page: https://snapshotrecipes.app/

Company Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com/

MEDICAL CARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

1910 S Stapley Drive

Suite 221

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mdcestock.com

+1 480-645-0750

noreply@snapshotrecipes.app

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effectiveness of marketing efforts, user engagement, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-otc-mdce-launches-national-iheartradio-camp-1151477