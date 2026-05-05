Medical Care Technologies Inc. Advances AI Platform Accuracy for Early Melanoma Detection

Emerging AI Imaging Capabilities Provide Dynamic Improvements in our Dermatological Analysis Accuracy

MESA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2026 / Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE) ("MDCE" or the "Company"), an emerging developer of AI-powered health and wellness technologies, today announced that it is actively evaluating and integrating new advances in artificial intelligence to support the development of high accuracy dermatological imaging solutions focused on early-stage skin condition detection.

Building upon its patent-pending imaging platform, the Company is exploring enhancements beyond it's current platform to enhance deep learning architectures, pattern recognition models, and temporal image analysis techniques designed to improve the identification and tracking of skin irregularities using the beta app on standard smart devices.

As part of this initiative, MDCE is assessing approaches that enable more accurate longitudinal dermatological monitoring, allowing for structured comparison of skin features over time. These advancements are intended to support more accurate detection of subtle variations in size, shape, and pigmentation that may not be easily identified through single-image analysis.

"Our focus is on continuously incorporating the latest advancements in AI to strengthen the capabilities and accuracy of our platform," said Marshall Perkins, CEO of Medical Care Technologies Inc. "Rather than relying on static models, we are exploring dynamic, data-driven systems that can evolve with improved datasets and emerging technologies."

The Company notes that this particular initiative remains in the research and development phase with an operational beta app in development, with ongoing efforts directed toward model refinement, dataset expansion, and evaluation of performance benchmarks. Future development pathways may include further validation processes and potential integration into broader AI-driven healthcare applications.

This effort reflects MDCE's broader strategy of building a scalable AI technology stack that can be applied across both consumer-facing and medically oriented use cases, including dermatological surveillance, wellness applications, and image-based health insights.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink:MDCE) is focused on the development of artificial intelligence platforms across health, wellness, and diagnostic applications. The Company's patent-pending imaging technology is designed to enable real-time analysis across multiple verticals, including dietary, dermatological, and medical use cases.

For more information, visit: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Contact Information

Medical Care Technologies Inc.

Website: https://medicalcaretechnologies.com

Email: info@medicalcaretechnologies.com

Phone: 1-480-645-0750

Address: 1910 S Stapley Drive, Suite 221 Mesa, AZ 85204

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding future growth, marketing initiatives, user adoption, and business development. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, the effectiveness of marketing efforts, user engagement, and the Company's ability to execute its business strategy. Medical Care Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Source: Medical Care Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/medical-care-technologies-inc.-otc-pink-mdce-advances-ai-platform-acc-1163776